North Caldwell Police Work with FBI to Rescue Town Resident Held Hostage in Haiti

Carolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex Now

North Caldwell Police Department patchNorth Caldwell Police Department

"The teamwork and professionalism of our federal and state law enforcement partners involved in this operation was second to none. The amount of man-hours and resources shared with North Caldwell was truly amazing. The FBI and their highly trained staff went above and beyond to ensure our resident was reunited with her family. In my 28 year law enforcement career this is, thankfully, my first experience with a criminal investigation of international magnitude. I cannot emphasize enough the importance of having the New Jersey State Police and the FBI working side by side with us to resolve this crisis for our small community." ~ North Caldwell Police Chief Mark Deuer

Today, North Caldwell Police Chief Mark Deuer announced that three weeks ago the department worked with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation to effectively rescue a woman being held hostage in the country of Haiti.

Deuer explained that during the early morning hours of Sunday, August 15, a North Caldwell resident contacted his headquarters asking for assistance for his wife who was being held against her will on the Haitian islands. North Caldwell officers quickly determined that the woman was in fact under threat in Haiti and needed immediate help.

By 5am, North Caldwell Police contacted both the New Jersey State Police and the FBI and within the hour both offices responded with investigative and crisis negotiation teams.

Immediately, the federal agents and North Caldwell Police set up a crisis command center where negotiators worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of the female victim.

For five intensive days, negotiators championed the cause of the release of the woman as they communicated regularly with her captors in Haiti. Eventually they were able to secure her freedom, and she was taken to a local Haitian Police station for safekeeping until she could return home to New Jersey.

Carolyne Volpe Curley, Publisher

Founded in 2014, West Essex NOW is a hyperlocal news site covering the towns of Caldwell, Essex Fells, Fairfield, North Caldwell, Roseland, Verona and West Caldwel, along with breaking news from the surrounding areasl. The site is published and edited by Carolyne Volpe Curley, a local resident. Volpe-Curley graduated from Lafayette College in 1986, with a BA in both English and Government, and a minor in Women Studies and Religion. She has been a Certified New Jersey Press Journalist since 2012.

