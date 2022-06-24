“Millenials: There’s More to Life Than Watching Netflix!”

Photo by Jonas Augustin on Unsplash

My brother-in-law texted me this morning.

Look at this email, he said to me, attaching a screenshot. Have you ever read something so obnoxious?

The screenshot was a picture of an email he received. The subject of the email read: “Millennials! There’s more to life than watching Netflix!” The subheader of the email read: “Unfortunately, saving for retirement is one of those boring but necessary things.” Following this header was a picture of a happy-go-lucky couple sitting on a cozy couch with a bowl of popcorn, feet up on the coffee table, remote control in hand.

The email continued: “Only 34% of millennials are saving anything at all for retirement!” I didn’t read the rest.

This is so insulting, my brother-in-law texted. Like the reason we’re not saving for retirement is because we’re living paycheck to paycheck. Netflix is like $8/mo or something is our way of self medicating…

Here’s where I’ll throw in my stats. I’m a 37-year-old single woman with two master’s degrees and a full-time career. I have a mortgage and a car payment. I’m saving for retirement — healthily, I might add — though each and every time I get paid, I think about how useful it would be to have that money in hand right now. I’m living paycheck to paycheck — and by measure of the fact that I own my condo and am not renting it, I’m still doing better than a majority of people in my age group.

I’m not even going to pretend that millennials are perfect. It’s true — some of us were pampered in childhood. I did receive participation trophies for the sports I played, even when I didn’t win. We did live at home for longer than the previous generation — I have a friend who still does, actually — and it could be said that many of us have failed to launch. I love a good avocado toast and champagne brunch.

But my reality is this: I graduated college into a recession. I managed to hang onto my job through a second recession, and it’s looking like we’re coming up on a third. I’ve only been in the workforce for 15 years — that feels like a lot of recessions within that time frame.

Mortgage rates are at an all-time high since 1987; rent is through the roof; we’re being gouged by the healthcare industry; most of us haven’t been paid a market wage in years; gas and groceries are through the roof; it costs a fortune to own a car. Sure, some of us still live at home, but that’s because we can’t afford to live anywhere else — despite the fact that most of the millennials I know have a full-time job and then a side-gig to bring in extra cash.

I was told growing up: go to college, even if you have to take out loans. They’ll pay themselves back; they’re an investment in your future. You’ll then get a good job and afford a nice house and have a nice marriage and 2.5 kids and cute white picket-fence.

I did everything I was told to do. I did everything “right.” I’m still living paycheck to paycheck.

I’m frustrated by this reality, but most of the time you won’t hear me complaining about it. I recognize how privileged I am, how lucky I’ve been, how nice my life is. You won’t hear me ranting about “boomers,” the way I hear many ranting about millennials, because I don’t believe in typecasting an entire generation.

I recognize that in the grand scheme of things, we’re a large country with millions of people per generation, and about 400 people (I have no idea what the real number is) calling all the shots for everyone. If the policies at hand suck — in America — probably only about half the voters wanted those policies anyway. I’ve noticed that the majority of people in this country are rarely happy about any one thing at the same time.

Still, I’m not sure why my generation continues to take a beating. We didn’t cause this mess — we’re just here doing our damndest to pick our way through it. We’re doing the best we can — like everyone else — and sometimes that means ignoring the reality that many of us will quite literally have to wait for our parents to die before we can afford property, with a quick Netflix binge.

Should we be saving more for retirement? Probably — but the earliest I can imagine myself being able to retire is around 80 — will there even still be a planet when I’m 80? Things don’t seem to be going so well right now.

We don’t need reminders to invest in our retirement. We need to have some extra money lying around with which we could do so. We don’t have that. I don’t want sympathy, but I do want some recognition that we’re in a less-than-ideal situation. All of us. Across the board. It sucks right now — for all of us — am I wrong?

And I certainly want to never see another email in which millennials are being cast as flippant, vapid adults who don’t think about anything but eating out at restaurants with our friends and coming home to consume the latest television shows. We’re stressed about our finances from the moment we wake up to the moment we lay down at night.

With that, I leave you. I’m done with my vent for the evening, and I want to leave my frustrations with the retirement email in the past.

And, I’ve not yet finished season four of Stranger Things.