Fairfield, NJ

Thursday, Sept. 16: Police Incidents in Cedar Grove, Fairfield, North Caldwell, Roseland, Verona, and West Caldwell

Carolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e0kC1_0c0ZXgvE00
Fairfield Police MotorcyclesFairfield Police Department

The following incidents took place around the West Essex, NJ, area on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T90EE_0c0ZXgvE00
Little Falls Road, Fairfield, NJGoogle Maps

1:25am
Fairfield

  • Fairfield Police and North Caldwell Police responded to Little Falls Road near Stepping Ridge on the border of Fairfield and North Caldwell, after receiving a call reporting that a female was slumped over the wheel of a car.
  • At 1:45am, the female was brought to Fairfield headquarters and the car was towed.

_____

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09DO0P_0c0ZXgvE00
Eton Drive, North Caldwell, NJGoogle Maps

8am (4:30am)
North Caldwell

  • North Caldwell Police responded to Eton Drive near Oxford Drive after opening a message at 8am which was written from a resident at 4:30am to the North Caldwell Police Facebook page.
  • The message reported that an attempted car theft was happening in the resident's neighborhood. The resident did not alert police in any other way.
  • Police responded and viewed the incident on video camera footage from hours before which showed individuals pulling on car handles and investigated further in the neighborhood.

_____

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKwmK_0c0ZXgvE00
Harrison Avenue, Roseland, NJGoogle Maps

8:45am
Roseland

  • Roseland Police responded to Harrison Avenue near Orton Road after receiving a report of a large tree limb across the road.
  • The officer was able to move the limb to the side of the road and Roseland DPW was notified.

_____

9am
West Essex Area

  • By 9am, there were no ambulance units available and paid ambulance crews needed to be dispatched from neighboring counties.
  • As Covid-19 cases have been escalating throughout the West Essex region, dispatchers have had a difficult time fulfilling the need for morning ambulances.
  • A commonly reported symptom patients are experiencing is uncontrollable vomiting and severe abdominal pain.
  • West Essex Now does not report police or rescue crews responding for private medical incidents.

_____

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184Yko_0c0ZXgvE00
Clinton Road, West Caldwell, NJGoogle Maps

9:05am
West Caldwell

  • West Caldwell Police responded to the rear of the mall parking lot on Clinton Road to assist with an individual found sleeping in a dumpster.

_____

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pZ6qf_0c0ZXgvE00
Fairfield Avenue, Fairfield, NJGoogle Maps

10:45am
Fairfield

  • Fairfield Police responded to Fairfield Avenue near Lincoln Drive for a 2-car crash with 2 persons reporting injuries.
  • West Essex First Aid Squad was called to the scene.

_____

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IYbFm_0c0ZXgvE00
Hampton Court, North Caldwell, NJGoogle Maps

11:05am
North Caldwell

  • North Caldwell Police responded to Hampton Court off Grandview Avenue after a resident reported that a construction company had spilled oil onto the roadway.
  • Police determined that the company had already laid out Speedy Dry onto the roadway to absorb the spill.

_____

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jyYOf_0c0ZXgvE00
Bloomfield Avenue, Verona, NJGoogle Maps

12:50pm
Verona

  • Verona Police responded to Verona Middle School on Gould Street after a staff member reported 5 children riding their bikes directly on the field track.
  • The school was not in session for the day; the children left the area as police arrived.

_____

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01XWxB_0c0ZXgvE00
Park Avenue, Verona, NJGoogle Maps

6:20pm
Verona

  • Verona Police responded to Park Avenue near Sunset Avenue after a resident reported that they smelled an odor of sewage.
  • Police did smell sewage odor and dispatched Verona DPW at 6:28pm to check on the sewer line.

_____

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b46oI_0c0ZXgvE00
Fairview Avenue, Verona, NJGoogle Maps

6:20pm
Verona

  • Verona Police responded to Fairview Avenue at Bloomfield Avenue to meet with a Cyclist reporting that they had just been struck by a vehicle.
  • The cyclist did not request medical treatment.

_____

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32uz1h_0c0ZXgvE00
Big Piece Road, Fairfield, NJGoogle Maps

8:15pm
Fairfield

  • Fairfield Police responded to the Town Pool, located on Big Piece Road after a town official reported that there was a bicycle leaning on the pool fence. The caller was concerned a child may be in the pool area.
  • Police investigated the pool area and the surrounding area and at 8:35pm located the owner of the bicycle in the nearby park.

_____

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOmfy_0c0ZXgvE00
Tiffany Court, Cedar Grove, NJGoogle Maps

9:30pm
Cedar Grove

  • Cedar Grove Police and Cedar Grove Fire Department responded to Tiffany Court near Crestmont Road after a caller reported that a gas line had been struck by construction equipment.
  • Fire officials confirmed there was an active leak.
  • Construction crew was still at the scene; PSEG responded at 9:50pm to repair.

__________

__________

For further information:

Cedar Grove Police Department
Joseph Cirasa, Police Chief
525 Pompton Avenue, Cedar Grove, New Jersey 07009
973-239-4100

_____

Fairfield Police Department
Anthony G. Manna, Police Chief
230 Fairfield Road, Fairfield NJ 07004
973-227-1400

_____

North Caldwell Police Department
Mark A. Deuer, Police Chief
136 Gould Avenue, North Caldwell, NJ 07006
973-228-0800

_____
Roseland Police Department
Richard Costello, Officer in Charge
15 Harrison Avenue, Roseland, NJ 07068
973-226-8700

_____

Verona Police Department
Christopher Kiernan, Police Chief
600 Bloomfield Ave, Verona, NJ 07044
973-239-5000

_____

West Caldwell Police Department
Dennis A. Capriglione, Jr., Police Chief
21 Clinton Road, West Caldwell, NJ 07006
973-226-4114

Founded in 2014, West Essex NOW is a hyperlocal news site covering Essex County, NJ. The site is published and edited by Carolyne Volpe Curley, a local resident. Volpe-Curley graduated from Lafayette College in 1986, with a BA in both English and Government, and a minor in Women Studies and Religion. She has been a Certified New Jersey Press Journalist since 2012.

Essex County, NJ
287 followers

