Is Britney Spears Okay?

Carolyn Light

Britney Spears’ Instagram posts have followers once again wondering about her mental health

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gMp9p_0h6PK8Kn00
Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Britney Spears continues to have fans questioning whether or not she is okay, as she uses her Instagram platform to post everything from cryptic messages and memes, to nearly-nude photos.

Spears was freed from a 13-year conservatorship last November, to the joy of her large fan base. Still, Spears has continued to raise eyebrows with her erratic social media messages — which have only intensified since the termination of the conservatorship.

Britney Spears has gone on multiple social media rants against her family and their role in her conservatorship — which alone wouldn’t likely concern her fans. But in July, Spears also went on a rant about the people who live in Los Angeles.

I’d rather hang out with homeless people than the people in Hollywood…JUST SAYING !!!!!” Spears wrote beneath a photo that read “God is not nice.

Though this photo has since been deleted from her account, it was just one of many sprinkled among the multiple pictures she posted of herself naked holding her breasts in her hands, with heart emojis covering her lower regions.

Idk why ppl keep defending Britney doing naked pics. I’m sad for her, she needs help,” wrote one follower.

After a stint on The Mickey Mouse Club in the early ’90s, Spears landed a record deal in 1997.

Instantly popular, she climbed the charts with her songs “Baby One More Time” and “Oops! I Did it Again.”

In 2007, she dealt with a very public breakdown, famously shaving her head, and using an umbrella to smash in the headlight of the paparazzi’s car. She lost custody of her two sons, and was placed under a legal conservatorship which gave her father control over her money and all of her major decisions.

According to an interview with her in Us Weekly, Spears said:

“I moved to Los Angeles when I was very young. I was under so much scrutiny. If a hair was out of place, I’d be so anxious. I would get very anxious about so many things.”

The conservatorship came under scrutiny as Spears continued to tour, release albums, and work on television shows. Leslie Salzman, a clinical professor and expert on disability law and conservatorships noted that Britney Spears’ conservatorship was “unusual.”

She said noted that the majority of people in conservatorships are those who have a level of inability — unable to manage their own affairs or understand the consequences of their actions. She said of Britney Spears:

“Usually it’s not an individual who is young, who is working, who is very successful in their field — because that suggests a level of capability that wouldn’t meet the standard for legal incapacity. It seems quite unusual that you would have a person who was capable of going out and doing all the kinds of professional activities she was doing, who is found to be totally incapable of managing either her personal or propery affairs.”

In 2020, Britney began releasing a series of strange TikTok and Instagram videos that caused her followers to believe she was being held hostage in her own home.

“Britney, if you can read this comment,” one follower wrote, “wear red in your next post!”

Such comments became the staple beneath each picture or video posted to her account.

The “#FreeBritney” Movement, led by her fans, called for an end to her conservatorship — mobilizing fans and followers through social media, seeking legal counsel, and marching to courthouses during hearings about her conservatorship.

Spears fought to have her conservatorship terminated, stating that she had been forced into mental health facilities against her will, forced to work while sick, drugged, stolen from, and spied upon.

In November of 2021, she was granted her wish. Fans all over the world celebrated, looking forward to seeing Britney Spears come back into her own.

Fast-forwarding to July of 2022, Spears is now married to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

She posts frequently, claiming to be happy now that she is free — discussing a memoir that is set to hit shelves in January of 2023, and teasing a new album that she has been working on.

I’m okay,” she has told her fans. “I’m traumatized, but I’m really okay.

Still, her social media platforms have fans scratching their heads and voicing concerns — many of them turning on Spears’ husband.

In the comments of one nearly nude photo, a commenter wrote:

“Is Sam posting intimidat[ing] photos and managing this account because he’s the new conservator? Is that why he suddenly forced an increase in the amount in the prenup as well? He’s trying to make Brit look unwell for court.”

Another commenter wrote:

“What’s going on Brit? This is not the Free Britney we were hoping for. Something is wrong. Did someone put you back on meds?

Yet another wrote:

“I’m not sure we should have ‘Freed Britney’ after all.”

Still, many diehards rally behind her, telling her naysayers to take a hike, stating that she’s just enjoying living life now, on her own terms.

She’s beautiful and you’re all just jealous, one such fan told those doubting Britney’s well-being. If you’d been held hostage for over a decade, you’d want to lash out and act wild too.

While her fans’ attitudes towards her posts and subsequent behavior remain a mixed bag, one thing is for certain — the “Princess of Pop” has millions of people in her corner.

