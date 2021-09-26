Fairfield, NJ, Police Locate Stolen Vehicle and Arrest Najee Moore, 25, Thursday Night

Najee Moore, 25, of Newark Essex County Correctional Facility

Hours after the storm dissipated Thursday, Fairfield Police Officer Patrick Reynolds was driving at 9:54pm on Two Bridges Road when he witnessed a vehicle with tinted windows, which is a violation of New Jersey law.

The 2003 black Infinity was traveling south on Two Bridges and had a temporary license plate.

The driver Najee Moore, 25, of Newark, pulled over at Wawa’s on Passaic Avenue.



During the traffic stop:

Moore apparently stated that he had no identification, but identified himself to the officer as “Tamir Cooper.”

Police determined that the temporary plate was registered to a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox and not an Infinity

and not an Infinity The Infinity had been reported stolen out of Irvington on Aug. 31, 2021

At 10:25pm, Moore and an adult female passenger were both taken to headquarters for questioning.



CHARGES

Najee Moore, 25, of Newark, NJ, has been charged with the following:

Receiving stolen property

Hindering apprehension

Driving with a Suspended driver’s license

Driving a vehicle with fictitious plates

Motor Vehicle Violations (3 additional)

The female passenger was not charged.

Moore was transported to the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

___________

Other recent Fairfield news you may have missed:

___________

Follow on Newsbreak

Thank you for reading.

To receive notifications:

Create an Account, and Follow:

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

For further information:



Fairfield Police Department

Anthony G. Manna, Police Chief

230 Fairfield Road, Fairfield NJ 07004

973-227-1400



“We, the members of the Fairfield Police Department, are committed to delivering quality services in response to our community's diverse needs. We recognize the need to take a leadership role in the areas of law enforcement, education, domestic preparedness, emergency medical services and address quality of life issues. We seek to build partnerships with all the members of our community in an effort to maintain order while affording dignity and respect to every individual. With faith in our society and honor in our work ethic, we will strive to protect and serve with excellence.”