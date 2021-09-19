West Caldwell Police Department Begins Wearing Body Cameras

Saturday, Sept. 18: Shave Your Head for St. Baldrick's Children’s Cancer Research at the Shillelagh Club in West Orange

St. Baldrick's Fundraiser at the Shillelagh Club, West Orange, NJKevin Kinney. “Great family fun for all! Lots of food, drink, music, activities, raffles, and of course, head shaving! We are asking once again for your support to help us raise important funds for pediatric cancer research! Whether you are a shavee, volunteer, barber, entertainer, benefactor: we need your help. Please sign up, invite friends and family, and make donations online. The more people involved the more money we will be able to raise to help fight childhood cancer. ~ Kevin Kinney, St. Baldrick’s Organizer.