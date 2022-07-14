Opinion: Watching True Crime Documentaries Brings Me Hope

Carolyn Light

It doesn’t seem like shows about murder should bring anything but despair, but here we are

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kkkst_0gfjOnOo00
Photo by Joël in 't Veld on Unsplash

Last night, I watched Netflix’s Girl in the Picture documentary.

Netflix has been recommending it to me since it first started streaming, and I also noticed that it was ranked number two in movies streaming on Netflix right now. Despite all of this, I would have watched it anyway. I had already added it to my list. I watch a lot of true crime.

I’m not going to review the documentary, nor discuss its plotlines lest any readers are planning to watch it but haven’t yet. Suffice it to say, it was disturbing. I found it to be potentially the most horrific true crime documentary I’ve watched to date — and I’ve watched most of them.

I’m hardly the only one. True Crime as a genre is currently in a complete surge. Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and others cannot make these documentaries and docuseries quickly enough to keep up with the demand. If you Google “true crime,” you’ll find everything from lists of movies, to podcasts, to discussion board forums in which people are chatting virtually about the shows. 

Entire groups of armchair detectives have dedicated their time to solving cold cases — some of them have even been successful. If I asked my colleagues in a meeting whether or not they’d yet watched Girl in the Picture, I estimate that 60% of them would have watched it already, and approximately another 35% would have it queued up on their lists.

Why are we so obsessed with crime?

I Googled this question this morning when I began brainstorming for this piece. I found an article on Science Focus that shed some light on this for me. The article states:

Evolutionary psychologists say that we’re drawn to these tales because murder, rape and theft have played a significant part in human society since our hunter-gatherer days. It’s in our nature to be highly attuned to criminal misdemeanours, and we instinctively want to discover the ‘who’, ‘what’, ‘when’ and ‘where’ so we can find out what makes criminals tick, and to better protect ourselves and our kin.

Further, the article went on to say that women tend to be more interested in true crime than men — particularly in why the killer did what they did, and how any victims of theirs may have escaped.

My own relationship is a microcosm of this point — when my boyfriend called me on the way home from work last night and I told him what I was watching, he responded: you and those murder shows.

Of course, men do watch them as well — and many people are just drawn to them because they want to solve a mystery, or they like to hear stories that fall far outside the realm of their own lives.

When I finished Girl in the Picture last night, I felt a mixture of the expected emotions: horrified, upset, angry, stunned, and baffled, to name a few. I thought to myself, welp, I guess I won’t be sleeping tonight.

But then, I realized that — no, I’d actually sleep just fine. Because despite all of those negative emotions, I found that I was also feeling…hopeful.

How does one feel hopeful after watching something horrific?

All true crime documentaries have something in common. Crime, of course, and most likely a horrible and unthinkable crime, generally involving unspeakable violence committed by someone with an anti-social personality disorder. (Our morbid curiosity and desire for a story wouldn’t much be satisfied watching a documentary about someone who refused to pay their parking tickets).

Beyond this, crime documentaries tend to be a bit formulaic in their presentation. The story is presented in a timeline format — discussing the crime itself, and then working retroactively into the backgrounds of both the victim and the perpetrator, the people who knew either or both of them personally, and how the authorities worked to solve the crime.

It’s the latter two points that interest me the most.

Generally, these individuals are interviewed for the documentary, and these interviews are interspersed throughout the film or series. These people might be family members, friends, or neighbors. They might be police or the FBI. They come from all walks of life — all ages, stages, sexualities, races, creeds, genders — you name it.

What they have in common with one another — aside from the fact that their lives somehow interloped with a crime victim or perpetrator — is their general feelings of horror.

When they tell their parts of the story, they’re disgusted. They’re disturbed that something like this could happen; they’re upset that something like this happened; they don’t understand how people can be so cruel to one another. They want the case solved.

We all know that evil exists — we’ve seen it; many of us have lived it. And, because there are so many of these documentaries, there is reason to believe that such horrible crimes happen all of the time. That they happen constantly.

They happen more than they should — that’s for certain. But each documentary focuses on one abhorrent individual — and to tell the story, they bring in ten other people who think that what happened is beyond despicable.

This is where I start to feel hopeful.

I’ve written a lot recently about the lack of hope I’m feeling right now, and there’s no doubt that there is a lot of divisiveness and outright hatred floating around within our society. 

I think a lot of this is exacerbated by the internet — it’s so easy to spew hate at someone online when you don’t have to look them in the eye.

But, when I think about the people I know — even the people I disagree with on virtually everything —  I can’t imagine them committing such heinous acts against another person. 

I’d even extend this to the people I don’t know, but who hate everything I write, and who disagree with all of my politics. I can hate their points of view, and they can hate mine. I can hate the way they vote, and vice versa. Still, my guess is that they have family and friends who love them — who they love back. Just as I do. My guess is that they aren’t out there, trying to kidnap, rape or maim others. Just as I’m not. 

(Also, I know that this is what every person says about the perpetrator of a crime — that they would never have imagined that this person would have done this).

But still, I stand by my assessment. I can’t imagine it. And just based on sheer numbers, I think I’m probably right. Regardless of the fact that evil is real and horror occurs, for everyone one person who commits such an act, there appears to be more than double that number who are absolutely appalled by it — and who would have helped if they could.

And, I take comfort in this fact.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# True Crime# Psychology# Television# Society# Culture

Comments / 1

Published by

We're all just out here, doing our best. Pondering: Mental Health | Feminism | Relationships & Dating | Social Climate

Chicago, IL
1446 followers

More from Carolyn Light

Chicago, IL

A Story About Joseph Kromelis — Chicago’s Walking Man

He perseveres, despite a heinous attempt on his life. Joseph Kromelis, known as the “Walking Man,” in the Loop in 2011. Rich Hein/Sun-Times file. On May 26th of this year, I was out of town.

Read full story
23 comments

Opinion: “You Must Learn To Accept ‘No’ as an Answer”

On trying to help a self-proclaimed “nice guy” learn how to date. A friend of mine has been spending a lot of his time on Bumble. He doesn’t get the matches he wants. He gets the match he wants, but the conversation is short and goes nowhere.

Read full story
14 comments

My Friend's Partner Was Asexual

*This is a true story that I’m telling with the full consent of all involved parties (names have been changed). A few months ago, I was having cocktails with friends, when one of them burst into tears. Another one of our friends had been sharing with us a sex joke (it was also kind of a dad joke) that her boyfriend had told her the night before. We’d all been laughing, so we were shocked by the sudden switch of emotion.

Read full story

Opinion: My Neighbor Yelled at Me and It Was Eye-Opening

My partner texted me last night from his office. “I’m running late,” he said. “I’m not going to get home as early as I had hoped. Can you run over to my place and take Lex [his dog] out for a walk?”

Read full story
71 comments
Chicago, IL

Opinion: I'm Trying Not to Disassociate From the World Around Me, but It's Hard

My brain is working hard to protect me from my compassion fatigue. Yesterday, I was enjoying lunch out with my partner. We were sipping our cocktails when news about the Highland Park Fourth of July Parade shooting flashed over our heads on the bar’s television.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Dating as an Ambitious, Opinionated Woman

Society wants to laud the rise of strong women, but we’re not quite there. Even though I always knew in my heart I would never want kids, there was a period of time in my 20s when I let my boyfriend convince me otherwise.

Read full story

I Didn’t Know That I Was Friends With a Pedophile

The realization turned me to the age-old question: how well can we really know someone?. *This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced. All names have been changed. This post deals with sexual abuse and might be triggering for some readers.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Are Women Responsible for the Behavior of Men?

Twitter is an interesting place, filled with interesting people and their interesting opinions. It's a great place to convey a short message on a large scale. It's also the place to go if you feel like banging your head repeatedly against a wall - as I apparently did yesterday.

Read full story

Critical Race Theory Should Be Taught in Schools: Yay or Nay?

Critical Race Theory and its place in the educational system is just one of the topics dividing Americans right now. Americans are currently divided among a plethora of issues.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: I'm Angry at the Democrats, Too

In the wake of the Roe v. Wade reversal, my anger knows no bounds. I have cycled through many emotions since the reversal of Roe v. Wade. I wrote about my fear immediately after it happened. While I didn’t read the comments on my own piece (as I’ve mentioned before, I rarely read my comments), I did read the comments on some of the pieces that other women wrote, and the reactions were much what I expected — a bunch of misogynists frothing at the mouth, telling the writers to get over it. Now, I still have fear—but more than that, I'm angry. So, so angry.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: I Will Not Want Kids When I “Meet the Right Person”

I’ve already met him, and I still don’t want them. There is little in this world that offends the masses more than a woman who does not want children. I’ve personally never understood this line of thinking. Why does it matter to anyone else if I want children? How does it affect their life in any way, shape, or form?

Read full story
11 comments

What is an Energy Vampire, and How Do We Avoid Them?

My colleague just left our company for a new job, and I’m so relieved. She started at the company before I did, and when I onboarded, I wasn’t sure how I felt about her. I thought she seemed a bit aloof, but truthfully, this was fine with me. I’m introverted and quiet; I work best when I’m uninterrupted, and having a colleague who only conversed with me about work matters didn’t bother me.

Read full story

What are "Twin Flames" and Does Everyone Have One?

Is Patrick your twin flame? my friend asked me the other day, knowing I’d have no clue what he was about. Huh? I responded, as expected. Patrick is my boyfriend. Right, my friend said, but is he your twin flame, too?

Read full story
1 comments

The Psychology of the Internet Troll

Last night I was sipping wine with my partner, enjoying the summer weather. I only recently told him that I’m writing online again, and he had just read a piece I wrote about my reaction to the overturn of Roe v. Wade. I submitted that piece to multiple platforms. On some platforms, it was well-received and the comments were supportive and sympathetic. On others — not so much.

Read full story

I Cannot Function Properly in the Wake of the Roe v. Wade Overturn

I knew this decision was coming. Honestly, we all did. We all saw the leaked draft from the Supreme Court. We knew their intentions when Trump deliberately placed them in this intense position of power. He’s stacking the court to overturn Roe v. Wade, we all cried to one another.

Read full story
29 comments

“Millenials: There’s More to Life Than Watching Netflix!”

My brother-in-law texted me this morning. Look at this email, he said to me, attaching a screenshot. Have you ever read something so obnoxious?. The screenshot was a picture of an email he received. The subject of the email read: “Millennials! There’s more to life than watching Netflix!” The subheader of the email read: “Unfortunately, saving for retirement is one of those boring but necessary things.” Following this header was a picture of a happy-go-lucky couple sitting on a cozy couch with a bowl of popcorn, feet up on the coffee table, remote control in hand.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy