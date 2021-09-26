Newark, NJ

Fairfield, NJ, Police Locate Stolen Vehicle and Arrest Najee Moore, 25, Thursday Night

Carolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MfI4o_0c8998Gh00
Najee Moore, 25, of NewarkEssex County Correctional Facility

Hours after the storm dissipated Thursday, Fairfield Police Officer Patrick Reynolds was driving at 9:54pm on Two Bridges Road when he witnessed a vehicle with tinted windows, which is a violation of New Jersey law.

The 2003 black Infinity was traveling south on Two Bridges and had a temporary license plate.
The driver Najee Moore, 25, of Newark, pulled over at Wawa’s on Passaic Avenue.

During the traffic stop:

  • Moore apparently stated that he had no identification, but identified himself to the officer as “Tamir Cooper.”
  • Police determined that the temporary plate was registered to a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox and not an Infinity
  • The Infinity had been reported stolen out of Irvington on Aug. 31, 2021

At 10:25pm, Moore and an adult female passenger were both taken to headquarters for questioning.

CHARGES
Najee Moore, 25, of Newark, NJ, has been charged with the following:

  • Receiving stolen property
  • Hindering apprehension
  • Driving with a Suspended driver’s license
  • Driving a vehicle with fictitious plates
  • Motor Vehicle Violations (3 additional)

The female passenger was not charged.
Moore was transported to the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

___________

Other recent Fairfield news you may have missed:

___________

Follow on Newsbreak
Thank you for reading.
To receive notifications:

  • Create an Account, and Follow:

For further information:

Fairfield Police Department
Anthony G. Manna, Police Chief
230 Fairfield Road, Fairfield NJ 07004
973-227-1400

“We, the members of the Fairfield Police Department, are committed to delivering quality services in response to our community's diverse needs. We recognize the need to take a leadership role in the areas of law enforcement, education, domestic preparedness, emergency medical services and address quality of life issues. We seek to build partnerships with all the members of our community in an effort to maintain order while affording dignity and respect to every individual. With faith in our society and honor in our work ethic, we will strive to protect and serve with excellence.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Founded in 2014, West Essex NOW is a hyperlocal news site covering Essex County, NJ. The site is published and edited by Carolyne Volpe Curley, a local resident. Volpe-Curley graduated from Lafayette College in 1986, with a BA in both English and Government, and a minor in Women Studies and Religion. She has been a Certified New Jersey Press Journalist since 2012.

Essex County, NJ
332 followers

More from Carolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex Now

West Orange, NJ

Woman Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle at Route 280 Overpass; West Orange Police Seek Witnesses to Car Leaving Scene

West Orange Police DepartmentWest Orange Police Department. This morning, the West Orange Police Department announced that they are working with the Essex County Prosecutor's Crime Scene Investigations Bureau as they investigate the death of a woman who was hit by a car that left the scene yesterday evening.

Read full story
1 comments
Roseland, NJ

Roseland Police Locate Two Individuals Minutes after they are Reported Wanted for Stealing a Security Camera

Roseland Police DepartmentRoseland Police Department. This afternoon, just minutes after an alert went out to police patrol units, officers from the Roseland Police Department had the two wanted persons in custody.

Read full story
Essex County, NJ

This Saturday: Essex County’s Free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. works with the Essex County Utilities Authority to collect Household Hazardous WasteEssex County Utilities Authority. “I encourage everyone to participate in our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. There are some materials that should be removed from our regular waste stream because of their hazardous nature. This collection day provides our residents a place to properly and safely dispose of contaminants, protecting our precious environment for future generations. Our collection days are very popular and I am so glad our residents understand the importance of recycling.” ~ Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.; Essex County Executive.

Read full story
Cedar Grove, NJ

Stolen Dodge Ram Driver, Reportedly Found with Cocaine and Stolen Jewelry, Arrested by Cedar Grove Patrolman Cassella

Vanessa ShaarawyEssex County Correctional Facility. This is an update on the information provided by West Essex Now on Tuesday:. Cedar Grove and West Caldwell Police Work Together to Locate Car Reported Stolen Today.

Read full story
Essex County, NJ

Modern School Building to Replace West Caldwell's 1920 West Essex Campus, Essex County College Facility

West Caldwell, NJ: Groundbreaking ceremony for West Essex Campus, Essex County CollegeEssex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. “We could not provide enough resources and space to meet our students’ needs. That will change with the new spacious campus. This beautiful new facility will allow us to expand our academic programs for degree students and provide more Workforce Development training opportunities for other residents. Our new state-of-the-art campus has been designed to meet the needs of our students.” ~ Dr. Augustine A. Boakye, Essex County College Interim President.

Read full story
Cedar Grove, NJ

Cedar Grove and West Caldwell Police Work Together to Locate Car Reported Stolen Today

Possible route driven by Dodge Ram reportedly stolen out of Belleville, NJGoogle Maps. This afternoon just before 5pm, a Cedar Grove patrol officer began following a car coming from the Montclair area onto East Bradford Avenue.

Read full story
2 comments
Essex County, NJ

Thunderstorms Likely This Afternoon, Tuesday, Sept. 28

"Isolated Strong to Severe thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front passes through the area." ~ National Weather Service. Passaic River at Pine BrookNational Weather Service.

Read full story
Verona, NJ

Verona Residents Enjoyed Saturday's Town Square Block Party

Verona, NJ, residents gathered outdoors at the township’s Town Square,” to enjoy a block party, Sept. 25, 2021Verona Municipal Alliance Committee. “Thank you to everyone that came out for the Townwide Block Party yesterday! It was an amazing day hanging out and enjoying a perfect day with great music, great food, and our awesome community. A special thanks to The Dad Band and the Township Council for helping make it a special day! We’ll see you next year!” ~ Township of Verona, NJ.

Read full story
Caldwell, NJ

Thursday’s Storm Caused Hours of Wind Damage, Flash Flooding, and Two Fires Across West Essex

Bloomfield Avenue, Caldwell, NJ, shut down while Caldwell Fire Department removes wind-damaged bannerNorth Jersey Fire News. What follows is a recap of storm incidents that took place on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Read full story
Essex County, NJ

Essex County, NJ: Tonight: Flood Advisory Alert, Scattered Storms Forecast through 6am

"At 9:18pm radar indicated Heavy Rain due to Thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. A few thunderstorms may be strong to severe late Wednesday into Wednesday night with possible damaging winds and large hail." ~ National Weather Service.

Read full story
Fairfield, NJ

Fairfield, NJ: Fire Department Stops Transformer Fire from Causing Active House Fire

Fairfield Fire Department at scene of Big Piece Road transformer fire, Sept. 23, 2021Fairfield Fire Department. As today's storm attacked the West Essex area, Fairfield Police and Fairfield Fire Department responded just before 5:30pm to a home on Big Piece Road in the area of Long Acres Road on reports of a transformer fire.

Read full story
Essex County, NJ

Flood Flood Warning: Strong Thunderstorms, Gale Winds Thursday Afternoon until Friday Morning, Essex County, NJ

Essex County had been experiencing Category 7, 37mph Wind Gusts since 4pm. “At 514 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Thunderstorms will continue to develop and produce heavy rain across the area. Rainfall rates of one inch per hour or greater are expected at times. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."~ National Weather Service.

Read full story
4 comments
Caldwell, NJ

Caldwell, NJ: Rollover Crash Blocks Bloomfield Avenue Wednesday Afternoon

Caldwell, NJ: Rollover Crash Blocks Bloomfield Avenue Wednesday AfternoonRuss Sampson. This afternoon at 2:53pm, Caldwell Police responded to Bloomfield Avenue near Cleveland Street on reports of an overturned vehicle. The car’s airbags were deployed and Caldwell Fire Department was immediately dispatched for possible entrapment.

Read full story
Roseland, NJ

Roseland, NJ, 2022 Calendar Sponsorship Opportunities Available; Submissions Accepted Until Oct. 8

The Borough of Roseland is creating a printed 2022 Calendar which will be mailed out to every Roseland address for residents to use in time for the upcoming year. Roseland businesses and non-profit organizations, as well as those in the bordering communities, are encouraged to advertise in the publication.

Read full story
Caldwell, NJ

Friday, Sept. 17: West Essex Police Incidents in Caldwell, Fairfield, and West Caldwell

Caldwell Volunteer Fire DepartmentCaldwell Volunteer Fire Department. The following incidents took place around the West Essex, NJ, area on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Private medical and family incidents, as well as accidental alarms, are not included.

Read full story
Belleville, NJ

Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Belleville, NJ

Today, the New Jersey Lottery announced that a winning million-dollar Mega-Millions ticket was sold in Belleville, NJ. The ticket was purchased at Pat’s Deli, 7 Newark Avenue, Belleville.

Read full story
Roseland, NJ

Roseland, NJ, Manufacturing Employee Crushed Under 6,000 Pounds of Porcelain, Has Tragically Died

Member of Roseland Fire Department working with Livingston Fire Department to free an individual crushed under 6,000 pounds of porcelainNorth Jersey Fire News. This article has been updated to confirm the tragic death of the individual.

Read full story
3 comments
Newark, NJ

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa Enjoyed a Visit to the Portuguese Sport Club of Newark, Saturday

Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura welcomes Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa to the Portuguese Sport Club of NewarkPhoto: Henrique Mano / Luso-Americano News. Yesterday, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of the Portuguese Republic, arrived in the US for a 5-day visit and took the time to visit the Portuguese Sport Club of Newark, Henrique Mano of Luso-Americano News reported. Rebelo de Sousa is in the country to take part in the United Nations 76th General Assembly being held in New York City.

Read full story
North Caldwell, NJ

North Caldwell Police Chief Mark Deuer Tracks Suspected Car Burglars to Route 280 East Towards Newark Sunday Morning

North Caldwell Police DepartmentCarolyne Volpe Curley. North Caldwell resident reported to police an attempted car theft which occurred on Mountain Avenue near Meadow Lane. Police met with the resident and determined that they witnessed 2 black males entering the resident's car parked in their driveway.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy