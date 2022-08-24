A Partner's Infidelity: When Should Cheating Be the End of a Relationship?

Carolyn Light

Does cheating automatically mean the relationship is over?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qbcb7_0hTPQosy00
Photo by Vera Arsic from Pexels

A client of mine recently spent our session discussing his wife.

They've been married for six years, and share two children. He had believed that both he and his wife were happy in their relationship, but he confided in me that she had recently attended a work conference out of state. After one of the sessions, she and her colleagues went out for drinks, and at the end of the night, she shared a bed with one of her colleagues.

It was only one time, my client told me. She said it was a huge mistake, and it will never happen again. I'd like to believe her. I know things like this can happen--but I'm not sure I'll be able to ever get that trust back. At least it wasn't a full-blown affair.

Affairs vs. One-night Stands: Does it matter?

Is cheating, cheating? Does it matter if your partner had a one-night stand versus a full-blown affair? And what if the affair itself wasn't sexual in nature, but rather, emotional? Many believe that the definition of cheating is up to those in the relationship -- but if we were to define "infidelity" as one having extracurricular sexual relations outside the scope of one's relationship, the statistics would tell us this: infidelity is strikingly common.

"Infidelity remains the number one reason that married and unmarried relationships end all across the world," writes Paul Brian in Infidelity Statistics: How Much Cheating is Going on?

What are the numbers? Why do people cheat?

The Journal of Marriage and Divorce estimated that 70% of married Americans cheat at least once throughout their marriage.

According to LA Intelligence Detective Agency, the numbers are as follows:

  • 30 to 60% of married couples will have at least one cheating incident in the marriage
  • 74% of men; 68% of women state they'd cheat if it could be guaranteed they'd not be caught
  • 60% of affairs begin with colleagues or close friends
  • 69% of marriages end if an affair is discovered

As far as why people cheat on their partners, well, the reasons are hard to pin down, but according to a poll on the website Truth About Deception, the participants cite the following reasons:

Men:

  • The other person was hot
  • People were hitting on me
  • I was having doubts about my relationship
  • My partner and I weren't having sex
  • My partner stopped paying attention to me

Women:

  • My partner stopped paying attention to me
  • The other person was there for me
  • I was having doubts about my relationship
  • The other person was hot
  • I was bored

So, what should we do if we are cheated on?

Of course, it's up to the individual what to do if they find out that their partner cheated on them. Justin Lehmiller, a psychologist, notes that only 1 in 5 relationships break up as a direct result of the affair, but that approximately half of all relationships break up after the discovery of an affair, as cheating is often a symptom of a larger relationship problem.

Some argue that "once a person is a cheater, they will always be a cheater." These individuals often believe that once the trust is broken, it can't be regained -- thus making a continuation of the relationship untenable.

Others believe that cheating is a mistake that can be rectified. Lucy Beresford, a relationship expert said in her TEDTalk that "people should do their best to reconcile their relationships and take the new injury and distrust and work with it to find some new common ground and reestablish the basics of trust and intimacy."

What do you think?

Would you break up with your partner if they cheated on you? Does it matter if their infidelity was a full-blown affair, or a one-night stand?

Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Marriage# Society# Culture# Dating

Comments / 0

Published by

We're all just out here, doing our best. Pondering: Mental Health | Feminism | Relationships & Dating | Social Climate

Chicago, IL
2502 followers

More from Carolyn Light

Is it Okay to Cut Off a Family Member?

We like to put our families before anything else, but what if your family is causing you harm?. If we're lucky, when we come into this world, we're surrounded by a family that loves us.

Read full story
284 comments

Opinion: Why Women Say, “I Have a Boyfriend,” When They Don’t

We don’t like to lie, but sometimes it's a matter of safety. I recently read an article that annoyed me. After reading the article, I closed my laptop with disgust, and I regret that I didn’t bookmark the page so I could share the link here.

Read full story
2 comments

Should We Fight for Brittney Griner's Release?

The basketball player was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony. By now, we've all heard about Brittney Griner--the American basketball player who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony for bringing THC oil into Russia.

Read full story
31 comments

Monogamy Versus Non-monogamy: Is One Better Than the Other?

A study conducted in 2021 suggests that ethical non-monogamy is on the rise. Recently, one of my clients was telling me about her non-monogamous relationship(s). She and her partner decided to open their relationship to others, allowing themselves to engage in sexual experiences outside of their duo -- beholden to a set of rules that the two of them constructed for themselves.

Read full story
48 comments

Is Britney Spears Okay?

Britney Spears’ Instagram posts have followers once again wondering about her mental health. Britney Spears continues to have fans questioning whether or not she is okay, as she uses her Instagram platform to post everything from cryptic messages and memes, to nearly-nude photos.

Read full story
9 comments

Age Gaps Between Couples: How Many Years is Too Many?

In relationships between consenting adults, is age truly just a number?. Greg Doherty/Getty Images for HollyShorts Film Festival. Dane Cook has proposed to his girlfriend of five years, Kelsi Taylor.

Read full story
55 comments

Opinion: The Misuse of the Word "Gaslight" is Problematic

Gaslighting is very real, but every disagreement isn’t gaslighting. At a recent colleague happy hour, one co-worker was telling a story about a disagreement between her and her boyfriend.

Read full story
31 comments
Des Plaines, IL

Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the Internet

It is believed that Sachin Pillai worked as a karate teacher for children. Sachin Pillai, a 22-year-old man from Des Plaines, IL was released on a $100,000 bond (he posted the required 10%) on July 28th after waiving his rights against self-incrimination, telling investigators that he did, in fact, use social media to disseminate videos of child sexual abuse.

Read full story
3 comments
Lockport, IL

During Heat Waves, Good Samaritan Laws are a Must-Have

All 50 states have "Good Samaritan Laws" on the books, but what they allow varies. Kimberly Wells (Joliet Police Department) For the second time this summer, Kimberly Wells of Lockport, IL, has left her kids in the car with the windows rolled up, while she goes drinking at a bar.

Read full story
6 comments
Chicago, IL

A Story About Joseph Kromelis — Chicago’s Walking Man

He perseveres, despite a heinous attempt on his life. Joseph Kromelis, known as the “Walking Man,” in the Loop in 2011. Rich Hein/Sun-Times file. On May 26th of this year, I was out of town.

Read full story
36 comments

Opinion: Watching True Crime Documentaries Brings Me Hope

It doesn’t seem like shows about murder should bring anything but despair, but here we are. Last night, I watched Netflix’s Girl in the Picture documentary. Netflix has been recommending it to me since it first started streaming, and I also noticed that it was ranked number two in movies streaming on Netflix right now. Despite all of this, I would have watched it anyway. I had already added it to my list. I watch a lot of true crime.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: “You Must Learn To Accept ‘No’ as an Answer”

On trying to help a self-proclaimed “nice guy” learn how to date. A friend of mine has been spending a lot of his time on Bumble. He doesn’t get the matches he wants. He gets the match he wants, but the conversation is short and goes nowhere.

Read full story
14 comments

My Friend's Partner Was Asexual

*This is a true story that I’m telling with the full consent of all involved parties (names have been changed). A few months ago, I was having cocktails with friends, when one of them burst into tears. Another one of our friends had been sharing with us a sex joke (it was also kind of a dad joke) that her boyfriend had told her the night before. We’d all been laughing, so we were shocked by the sudden switch of emotion.

Read full story

Opinion: My Neighbor Yelled at Me and It Was Eye-Opening

My partner texted me last night from his office. “I’m running late,” he said. “I’m not going to get home as early as I had hoped. Can you run over to my place and take Lex [his dog] out for a walk?”

Read full story
73 comments

Opinion: America -- Home of the Hateful?

I did not celebrate the 4th of July; I haven’t celebrated it in years. As a child, I loved the holiday — the glitter and sparkle appealed to me, as did the fireworks, the summer weather, the beach, and the hotdogs.

Read full story
9 comments
Chicago, IL

Opinion: I'm Trying Not to Disassociate From the World Around Me, but It's Hard

My brain is working hard to protect me from my compassion fatigue. Yesterday, I was enjoying lunch out with my partner. We were sipping our cocktails when news about the Highland Park Fourth of July Parade shooting flashed over our heads on the bar’s television.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Dating as an Ambitious, Opinionated Woman

Society wants to laud the rise of strong women, but we’re not quite there. Even though I always knew in my heart I would never want kids, there was a period of time in my 20s when I let my boyfriend convince me otherwise.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Are Women Responsible for the Behavior of Men?

Twitter is an interesting place, filled with interesting people and their interesting opinions. It's a great place to convey a short message on a large scale. It's also the place to go if you feel like banging your head repeatedly against a wall - as I apparently did yesterday.

Read full story

I Didn’t Know That I Was Friends With a Pedophile

The realization turned me to the age-old question: how well can we really know someone?. *This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced. All names have been changed. This post deals with sexual abuse and might be triggering for some readers.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy