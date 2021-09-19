North Caldwell Police Chief Mark Deuer Tracks Suspected Car Burglars to Route 280 East Towards Newark Sunday Morning

North Caldwell Police Department Carolyne Volpe Curley

North Caldwell resident reported to police an attempted car theft which occurred on Mountain Avenue near Meadow Lane

Police met with the resident and determined that they witnessed 2 black males entering the resident's car parked in their driveway

8:50am

An alert went out to West Essex area Police who quickly responded to assist North Caldwell patrols units

8:51am

North Caldwell believed the suspect car to be a black 7-series BMW sedan

8:53am

North Caldwell Police Chief Mark Deuer stationed himself on Elm Road and waited for the BMW to approach

8:55am

Elm Road, North Caldwell

As Deuer witnessed the car traveling at a high rate of speed on Elm going past the White Rock Road Exxon, he started pursuing the car and attempted to have the driver pull over.

8:56am

Bloomfield Avenue, Verona

Deuer was behind the sedan on Bloomfield Avenue at Fairview Avenue, Verona, as the vehicle continued to speed and the driver ignored sirens directing him to stop

8:57am

Bloomfield Avenue, Verona

Other patrol units joined the pursuit as the sedan approached the former Annin Flag Company on Bloomfield Avenue in Verona

The driver continued speeding as he turned right onto Prospect Avenue, ignoring multiple sirens to stop his car

8:58am

Prospect Avenue, West Orange

As the sedan passed the Manor on Prospect Avenue in West Orange, all police units were called off from any pursuit. The Chief of Police, however, kept tracking the suspects.

Sunday morning traffic is always heavy on Pompton, and the driver was forced to slow as the sedan endeavored to break through the congestion; at that point, Deuer requested an alert go out to West Orange Police

Deuer requested West Orange Police station at Eagle Rock Avenue; it's not clear if they ever received the information

8:59am

Prospect Avenue, West Orange

Deuer tracked the car as it entered the ramp for Route 280 East in West Orange; he noted the driver was a black male wearing a black hoodie and a light blue face mask

he noted the North Caldwell Police confirmed the description matches a person who was witnessed at the Mountain Avenue incident minutes earlier

9:01am

Route 280 East, West Orange

At this point, the Chief has turned off his sirens and continued at a normal rate of speed as he traveled behind the sedan on Route 280 East, passing Exit 9 Mount Pleasant Avenue in West Orange

9:02am

Route 280 East, East Orange

Deuer suggested an alert go out to Newark Police as he continued to track the sedan which was traveling at 60mph and approaching Exit 12 Oraton/Garden State Parkway in East Orange

as he continued to track the sedan which was traveling Apparently, as he was just then realizing he was being followed, the driver took the exit and accelerated to a high rate of speed out of the view of Deuer.

"I still have it in front of me...He just spotted me, high rate of speed onto Exit 12" ~ North Caldwell Police Chief Mark Deuer

Saturday, Sept. 17

4:10pm

Chestnut Hill Road, North Caldwell

Yesterday afternoon at 4:10pm , a North Caldwell resident reported to police that 2 persons were attempting to break into the resident's garage located on Chestnut Hill Road near Brentwood Drive

, a North Caldwell resident reported to police that The suspect information was limited: 2 persons wearing black hoodies that had gotten out of a black SUV with tinted windows

