Where to feel the Luck of the Irish in Los Angeles

enebDespite the luck of the Irish often being found at the bottom of a glass, here are a few places to enjoy the spirit of St. Patrick's Day 2023 without any spirits! Plus a few to just go wild at and be the ultimate St. Paddy's Fatty on Friday, March 17th, and beyond.

Corned Beef and Cabbage

A tie between Nate N' Al's Delicatessen in Beverly Hills & Greenblatt's Deli in West Hollywood, it really all depends on what side of Doheny you are on. If you're looking for more variety, try The Hollywood at Nate N'Al's, which features corned beef, rye, coleslaw, and Russian dressing. If you're just looking for a massive quantity of corned beef, then a traditional sandwich from Greenblatt's will keep you satisfied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BjPHs_0lC8oLac00
The HollywoodPhoto byEatDrinkLA

Irish Beef Stew

The Irish Times Pub & Restaurant in the Palms area of Los Angeles has all of the menu items listed above, PLUS a mean Irish Beef Stew featuring chunks of beef and potatoes. Head over on St. Patrick's Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for live music and more!

They're known for Irish Coffee, by the way, so register for their newsletter to get your first for just $5!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04WuX8_0lC8oLac00
CloverPhoto byPixabay

Beer

Check out these spots if you want your weekend to begin and end with green :) - just kidding, be responsible.

There’s a St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl that starts at 4 p.m. at The Tavern Off-Broadway in Downtown Los Angeles and one in Hollywood too. Tickets are available on both Friday and Saturday at begin at just $5 with the link above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V3XEX_0lC8oLac00
St. Patrick's DayPhoto byPixabay

