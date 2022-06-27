The Psychology of the Internet Troll

Photo by Jirka Konietzny on Unsplash

Last night I was sipping wine with my partner, enjoying the summer weather.

I only recently told him that I’m writing online again, and he had just read a piece I wrote about my reaction to the overturn of Roe v. Wade. I submitted that piece to multiple platforms. On some platforms, it was well-received and the comments were supportive and sympathetic. On others — not so much.

The people in your comments are disturbing, he told me. I laughed.

Are they? I asked. I rarely read my comments. I’ve been writing online for a long time, and as every online writer knows, comments filled with vitriol are simply part of the experience. On some sites, I read my comments and respond to them. On some sites, even the people who disagree with me are respectful. On others, my comments are just a slew of hate and insults. I’ve been doing this long enough to know which comments sections are not worth my time and energy.

A bunch of people are accusing you of having issues, my partner continued. (I do have issues. I write about them. But then again, I’m a big believer that we all have issues — and that includes the people who write “You have issues” in the comments of a complete stranger).

Others are saying you’ve been programmed by mass media, he said. I laughed again.

You’re laughing, he said, but I was horrified. Are people always this cruel in your comments? How can you stand it?

Not everyone is cruel, I told him. But I can stand the ones who are, because honestly, can you imagine a life more pitiable than feeling the need to insult someone you don’t know online? It’s just sad. I’m sad for them.

I mainly write personal narrative. I derive my pieces from my own experiences, and my own opinions. This opens the door for anyone who dislikes my opinions to disagree with me — and that’s fine. I disagree with others all the time; that’s just part of life.

The more we write online, however, the more we experience online trolling. Bullies. I’m not talking about people who disagree, and succinctly explain — without name-calling and derisive insults — why they disagree. No, those commenters add value to each piece. They open the door for discourse.

I’m talking about the commenters who respond only with name-calling. With insults. With grandiose, hyperbolic derision, missing the point entirely of the piece. Every writer knows what I’m talking about. There are people who seemingly spend their days refreshing their feeds, thinking “Come on, come on, I just need one article I can be mad about.”

It doesn’t matter what the writer discusses in the piece, because this commenter is going to find fault with it, no matter what. The writer could say, “I hope everyone has a great day,” and the commenter would respond, “You want people to have a great day? You’re a freak. F*** you. Get help, you idiot.”

I read as much online as I write. I read plenty that I disagree with. Rarely, rarely, do I comment on those pieces, and if I do, I make sure to voice my dissent about what was written, not about the author as a human being, and I also make sure to explain why I disagree. Disagreeing with others is a part of life — but I’m not out to hurt anyone’s feelings. I gain nothing from that.

So, what makes some want to cut another down? What makes someone want to hurt a person they’ve never even met, and know very little about?

Social media and the internet is deeply ingrained in our society, and multitudes of studies have been conducting on the psychology of internet trolling. Scientists have been fighting to determine the character profile of the online troll for years now, and many of the studies point to the same three traits that they call the Dark Triad: narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism.

Psychology Today describes these traits as follows:

Narcissism: excessive self-regard and heightened arrogance

Psychopathy: lack of empathy and remorse

Machiavellianism: manipulation and exploitation of others

Paired with schadenfreude (deriving pleasure at the misfortune of others), the perfect storm for internet trolling comences.

Further, a study conducted by Grant Hillary Brenner, MD, notes that loneliness is another contributing factor when it comes to trolling. He writes:

“Because loneliness represents a state of chronic frustration and unmet need, it can trigger aggression toward others as a way to discharge tension or express oneself — even if in maladaptive ways.”

So, there we have it. When I look at the internet troll through this lens, I see a person who is mentally unwell.

I’ll be clear — I’m not saying you should feel bad for someone harassing you online.

I wanted to understand what causes cruelty online because it didn’t make sense to me. Now that I feel like I have a greater comprehension of what derives hateful comments, I see this as an explanation — not an excuse.

If we took the internet and social media away — if they just, disappeared — there would still be enough hatred and vitriol to fuel those who find enjoyment through the suffering of others. I think that adding hatred through anonymous online comments is pathetic.

I know that the trolls reading this piece will comment, “there’s nothing wrong with me, you dumb c***. You’re the one with problems. You’re the one who sees the sky as blue when it is clearly green. You’re the one who is stupid, not me, I’m perfect. You’re the one who writes dumb things and should go back into the kitchen and make me a sandwich and then maybe die while you’re at it.”

I’m ready for it. But, what is the recourse for this? Brenner writes:

Approaching such people with the intention to offer support and connection is, at best, likely to go nowhere… and more troubling, may lead to harm to the would-be helper and ultimately greater isolation for the person trolling.

The answer? Ultimately, ignore them. For some writers, this is hard to do. When it feels as though you’re being personally attacked, the intuitive response is to defend yourself. Explain why the commenter is wrong. Fight back. Rise to the occasion.

Unfortunately, this is what the troll wants — and it brings them joy. It’s better not to engage.

And for me, understanding what makes such a person tick has been helpful. I am an empathetic person. I don’t derive joy from the suffering of others, and ultimately, loneliness is suffering.

In the end, this is the path that we online writers have chosen, and when we put ourselves out there online, we reap both the benefits and the repercussions of this action. Still, when it comes to reading the hateful comments (if you are a writer who reads your comments), it can take some of the sting out to realize you’re reading the comment of an ill person.

Quite literally, it’s not you — it’s them.