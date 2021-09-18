Cedar Grove, NJ: Saturday Morning Car Crash into CVS; Driver located Shopping Inside Store

CVS on Pompton Avenue, Cedar Grove, NJ Google Maps

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021



This morning at 8:20am, Cedar Grove Police responded to the CVS on Pompton Avenue near Stevens Avenue after calls came in reporting a car crashed into the front of the building.



At the scene, the police immediately endeavored to find the driver who was not in the vehicle. Within minutes, the driver was located and reportedly they were in the process of shopping inside of the store.

Police report that the entire front of the store’s wall had shifted and shelving units had been knocked over.



After consulting with police who determined no one was in any immediate danger, the CVS manager determined that the store would remain open. Police notified the manager and staff to stay away from the now cordoned off damaged shopping area.

The Cedar Grove building inspector reported to the store location within the hour.

In July, 2015, Patch reported "a motorist crashed her 2004 Jeep into the front of CVS Pharmacy on Pompton Avenue last week, damaging the outside wall and smashing several shelves full of merchandise."

