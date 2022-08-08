Monogamy Versus Non-monogamy: Is One Better Than the Other?

Carolyn Light

A study conducted in 2021 suggests that ethical non-monogamy is on the rise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tXSoi_0h9e3Ywm00
Photo by Helena Lopes on Unsplash

Recently, one of my clients was telling me about her non-monogamous relationship(s).

She and her partner decided to open their relationship to others, allowing themselves to engage in sexual experiences outside of their duo -- beholden to a set of rules that the two of them constructed for themselves.

I've known others who have participated in non-monogamous relationships, but the majority of the people I know personally are monogamous. My conversation with her made me think about non-monogamous relationships, and despite the fact that I love my monogamous relationships, I wanted to know more about non-monogamy. I'm of the mind that what consenting adults choose to do in their relationship is their choice. But, the reading I did on non-monogamy led me down a rabbit hole to a debate I hadn't before paid any attention to: is either monogamy or non-monogamy better than the other?

What is ethical non-monogamy (ENM)?

ENM is a blanket term for the many different types of non-monogamous. Swinging, open relationships, and polyamory are three such types.

According to a study conducted in 2021, 20% of Americans have been involved in a non-monogamous relationship, and one-fifth of these identify as "polyamorous." ENM relationships can be sexual, emotional, romantic, or some variation of the three. The "rules" of the relationship are decided upon by those engaged in it. There is not a one-size-fits-all handbook.

Proponents of non-monogamy cite numerous benefits to engaging in ENM relationships. Better communication, less jealousy, more interesting sex lives, and greater opportunities for personal growth were all benefits named.

Some have questioned whether or not monogamy is even natural for humans. Biologists call humans "socially monogamous." This means that humans often choose to live as couples, but that the relationships don't have to be permanent, and sex can often occur outside of the relationship. Very few species are strictly monogamous -- only 10% of mammals are strictly monogamous -- but some species are. For example, geese couple for life. If one goose dies, the other will not mate again.

Does this mean that monogamy is dying?

No, not even close. Monogamy is not without its noted benefits, and many believe that humans are happier when they're engaged in a monogamous coupling.

"Physiologically, monogamy makes more sense," says Liz Pardi, a life coach, and writer. "Hormones spike during sex...The presence of these receptors is one indication that humans are meant to forge sentimental bonds with their partners...we're wired for intimacy of both our bodies and minds."

Proponents of monogamy cite many benefits of the monogamous lifestyle, including secure relationships, less worry about sexually transmitted infections, and greater stability in the family structure. Luis Villazon, a biologist says, "Monogamy in humans is beneficial because it increases the chance of raising offspring."

What do you think?

Do you, or have you participated in a non-monogamous relationship, or are you strictly monogamous? In general, do you believe that one works better than the other?

Leave your thoughts in the comments.

