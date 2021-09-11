Essex Fells Mayor Edward Davis Reflects on 20th Anniversary of September 11

Essex County, NJ: FEMA Major Disaster Declaration Approved, Here’s How to Apply

Debris lined the streets of Millburn, NJ,New Jersey Governor's Office. “Essex County was one of the hardest hit areas. Hurricane Ida, with her unprecedented rainfall and flooding, upended the lives of our families and devastated our local businesses. Becoming eligible for disaster relief is welcome news for those who have been salvaging what they can, working to clean up and preparing to rebuild. I appreciate FEMA sending their team to survey the damage throughout Essex and see the areas affected by the storm. Thank you to Governor Phil Murphy, Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker and our Congressional Representatives, Donald Payne, Jr., Mikie Sherrill, Tom Malinowski and Albio Sires for their strong and vocal advocacy on behalf of Essex.” ~ Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.