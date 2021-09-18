After Doing Donuts on Bloomfield Avenue and Racing from Verona Police, Driver Detained Early Saturday Morning

Route taken by driver on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 Google Maps

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

At 5:35am this morning, a Verona patrol officer alerted his headquarters that he was tracking a car that turned left at a high rate of speed onto Bloomfield Avenue from Lakeside Avenue and was currently speeding while travelling north towards North Caldwell.

A call went out to both North Caldwell and Caldwell Police patrols.

The vehicle was only described as a Blue Sedan and at 5:37am the car was seen spinning in tight circles - otherwise referred to as “Doing Donuts” - on Bloomfield Avenue near the Exxon gas station in North Caldwell.

Numerous callers reported the driver to police as they witnessed the incident play out.

The Verona patrol officer reported that the car was seen passing Caldwell University, turning right onto Elm Road and continued speeding towards Hilltop.

The car apparently traveled at a high rate of speed on:

Lakeside Avenue

Bloomfield Avenue north

Elm Road

White Rock Road

Hilltop Drive

Sagamore Drive

At 5:38am, the car made its way through the Sagamore Drive apartment building parking lots where Verona Police were able to stop and detain the driver just minutes after the initial pursuit began.

Vehicle

The car was determined to be a:

2009 Blue Pontiac G8

Not stolen

Registered out of Newark

Driver

There is no information at this time regarding the driver other than the person was issued 4 traffic summonses.



If further information becomes available, this article will be updated.

__________



Follow on Newsbreak

Thank you for reading.

Sign in and create an Account to follow:

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

__________

For further information:



Verona Police Department

Christopher Kiernan, Police Chief

600 Bloomfield Ave, Verona, NJ 07044

973-239-5000

“The mission of the Verona Police Department is to interact harmoniously with the public and maintain the peace and safety of all persons in the Township of Verona. We will protect the lives, property and rights of all people, as well as being sensitive to the needs of our community. The Verona Police will always be mindful that our duty is to serve the people through exemplary service with a focus on problem solving, as we strive to improve the quality of life in the community.”