Jersey City, NJ

West Essex First Aid Squad Remembers, 20 Years Later

Carolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WSLuB_0btLoQ6200
The West Essex First Aid Squad in Liberty State Park, Sept. 11, 2001West Essex First Aid Squad

Sept. 11, 2021

#20YearsLater

"Today, we remember all those who responded, those who were lost, and the impact that day had on us all." ~ Peter Nancoz, West Essex First Aid Squad President

Immediately after the towers fell on Sept. 11, 2001, the the West Essex First Aid Squad (WEFAS), located in West Caldwell, NJ, sent two ambulances, and later a rescue truck, to join up with other first responders in Jersey City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LEeI6_0btLoQ6200
The West Essex First Aid Squad joined with other agencies from all over the region standing by in Jersey City on Sept. 11, 2001West Essex First Aid Squad
"We sent two ambulances that met the ferries coming from Manhattan and helped to transport the injured to hospitals in New Jersey. Later in the day, we sent our rescue truck." ~ Peter Nancoz, West Essex First Aid Squad President

Expecting to meet hundreds of wounded individuals who would arrive by ferry from lower Manhattan, the WEFAS rescue truck staged with dozens of ambulances from all over New Jersey and together they quickly worked together to establish a Triage and Treatment site at Liberty State Park.

West Essex First Aid Squad President Peter Nancoz was on scene that day with the WEFAS rescue truck and recalled that persons were treated and transported that day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2znJ_0btLoQ6200
Liberty State Park, Jersey CityGoogle Maps
"We were released from that site around sunset as they realized that there would be no patients needing treatment." ~ Peter Nancoz, West Essex First Aid Squad President

As the days passed, WEFAS members stationed with ambulances at Ground Zero in Manhattan to assist the New York Fire Department in any way that was needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HBxIU_0btLoQ6200
West Essex First Aid Squad staged in Battery Park, lower Manhattan in Sept. 2001.West Essex First Aid Squad

__________

West Essex First Aid Squad
David Black, Squad Captain
642 Bloomfield Avenue West Caldwell, NJ 07006

"Established in 1937, the West Essex First Aid Squad (WEFAS) is a not for profit, 501(c)(3) organization providing emergency medical and rescue services across a 21 square mile service area. WEFAS is committed to providing life-saving care and services to residents throughout West Essex and the surrounding area. Even if you’ve never required our care, chances are, you’ve seen us out and about, supporting the community and creating a safer place to live and work."

__________

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Founded in 2014, West Essex NOW is a hyperlocal news site covering Essex County, NJ. The site is published and edited by Carolyne Volpe Curley, a local resident. Volpe-Curley graduated from Lafayette College in 1986, with a BA in both English and Government, and a minor in Women Studies and Religion. She has been a Certified New Jersey Press Journalist since 2012.

Essex County, NJ
198 followers

More from Carolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex Now

North Caldwell, NJ

North Caldwell Police Chief Mark Deuer Tracks Suspected Car Burglars to Route 280 East Towards Newark Sunday Morning

North Caldwell Police DepartmentCarolyne Volpe Curley. North Caldwell resident reported to police an attempted car theft which occurred on Mountain Avenue near Meadow Lane. Police met with the resident and determined that they witnessed 2 black males entering the resident's car parked in their driveway.

Read full story
West Caldwell, NJ

West Caldwell Police Department Begins Wearing Body Cameras

West Caldwell Police Department body cams.West Caldwell Police Department. “We would like to thank the West Caldwell Township Mayor and Council for their unwavering support of the Police Department and their assistance in implementing this important program” ~ Dennis A. Capriglione, Jr., Police Chief.

Read full story
Fairfield, NJ

Thursday, Sept. 16: Police Incidents in Cedar Grove, Fairfield, North Caldwell, Roseland, Verona, and West Caldwell

Fairfield Police MotorcyclesFairfield Police Department. The following incidents took place around the West Essex, NJ, area on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021:. Fairfield Police and North Caldwell Police responded to Little Falls Road near Stepping Ridge on the border of Fairfield and North Caldwell, after receiving a call reporting that a female was slumped over the wheel of a car.

Read full story
Cedar Grove, NJ

Cedar Grove, NJ: Saturday Morning Car Crash into CVS; Driver located Shopping Inside Store

This morning at 8:20am, Cedar Grove Police responded to the CVS on Pompton Avenue near Stevens Avenue after calls came in reporting a car crashed into the front of the building.

Read full story
2 comments
Verona, NJ

After Doing Donuts on Bloomfield Avenue and Racing from Verona Police, Driver Detained Early Saturday Morning

Route taken by driver on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021Google Maps. At 5:35am this morning, a Verona patrol officer alerted his headquarters that he was tracking a car that turned left at a high rate of speed onto Bloomfield Avenue from Lakeside Avenue and was currently speeding while travelling north towards North Caldwell.

Read full story
1 comments
West Orange, NJ

Saturday, Sept. 18: Shave Your Head for St. Baldrick's Children’s Cancer Research at the Shillelagh Club in West Orange

St. Baldrick's Fundraiser at the Shillelagh Club, West Orange, NJKevin Kinney. “Great family fun for all! Lots of food, drink, music, activities, raffles, and of course, head shaving! We are asking once again for your support to help us raise important funds for pediatric cancer research! Whether you are a shavee, volunteer, barber, entertainer, benefactor: we need your help. Please sign up, invite friends and family, and make donations online. The more people involved the more money we will be able to raise to help fight childhood cancer. ~ Kevin Kinney, St. Baldrick’s Organizer.

Read full story
Verona, NJ

Wednesday, Sept. 15: West Essex Police Incidents in Caldwell, North Caldwell, Verona and West Caldwell

The following incidents took place around the West Essex, NJ, area on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021:. North Caldwell Police responded to assist at Grandview School where multiple cars were ignoring directions and instead driving around the designated drop-off location.

Read full story

New Jersey Covid Summer 2021 Update

New Jersey Summer 2021 Case and Deaths ReportCarolyne Volpe Curley. What started off with the optimistic hope for normalcy in New Jersey has now ended up sixteen weeks later with rising Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. The following Covid-19 information has been reported from the New Jersey Department of Health.

Read full story
Essex Fells, NJ

Tuesday, Sept. 14: Police Incidents Include Essex Fells Police Investigating Attempted Car Burglaries

Essex Fells Police DepartmentCarolyne Volpe Curley. The following incidents took place around the West Essex, NJ, area on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021:. Caldwell Police are investigating a report of Criminal Mischief which took place on Hanford Place, near Bloomfield Avenue.

Read full story
Essex County, NJ

Essex County, NJ: Tonight: Flood Advisory Alert, Scattered Storms Forecast through 6am

"At 9:18pm radar indicated Heavy Rain due to Thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. A few thunderstorms may be strong to severe late Wednesday into Wednesday night with possible damaging winds and large hail." ~ National Weather Service.

Read full story
Roseland, NJ

Roseland, NJ: In Two Weeks, Repeated Attempted Car Thefts in Same Neighborhood

Attempted car thefts in the area of Schweinberg Drive, Roseland, NJGoogle Maps. Roseland Police are investigating attempted car break-ins which residents believe took place in broad daylight yesterday afternoon, Sunday, Sept. 12. This is the second time in 2 weeks that this same Schweinberg Drive neighborhood has been targeted for car theft .

Read full story
2 comments
Essex Fells, NJ

Essex Fells Mayor Edward Davis Reflects on 20th Anniversary of September 11

Sept. 11 Memorial Tree in Essex Fells, NJBoro of Essex Fells, NJ. The mayor of Essex Fells, NJ, Edward A. Davis, wrote a letter of remembrance to borough residents. "This September 11, 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that killed almost 3,000 people and injured thousands at the World Trade Center, at the Pentagon and in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

Read full story
Essex County, NJ

Essex County, NJ: Livestream of Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony

Essex County Sept. 11 20th Anniversary Memorial at Eagle Rock Reservation, Sept. 11, 2021Lions Eye Production. This morning, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. is once again honoring those who lost their lives on 9/11 with a program called "Essex County Remembers."

Read full story
Essex County, NJ

Essex County, NJ: FEMA Major Disaster Declaration Approved, Here’s How to Apply

Debris lined the streets of Millburn, NJ,New Jersey Governor's Office. “Essex County was one of the hardest hit areas. Hurricane Ida, with her unprecedented rainfall and flooding, upended the lives of our families and devastated our local businesses. Becoming eligible for disaster relief is welcome news for those who have been salvaging what they can, working to clean up and preparing to rebuild. I appreciate FEMA sending their team to survey the damage throughout Essex and see the areas affected by the storm. Thank you to Governor Phil Murphy, Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker and our Congressional Representatives, Donald Payne, Jr., Mikie Sherrill, Tom Malinowski and Albio Sires for their strong and vocal advocacy on behalf of Essex.” ~ Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.

Read full story
Caldwell, NJ

Caldwell, NJ: Domestic Violence Incident Closes Bloomfield Avenue for Over 12 Hours

Bloomfield Avenue closed at Lane Avenue, Caldwell, NJ on Sept. 8, 2021Kevin Dean. “The Caldwell Police Department would like to thank the other residents of 527 Bloomfield Avenue for their patience as they were evacuated for the duration of the event to ensure their safety. We would also like to thank the West Essex First Aid Squad and surrounding law enforcement agencies for their assistance.” ~ Caldwell Police Chief James Bongiorno.

Read full story
Essex County, NJ

Essex County, NJ: Thunderstorms Likely for the Next Six Hours

“A cold frontal passage will produce a round of showers and thunderstorms tonight through the early morning hours. Due to wet antecedent conditions, the area is susceptible to flooding. Locally heavy rainfall may produce flash flooding.” ~ National Weather Service.

Read full story
Verona, NJ

Verona, NJ: 3-Car Crash with Multiple Injuries and Entrapment

This afternoon at 3:25pm, the Verona Police Department responded to 911 calls reporting a crash involving three motor vehicles in their town at Bloomfield Avenue and Pompton Avenue.

Read full story
North Caldwell, NJ

This Week: North Caldwell Road Construction

The Borough of North Caldwell has announced the following road improvements are scheduled to take place this week:. Roads will be open to local traffic only; expect delays. Beachmont Terrace (at intersection of Hamilton Drive East)

Read full story
Caldwell, NJ

Caldwell, NJ: Crash with Injury and Fluid Spill

West Essex First Aid Squad 2009 MetroStarWest Essex First Aid Squad. This morning at 8:30am, the Caldwell Police Department responded to 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle crash in their town near Florence Place and Elizabeth Street.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy