Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the Internet

Sachin Pillai, a 22-year-old man from Des Plaines, IL was released on a $100,000 bond (he posted the required 10%) on July 28th after waiving his rights against self-incrimination, telling investigators that he did, in fact, use social media to disseminate videos of child sexual abuse.

According to Patch.com, Pillai graduated from North Park University with a nursing degree and is working as a nursing assistant. It's also believed that Pillai was working as a karate instructor for children.

Using the platform Kik and the email address UglyTurtleXXX@gmail.com, Pillai shared over 82 files of child sexual abuse. Kik reported the illegal activity to investigators, who obtained a warrant for the Kik account, and a grand jury subpoena to Comcast for subscriber information of the IP address.

This is not the first time that Kik has been used in the sharing of abusive materials.

According to a New York Times article from 2016, the app was also used in the murder of a 13-year-old girl, who chatted with her murderers on the platform. The appeal of Kik is its anonymity for users -- the app requires that users choose a username, a display name, and provide an email and birthday to enable their accounts. However, users can submit fake names and email addresses, making these accounts more challenging to track.

Despite Kik's cooperation with ongoing investigations, and its enaction of further safety measures, investigators believe that it's likely that the app is a go-to for those looking to commit sex crimes.

Pillai has been charged with Dissemination of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography.

Using a warrant to search Pillai's home (which he shares with his parents and siblings), investigators took Pillai's cell phone and tablet. On these devices, they found dozens of locally stored videos and images, as well as two dozen pornographic images and videos of children -- some children as young as six-years-old -- that he had shared on the internet.

Pillai was seen in court in Skokie on July 28th and is currently awaiting his pretrial.

The dissemination charge is a class X felony that carries a minimum of a six-year prison sentence, and the possession charge is a class 2 felony that carries a sentence that ranges from probation to seven years in prison.