Thursday’s Storm Caused Hours of Wind Damage, Flash Flooding, and Two Fires Across West Essex

What follows is a recap of storm incidents that took place on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
7:20am / Overcast / Category 5, 22mph Winds
Essex Fells
- In expectation of the oncoming storm, Essex Fells Police contacted Comcast to alert them that Essex Fells DPW was clearing the area and Comcast wires were still on the ground at Oak Lane near Hathaway Lane since they fell during the previous storm on Sept. 14.
_____
11:05am / Overcast / Category 6, 29mph Winds
Fairfield
- Fairfield Police responded to Jocine Drive near Sand Road where residents reported a phone line was lying in the roadway.
- The officer himself removed the wire to the side of the road by 11:10am.
_____
12:50pm / Overcast / Category 6, 29mph Winds
Caldwell
- Caldwell Fire Department worked to remove the banner over Bloomfield Avenue which had become heavily damaged from the winds.
- The avenue was detoured while the banner came down and the incident caused heavy traffic.
- The road was reopened by 1:20pm.
_____
1:35pm / Overcast / Category 7, 32mph Moderate Gale Winds
Fairfield
- A male working on the roof of a Pier Lane residence near Martins Lane contacted Fairfield Police to ask for assistance after his ladder blew away from the house and he had no way off the roof.
- While police were responding, a neighbor assisted the individual.
_____
2:10pm / Overcast / Category 7, 32mph Moderate Gale Winds
West Caldwell
- The lights at the intersection of Bloomfield Avenue at Fairfield Avenue surged and then reset on their own.
Roseland
- PSEG was notified by residents to repair low-hanging wires on Cooper Avenue near 3rd Avenue.
- In another location, a large branch snapped off a tree and fell across a road while dragging down live wires.
- PSEG tree crew was notified and DPW expected to remove the debris afterward.
_____
2:25pm / Overcast / Category 7, 32mph Moderate Gale Winds
North Caldwell
- Residents reported Verizon wires had come loose and were hanging low on Grandview Avenue near Shenandoah Drive.
- North Caldwell Police responded and coned off the area.
_____
2:55pm / Light Rain / Category 7, 32mph Moderate Gale Winds
Roseland
- Roseland Police responded to Roosevelt Street near Harrison Avenue where a large branch fell from a tree and took down utility wires which were still connected to the residence.
- Heavy debris had fallen in the yard and the pole itself was damaged.
- PSEG was notified at 3:05pm; their tree crews responded at 3:20pm
_____
4:15pm / Thunderstorm / Category 7, 32mph Moderate Gale Winds
Verona
- Verona Police responded to Arnold Way off of Fairview Avenue where a tree had fallen.
_____
4:40pm / Thunderstorm / Category 7, 32mph Winds
Verona
- Verona Police responded to Stocker Road near Upland Way after residents reported downed live wires.
_____
4:55pm / Thunderstorm / Category 7, 37mph Moderate Gale Winds
Roseland
- Roseland Police responded to Wingate Way near Pitcairn Drive where a fallen tree knocked down live wires all the way along the street
West Caldwell
- A West Caldwell officer responded to a business on Clinton Road where the storm had blown open a door.
- The officer determined the door handle had been damaged on both the indoor and outdoor fastenings and needed repair; the owner was notified.
- By 5:05pm, the officer had made temporary repairs on his own and was able to shut the door securely.
_____
5:20pm / Thunderstorm / Category 7, 37mph Moderate Gale Winds
Verona
- Verona Police reported floodwaters were rising quickly around many areas of Bloomfield Avenue and would likely need to be shut down.
- Bloomfield Avenue at Lakeside Avenue was closed down after the area became fully flooded and manholes were floating away from their locations.
West Caldwell
- West Caldwell Police blocked off Central Avenue near Washington School at Pleasant Avenue where heavy flooding was lifting the manhole covers.
_____
5:25pm / Thunderstorm / Category 7, 37mph Moderate Gale Winds
Verona
- Verona Police blocked off Bloomfield Avenue at Chestnut Road where the flooding was so heavy manhole covers were floating away.
- Police reported everywhere they looked on Bloomfield Avenue, the area was completely flooded.
_____
5:30pm / Thunderstorm / Category 7, 37mph Moderate Gale Winds
Fairfield
- Fairfield Police and Fairfield Fire Department responded to a home on Big Piece Road in the area of Long Acres Road on reports of a transformer fire.
_____
5:35pm / Thunderstorm / Category 7, 37mph Moderate Gale Winds
Essex Fells
- Devon Road was closed between Stewart Road and Avon Drive after police determined the whole road was flooded.
Cedar Grove
- Cedar Grove Police responded to Little Falls Road by Old Bridge Road where a large branch had fallen and was blocking the road.
Verona
- Verona Police blocked off Bloomfield Avenue at Pompton Avenue where major flooding was occurring and waters had lifted manholes from their locations.
- Verona officers planned to wait until the waters receded to locate the covers and match them up to open manholes.
_____
5:40pm / Thunderstorm / Category 7, 37mph Moderate Gale Winds
North Caldwell
- North Caldwell Police and North Caldwell Fire Department responded to Hilltop Drive where residents reported that their home near Sagamore Drive was struck by lightning.
- West Essex First Aid Squad responded to evaluate the residents.
- The fire crew confirmed evidence of an apparent lightning strike and found charing around some of the electrical outlets.
"The fire deptartment checked the entire structure for extension with the thermal imaging camera and there was no extension." ~ North Caldwell Fire Chief Tim Peterson
West Caldwell
- West Caldwell Police shut down Passaic Avenue after it became fully flooded.
_____
5:45pm / Thunderstorm / Category 7, 37mph Moderate Gale Winds
Verona
- Residents on South Prospect Street reported numerous manhole covers had come loose from their foundations.
_____
5:50pm / Thunderstorm / 8mph Winds
Verona
- Verona Police reported the water had begun to recede, but Chestnut Road had experienced heavy damage, including a caved-in area; Verona DPW was notified to repair the road issues.
- Over the course of the next hour, Verona Police began locating and resetting numerous removed manhole covers spread over Bloomfield Avenue and Pompton Avenue areas.
_____
6pm / Thunderstorm / 8mph Winds
Essex Fells
- Devon Road was reopened.
Verona
- Verona Police reported the flooding caused heavy road damage at South Prospect Street at Bloomfield Avenue.
_____
6:15pm / Thunderstorm / 8mph Winds
Verona
- Bloomfield Avenue at Chestnut Road was reopened.
__________
