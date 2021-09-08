This Week: North Caldwell Road Construction

UPDATED: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021
The Borough of North Caldwell has announced the following road improvements are scheduled to take place this week:
MILLING
Roads will be open to local traffic only; expect delays.
No parking available.
Wednesday, Sept 8 though Friday, Sept. 10
- Beachmont Terrace (at intersection of Hamilton Drive East)
- Chestnut Hill Road (Brentwood Drive to dead end)
- Gould Avenue (Firemen’s Community Center to Police Department parking lot)
- Hamilton Drive North (Hamilton Drive East to Maple Drive)
- Mill Street (Central Avenue to Fairfield boundary)
- Old Farm Road (Brookside Terrace to Deer Trail Road)
- Additional locations:
Borough Hall Parking Lot (excluding Town Pool parking lot)
Firemen’s Field Driveway (excluding lower parking lot area)
__________
PAVING
Roads will be CLOSED until end of day's work.
- Roads near schools will be closed 9am to 2pm
PARKING: find a nearby street by 7am
- Beachmont Terrace (at intersection of Hamilton Drive East)
- Chestnut Hill Road (Brentwood Drive to dead end)
- Gould Avenue (Firemen’s Community Center to Police Department parking lot)
- Hamilton Drive North (Hamilton Drive East to Maple Drive)
- Mill Street (Central Avenue to Fairfield boundary)
- Old Farm Road (Brookside Terrace to Deer Trail Road)
- Additional locations:
Borough Hall Parking Lot (excluding Town Pool parking lot)
Firemen’s Field Driveway (excluding lower parking lot area)
__________
Inclement Weather May Change Schedule
While every effort has been made to complete road paving projects prior to the school year, the contractor has been inundated with work and availability is extremely limited. While many other municipalities may not having paving occur until much later in the fall, if at all, the Borough of North Caldwell is fortunate to have secured the contractor for the dates referenced above.
__________
North Caldwell Alert: CivicAlert
For emergency alerts, sign up:
- On your phone, type in 38276
- Send message: 07006
- Or sign up online here
__________
Questions?
- Call 973-228-6410 ext. 132
__________
Message from the Borough of North Caldwell
141 Gould Avenue North Caldwell, NJ 07006 / 973-228-6410
