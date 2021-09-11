Essex Fells Mayor Edward Davis Reflects on 20th Anniversary of September 11

Sept. 11, 2021
#20YearsLater
The mayor of Essex Fells, NJ, Edward A. Davis, wrote a letter of remembrance to borough residents.
"This September 11, 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that killed almost 3,000 people and injured thousands at the World Trade Center, at the Pentagon and in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
In Essex Fells, we pause to remember and pay tribute to those who were lost. Far too many lives were tragically cut short, and the pain endured by their families and loved ones is immeasurable.
We must also acknowledge and commend the heroism exhibited that day by so many, including our first responders. People like Stephen Siller, a firefighter and father of five, who after a night shift was on his way to play golf with his three older brothers when he heard about the World Trade Center attack. He turned his truck around, collected his gear at his Brooklyn firehouse and ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to join his fellow firefighters in their quest to save lives.
Or Todd Beamer and his fellow passengers on United Airlines Flight 93 who, after reciting a prayer together and being prompted by Mr. Beamer’s “OK, lets roll,” proceeded to storm the cockpit, preventing the hijackers from crashing a Boeing 757 into the U.S. Capital.
Finally, we recognize and thank the men and women of our armed forces, who have fought since 9/11 and continue to fight to protect us and others.
We have not forgotten, as a people, all those who we have lost, and we remain eternally grateful for the courage and the sacrifice of those who put themselves in harm’s way in service to others. ~ Essex Fells Mayor Edward A. Davis
