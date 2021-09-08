This Week: North Caldwell Road Construction

North Caldwell, NJ Borough of North Caldwell

UPDATED: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

The Borough of North Caldwell has announced the following road improvements are scheduled to take place this week:

MILLING

Roads will be open to local traffic only; expect delays.

No parking available.

Wednesday, Sept 8 though Friday, Sept. 10

Beachmont Terrace (at intersection of Hamilton Drive East)

(at intersection of Hamilton Drive East) Chestnut Hill Road (Brentwood Drive to dead end)

(Brentwood Drive to dead end) Gould Avenue (Firemen’s Community Center to Police Department parking lot)

(Firemen’s Community Center to Police Department parking lot) Hamilton Drive North (Hamilton Drive East to Maple Drive)

(Hamilton Drive East to Maple Drive) Mill Street (Central Avenue to Fairfield boundary)

(Central Avenue to Fairfield boundary) Old Farm Road (Brookside Terrace to Deer Trail Road)

(Brookside Terrace to Deer Trail Road) Additional locations:

Borough Hall Parking Lot (excluding Town Pool parking lot)

Firemen’s Field Driveway (excluding lower parking lot area)

__________

PAVING

Roads will be CLOSED until end of day's work.

Roads near schools will be closed 9am to 2pm

PARKING: find a nearby street by 7am

Beachmont Terrace (at intersection of Hamilton Drive East)

(at intersection of Hamilton Drive East) Chestnut Hill Road (Brentwood Drive to dead end)

(Brentwood Drive to dead end) Gould Avenue (Firemen’s Community Center to Police Department parking lot)

(Firemen’s Community Center to Police Department parking lot) Hamilton Drive North (Hamilton Drive East to Maple Drive)

(Hamilton Drive East to Maple Drive) Mill Street (Central Avenue to Fairfield boundary)

(Central Avenue to Fairfield boundary) Old Farm Road (Brookside Terrace to Deer Trail Road)

(Brookside Terrace to Deer Trail Road) Additional locations:

Borough Hall Parking Lot (excluding Town Pool parking lot)

Firemen’s Field Driveway (excluding lower parking lot area)

__________

Inclement Weather May Change Schedule

While every effort has been made to complete road paving projects prior to the school year, the contractor has been inundated with work and availability is extremely limited. While many other municipalities may not having paving occur until much later in the fall, if at all, the Borough of North Caldwell is fortunate to have secured the contractor for the dates referenced above.

__________

North Caldwell Alert: CivicAlert

For emergency alerts, sign up:

On your phone, type in 38276

Send message: 07006

Or sign up online here

__________

Questions?

Call 973-228-6410 ext. 132

__________

Message from the Borough of North Caldwell

141 Gould Avenue North Caldwell, NJ 07006 / 973-228-6410