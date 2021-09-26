Fairfield, NJ, Police Locate Stolen Vehicle and Arrest Najee Moore, 25, Thursday Night

Hours after the storm dissipated Thursday, Fairfield Police Officer Patrick Reynolds was driving at 9:54pm on Two Bridges Road when he witnessed a vehicle with tinted windows, which is a violation of New Jersey law.
The 2003 black Infinity was traveling south on Two Bridges and had a temporary license plate.
The driver Najee Moore, 25, of Newark, pulled over at Wawa’s on Passaic Avenue.
During the traffic stop:
- Moore apparently stated that he had no identification, but identified himself to the officer as “Tamir Cooper.”
- Police determined that the temporary plate was registered to a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox and not an Infinity
- The Infinity had been reported stolen out of Irvington on Aug. 31, 2021
At 10:25pm, Moore and an adult female passenger were both taken to headquarters for questioning.
CHARGES
Najee Moore, 25, of Newark, NJ, has been charged with the following:
- Receiving stolen property
- Hindering apprehension
- Driving with a Suspended driver’s license
- Driving a vehicle with fictitious plates
- Motor Vehicle Violations (3 additional)
The female passenger was not charged.
Moore was transported to the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.
___________
