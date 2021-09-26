Essex County, NJ: Tonight: Flood Advisory Alert, Scattered Storms Forecast through 6am

Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
9:25pm
"At 9:18pm radar indicated Heavy Rain due to Thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. A few thunderstorms may be strong to severe late Wednesday into Wednesday night with possible damaging winds and large hail." ~ National Weather Service
As the county continues to deal with the emotional and physical damage Tropical Storm Ida dealt to the Essex County, NJ area, thunderstorms are once again moving through the region along with the possibility of more flooding.
Essex County Thunderstorm Forecast:
Monday
- 9pm to 12am: Isolated Thunderstorms
Tuesday
- 12am to 5am: Scattered Thunderstorms
- 5am to 7am: Isolated Thunderstorms
Flood Advisory
Tonight, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory which is in effect until 12:30am today. The following North Jersey regions are included:
- Essex County
- Hudson County
- Union County
Current River Stage
- The River floods at 19'
- 8:15pm Wednesday: Water Level: 17.52'
Crest Forecast
- There is no expectation of the river flooding at this time.
Highest on Record: Irene
- Aug. 30, 2011: Flood Level: 24.12'
Flood Precautions
- Do not drive around barricades or through flooded areas. Particularly at night, use extra care driving when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.
Power Outage Precautions
- Plan in advance and have electronics fully charged
In Case of Power Outage
- Report Outages to PSEG Directly: https://nj.pseg.com/outageandgasleaks
- Don't Contact Police unless you suspect Fire
Check PSEG Status
- Text STAT to 47734
- or Call: 1-800-436-7734
Freezer
- Keep the Freezer closed as long as possible.
- Freezer food stays frozen for 48 hours if the door stays closed.
