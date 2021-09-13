West Essex First Aid Squad Remembers, 20 Years Later

The West Essex First Aid Squad in Liberty State Park, Sept. 11, 2001 West Essex First Aid Squad

Sept. 11, 2021

"Today, we remember all those who responded, those who were lost, and the impact that day had on us all." ~ Peter Nancoz, West Essex First Aid Squad President

Immediately after the towers fell on Sept. 11, 2001, the the West Essex First Aid Squad (WEFAS), located in West Caldwell, NJ, sent two ambulances, and later a rescue truck, to join up with other first responders in Jersey City.

The West Essex First Aid Squad joined with other agencies from all over the region standing by in Jersey City on Sept. 11, 2001

"We sent two ambulances that met the ferries coming from Manhattan and helped to transport the injured to hospitals in New Jersey. Later in the day, we sent our rescue truck." ~ Peter Nancoz, West Essex First Aid Squad President

Expecting to meet hundreds of wounded individuals who would arrive by ferry from lower Manhattan, the WEFAS rescue truck staged with dozens of ambulances from all over New Jersey and together they quickly worked together to establish a Triage and Treatment site at Liberty State Park.

West Essex First Aid Squad President Peter Nancoz was on scene that day with the WEFAS rescue truck and recalled that persons were treated and transported that day.

Liberty State Park, Jersey City

"We were released from that site around sunset as they realized that there would be no patients needing treatment." ~ Peter Nancoz, West Essex First Aid Squad President

As the days passed, WEFAS members stationed with ambulances at Ground Zero in Manhattan to assist the New York Fire Department in any way that was needed.

West Essex First Aid Squad staged in Battery Park, lower Manhattan in Sept. 2001.

West Essex First Aid Squad

David Black, Squad Captain

642 Bloomfield Avenue West Caldwell, NJ 07006



"Established in 1937, the West Essex First Aid Squad (WEFAS) is a not for profit, 501(c)(3) organization providing emergency medical and rescue services across a 21 square mile service area. WEFAS is committed to providing life-saving care and services to residents throughout West Essex and the surrounding area. Even if you’ve never required our care, chances are, you’ve seen us out and about, supporting the community and creating a safer place to live and work."

