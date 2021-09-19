Thursday, Sept. 16: Police Incidents in Cedar Grove, Fairfield, North Caldwell, Roseland, Verona, and West Caldwell

The following incidents took place around the West Essex, NJ, area on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021:
1:25am
Fairfield
- Fairfield Police and North Caldwell Police responded to Little Falls Road near Stepping Ridge on the border of Fairfield and North Caldwell, after receiving a call reporting that a female was slumped over the wheel of a car.
- At 1:45am, the female was brought to Fairfield headquarters and the car was towed.
_____
8am (4:30am)
North Caldwell
- North Caldwell Police responded to Eton Drive near Oxford Drive after opening a message at 8am which was written from a resident at 4:30am to the North Caldwell Police Facebook page.
- The message reported that an attempted car theft was happening in the resident's neighborhood. The resident did not alert police in any other way.
- Police responded and viewed the incident on video camera footage from hours before which showed individuals pulling on car handles and investigated further in the neighborhood.
_____
8:45am
Roseland
- Roseland Police responded to Harrison Avenue near Orton Road after receiving a report of a large tree limb across the road.
- The officer was able to move the limb to the side of the road and Roseland DPW was notified.
_____
9am
West Essex Area
- By 9am, there were no ambulance units available and paid ambulance crews needed to be dispatched from neighboring counties.
- As Covid-19 cases have been escalating throughout the West Essex region, dispatchers have had a difficult time fulfilling the need for morning ambulances.
- A commonly reported symptom patients are experiencing is uncontrollable vomiting and severe abdominal pain.
- West Essex Now does not report police or rescue crews responding for private medical incidents.
_____
9:05am
West Caldwell
- West Caldwell Police responded to the rear of the mall parking lot on Clinton Road to assist with an individual found sleeping in a dumpster.
_____
10:45am
Fairfield
- Fairfield Police responded to Fairfield Avenue near Lincoln Drive for a 2-car crash with 2 persons reporting injuries.
- West Essex First Aid Squad was called to the scene.
_____
11:05am
North Caldwell
- North Caldwell Police responded to Hampton Court off Grandview Avenue after a resident reported that a construction company had spilled oil onto the roadway.
- Police determined that the company had already laid out Speedy Dry onto the roadway to absorb the spill.
_____
12:50pm
Verona
- Verona Police responded to Verona Middle School on Gould Street after a staff member reported 5 children riding their bikes directly on the field track.
- The school was not in session for the day; the children left the area as police arrived.
_____
6:20pm
Verona
- Verona Police responded to Park Avenue near Sunset Avenue after a resident reported that they smelled an odor of sewage.
- Police did smell sewage odor and dispatched Verona DPW at 6:28pm to check on the sewer line.
_____
6:20pm
Verona
- Verona Police responded to Fairview Avenue at Bloomfield Avenue to meet with a Cyclist reporting that they had just been struck by a vehicle.
- The cyclist did not request medical treatment.
_____
8:15pm
Fairfield
- Fairfield Police responded to the Town Pool, located on Big Piece Road after a town official reported that there was a bicycle leaning on the pool fence. The caller was concerned a child may be in the pool area.
- Police investigated the pool area and the surrounding area and at 8:35pm located the owner of the bicycle in the nearby park.
_____
9:30pm
Cedar Grove
- Cedar Grove Police and Cedar Grove Fire Department responded to Tiffany Court near Crestmont Road after a caller reported that a gas line had been struck by construction equipment.
- Fire officials confirmed there was an active leak.
- Construction crew was still at the scene; PSEG responded at 9:50pm to repair.
__________
