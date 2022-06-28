Opinion: I'm Angry at the Democrats, Too

In the wake of the Roe v. Wade reversal, my anger knows no bounds

Photo by Chris Boese on Unsplash

I have cycled through many emotions since the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

I wrote about my fear immediately after it happened. While I didn’t read the comments on my own piece (as I’ve mentioned before, I rarely read my comments), I did read the comments on some of the pieces that other women wrote, and the reactions were much what I expected — a bunch of misogynists frothing at the mouth, telling the writers to get over it. Now, I still have fear—but more than that, I'm angry. So, so angry.

The purpose of this piece isn’t to lament how terrible this decision is for democracy (which it is), or how poorly this will affect all people — men too (which it will), or how abortions are often a matter of life or death for the mother (which they are). These things are common knowledge and common sense — and if someone wants to pick a fight about these facts, they’ll need to find someone else to take up this battle with. I’m not available for debate; my time is far too valuable.

One of the comments that I did find interesting though — and that I saw repeated on multiple articles — was something along the line of “The world is run by democrats so you should be mad at them. You should blame them, not the republicans.”

I don’t agree with the entirety of this comment, but I don’t fully disagree with it either. I know that the Republicans shoulder a significant amount of the blame for this catastrophe. However, I agree that there is plenty of blame to go around and that the Democrats need to share in it. It’s foolish of any of us — regardless of the party that we affiliate with or vote for — to absolve them of responsibility for what has happened.

Democrats have used Roe v. Wade to campaign — for years.

Because Roe v. Wade was never codified into law, Democrats have always had the opportunity to campaign as pro-choice, much as Republicans have had the opportunity to campaign as pro-life. Knowing that these are hot-button topics is good for driving voters to the polls. I voted in the last presidential election on a lot of different issues — but my right to my own body was certainly one of them. If Roe v. Wade was always a given, it would be one less issue for candidates to campaign on. Fewer high-stakes issues mean less voter turnout. Less voter turnout means a lower chance of winning. So on, and so forth.

Yes, I know that the Democrats tried to codify Roe v. Wade in the fall.

But they couldn’t do it without getting rid of the filibuster, and not all Democrats agree on this as a true course of action. In theory, I can understand the opposition to it. I hate the idea that in a Republican-led Senate, they could pass whatever legislation they want with a simple majority. And, if Democrats blew up the filibuster, we could be certain that the next time the Republicans ruled the Senate, they’d pass all sorts of crap that would be terrible for humanity.

Still, the filibuster is deeply problematic. It’s inherently racist (you can read about why and how that is here), and it prohibits the social change that the United States desperately needs. The Democrats have had the opportunity to get rid of it — and they haven’t taken that opportunity.

And, what about calls to expand the court?

There is no precedent that states the Supreme Court needs to be held at nine justices. Some Democrats are calling for the court to be expanded to 13 justices. It’s clear that our court has gone rogue — that they’re not interested in upholding the constitution or the individual liberties of American citizens (unless those citizens are white men who want to carry guns around everywhere they go), and are more interested in interpreting the law as they believe the Bible would have it, rather than how the law is written.

The United States is not supposed to be a theocracy — we’re all supposed to be able to practice our own religions (or not), but instead, we’re being forced to abide by some liberty-restricting version of Christianity that the majority of us don’t subscribe to. If we expanded the court to 13 justices, we could at least ensure that there are voices from all sides to weigh in on important issues.

But, Joe Biden, the highest-ranking Democrat and the president that the majority of us voted, for does not support this expansion. He has not elaborated as to why that is. He laments the Supreme Court’s decisions, calling them “terrible,” and “tragic,” but has stopped short of promising any sort of reform, or even telling us what steps he plans to take to ensure that women get back their full rights to their own bodies.

Instead, he told us that Roe v. Wade will “be on the ballot” in November and that we need to get out and vote. And, we will. But also, we already did. We voted in the 2020 election for a Democratic president who was supposed to help prevent this from happening. We’ve voted in Democratic congresspeople and Senators who were supposed to help prevent this from happening.

And, it’s not like they couldn’t have seen this coming. The pro-life movement has been planning for this for decades. Only two months ago, we saw Alito’s leaked draft decision. We knew what was coming. And yet, it seems that nothing was done in preparation.

The Democrats sat complacently for years in the face of their pro-life opponents — watching as they played the long game and bolstered their hatches — while still arrogantly believing that the right to choice was untouchable — despite the fact that it had consistently been battered and bruised and chipped away at for decades.

So, what happens next?

What rights will next be lost? Thomas has signaled that he wants to review cases that have won rights for same-sex marriage and interracial marriage, as well as the right to intimacy, family planning, and contraception. Kavanaugh has stated that he does not believe the Dobbs hearing has bearing on these other cases — but Kavanaugh lies, and nothing he says should not be taken at face value.

In the meantime, abortions will continue — even in the oppressive states in which they’re outlawed — but casualties will increase in number.

And, Democrats need to shoulder responsibility for their hand in this outcome.