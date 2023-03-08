Los Angeles, CA

Discover the 5 best healthy and affordable meal delivery services in Los Angeles

Caroline at EatDrinkLA

What do you do if you can't eat out?? Rely on the best healthy meal delivery services in Los Angeles instead!

Even when I'm not making reservations, I still want to eat like a restaurant at home! But constantly ordering Postmates and Doordash doesn't do much for keeping the calories in check.

These healthy meal delivery services in Los Angeles are guaranteed to both minimize kitchen time and maximize eating!

*This piece contains affiliate and discount links, which may benefit the author. Thank you for clicking.

Macro Plate

Macro Plate offers healthy meal plans and à la carte options to keep you humming like a well-oiled engine all day. The menu is designed by a nutritionist and gets delivered fresh to you EVERY MORNING before 6 a.m. You just have to leave a little lunch box out at night when you're done. If you go with a meal plan your decision-making will be minimal; just choose Traditional, High Protein, or Paleo. Best of all, it cooks in 90 seconds or less.

Menu highlights from Traditional include Paleo Waffles and the Pot Roast for dinner.

Pricing ranges based on your dietary restrictions, but for 3 meals a day, 5 times a week, it's $175. Take $40 off your first subscription with this link.

Pros: Every meal is different and comes FRESH each day.

Cons: A little more money than the competition, but you are paying for freshness. Like having a personal chef.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ftW5X_0lC7a9R800
Paleo Waffles and Hard Boiled EggsPhoto byEatDrinkLA

Everytable

Everytable is an L.A.-based social enterprise company whose vision is to make healthy food affordable for all. How do they do it? With a unique pricing model that is based on your delivery zip code.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B8e3t_0lC7a9R800
Nashville Hot Chicken PastaPhoto byEatDrinkLA

Now before you cry classism, I should let you know that even in Westwood, a delicious Turkey Taco Bowl or Trap Kitchen Curry Chicken only costs you $8.55, and it's worth every extra dollar!! This pricing model allows Everytable to open up locations in more underserved communities and offer those items for the same price that you might pay for fast food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hHkD_0lC7a9R800
Curry Chicken Protein BowlPhoto byEatDrinkLA

My personal favorites from my delivery bundle were the Elote Caesar Salad, the Curry Chicken Protein Bowl, and the Nashville Hot Chicken Pasta. They are all under 600 calories, with the lowest being the Nashville Hot Chicken Pasta! You can also order Essentials like extra Roasted Salmon or Lemon Pepper Chicken for less than you'll find at your local market. Make Everytable part of your every day when you add Breakfast Burritos, Golden Sunrise Oats, Immunity Drinks, and sweets like Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies to your order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bb4gu_0lC7a9R800
Chocolate Chip CookiePhoto byEatDrinkLA

Pros: Delicious food that gives back with every bite and is under $10 a dish! Free shipping is also available if you spend over $65 - which is pretty easy to do if you're eating it every day.

Cons: They don't deliver everywhere in Los Angeles yet, but they are getting close. You can also stop by one of their forty locations and counting. Chances are, there is one by you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NOu1J_0lC7a9R800
Sample Everytable MealsPhoto byEatDrinkLA

FACTOR_

FACTOR_ (formerly Factor 75) is an improved version of the popular meal delivery company, Freshly. Instead of just being able to order one kind of meal, you can choose from Keto, Calorie Smart (less than 550 calories), Vegan/Veggie, and Chef's Choice. The menu changes weekly with over 35 options, and it's freshly made food that you can microwave up quickly. You can choose from 6 to 18 meals a week, and the more you buy, the less it is - with the average cost is about $12.50. There are also Desserts and Smoothies to add on if you'd like to supplement your meals.

Pros: Your first box can be 50% off with the code GOFACTOR50 (found on the freshly.com website).

Cons: You have to pay for shipping, which is $10.99.

Muscle Up Meals

Muscle Up Meals was created by Adam Karapetyan, who lost 200 pounds in less than 2 years just by taking care of the diet and exercise portion of his life.

The meal categories here go beyond your daily three square by including Ketogenic, Low Carb, and Balanced and Tasty. And while you might think this is a little too restrictive for you, I have to add that it's BEYOND DELICIOUS, and you barely notice you're eating something "healthy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IhCJu_0lC7a9R800
Peanut ChickenPhoto byEatDrinkLA

The average price is about $15, and I recommend starting with a 10-pack of meals to get an even further 10% discount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJlas_0lC7a9R800
Chicken KabobPhoto byEatDrinkLA

Pros: Delicious, healthy meals that have been portioned out for you to perfection.

Cons: You have to pay for delivery, and it can only be made on Sunday or Tuesday (but you don't have to be there).

Order Here

Diet to Go

Diet-to-go powered by Freshology is a great way to lose weight while eating nutritious meals that you don't have to think about and that have been customized based on diet preferences and your own personal stats.

Choose between four menu plans like Balance and KetoCarb30, and decide if you want two or three meals a day and how many calories you want (women's or men's).

Pros: The cost is pretty good at about $12 a meal if you are ordering two a day, and you can get 50% off your first order.

Cons: Delivery is limited and costs $10!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# meal delivery service Los Ange# Los Angeles food delivery# healthy meal delivery# healthy Los Angeles# meal delivery

Comments / 0

Published by

Specializing in the best of Los Angeles! I want to show you how to eat, drink, and live your best Los Angeles every day of the week. My favorite style of articles to share are listicles and "best of" roundups.

Los Angeles, CA
2K followers

More from Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Los Angeles, CA

Where to feel the Luck of the Irish in Los Angeles

enebDespite the luck of the Irish often being found at the bottom of a glass, here are a few places to enjoy the spirit of St. Patrick's Day 2023 without any spirits! Plus a few to just go wild at and be the ultimate St. Paddy's Fatty on Friday, March 17th, and beyond.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Celebrate National Pi Day in Los Angeles with delicious pie and pizza deals!

While you could celebrate today by doing math problems, wouldn't you rather add an E and enjoy a slice of heaven?. Here are a few places where you can stuff your pie hole. Plus, find out where you can get a whole pizza for just $3.14.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Celebrating the best female chefs of Los Angeles on International Women's Day

International Women's Day on March 8th, 2023, is a recognized day to be discriminatory all over the world. For the purpose of this story, I'll be profiling the best female chefs in Los Angeles in a way I usually wouldn't: by gender.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Celebrate the Hollywood Sign Centennial: the best ways to reach and enjoy the iconic landmark

2023 marks the Centennial of the iconic Hollywood Sign, and the whole city is invited to celebrate! Read on to see what festivities are being planned, plus find out the best way to reach The Hollywood Sign from the experts who keep it looking so good after all these years.

Read full story
Pasadena, CA

Uncovering Life's Perspectives through Sunday in the park with George: a show not to be missed

Sunday in the Park with George was written almost 40 years ago, but the themes in our lives remain the same. It’s a musical about being seen, the sides of ourselves we choose to show others, and the people and things we give our attention to. Find out why this limited-run production at the Pasadena Playhouse is more relevant than ever and what you might learn about yourself by just slowing down and experiencing the beauty of live theatre.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Celebrate March in Los Angeles with 15 Must-Do Events for Women, Oreos, Pi, and More!

March in Los Angeles is a time to savor the sweet end to winter, with celebratory days filled with Oreos, Pi, and St. Patty's Day Parties. Remember the ladies all month long, including a special shout-out on International Women's Day, plus find out where to eat like a celebrity for Oscars Sunday.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

8 Mouthwatering fried fish sandwiches in Los Angeles: where to get the best fish fry Friday fix!

It's time for Fish Fry Friday! Whether or not you might be abstaining from meat for religious reasons, there's never been a better day to get your hands on some of the best fried fish sandwiches in Los Angeles. They don't call it fry-day for nothing.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Where to celebrate National Margarita Day in Los Angeles

The origins of the Margarita cocktail are widely debated, but L.A. has certainly made it feel like it was invented here. Your next olé is just a sip away! Here's where to celebrate National Margarita Day in Los Angeles, which falls on 2.22.23 this year. It's also Ash Wednesday, so you'll either be rubbing dust off your forehead or salt off your fingers at the end of the day.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Free Pancake Heaven: Where to Get Stacked in Los Angeles

As if you need an excuse to order a stack of the good stuff, here's where to find the best pancakes in LA for National Pancake Day celebrated on February 21st, 28th - or any other day of the week!

Read full story
2 comments
Ontario, CA

Where to get free burgers, fries, and sake until February 21st

THE HABIT BURGER GRILL (ONTARIO) In honor of the grand opening of their newest location in Ontario, The Habit Burger Grillwill host an exclusive pre-opening VIP event for their CharClub and mobile app members, which includes THREE DAYS OF FREE FOOD! Just stop by February 18th, 20th, and 21st at 11:30 a.m. or 5 p.m. and receive a free Charburger, Fries, and Drink if you’re among the first 200 guests.

Read full story
11 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Celebrate Mardi Gras in L.A. with Live Music, Pet Parades, and Free Fat Fries!

Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, takes place on February 21st this year, along with National Pancake Day. Here's where to go for Mardi Gras in L.A. for 2023 - and I'm not talking about Louisiana :)

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to Go to Watch the Super Bowl in Los Angeles

Super Bowl LVII might be taking place in Phoenix, but the real party is right here in L.A. on Sunday, February 12th, 2023. Here's where to go to watch the Super Bowl in Los Angeles that both Chiefs and Eagles fans can agree on.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Chef behind Poppy + Rose Brunch wants you to see what's really Cooking

You know Chef Michael Reed as the creative mastermind behind the dazzlingly successful Poppy + Rose brunch restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles. You're also probably familiar with his Chicken & Waffle, or Shrimp N Grits, which helped him take home the title of Brunch Champion on the reality cooking show Alex vs. America. You might also generalize him as a "person of color in the culinary world" and try and fit his creations into an appointed box. But Chef Michael Reed wants you to know there's a lot more cooking in this kitchen.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

This is the most insane Oreo flavor out right now!

This is a love story to the 6 Best Limited Edition Oreo flavors that have had me cheating on the original for years now. There's a brand new flavor out for 2023, and it's made it to the number 1 spot!

Read full story
Santa Barbara, CA

Here's Everything you Should be Eating at The Habit Burger Grill right now!

Santa Barbara-born burger chain, The Habit Burger Grill has been going strong since 1969 and now has more than 350 restaurants and counting. What's their secret? It's all in the char, with burgers cooked over an open flame at 600 degrees. If it's been a while since you've visited, I'm going to get you up to speed with everything you should be eating at The Habit Burger Grill - including a limited-time offering that you don't want to miss. This list is in order, beginning with my favorite items.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

18 Fun and Fabulous Things to do in February in Los Angeles

Now that you've wrapped up Dry January, February is here to give you several excuses to wet your whistle. Read on for ways to celebrate Love, Mardi Gras, and National Margarita Day. Here are the best 18 things to do in February in Los Angeles.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Here's how to celebrate Galentine's Day in Los Angeles

"Galentine's Day" was first introduced to us in 2010 on an episode of the television series Parks and Recreation. Since then, it has become so deeply embedded in our culture that I bet most of you didn't even know that's where it originated!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

11 Places to Say I Love You for Less in Los Angeles

Happy Valentine's Day Los Angeles! February 14th is just around the corner, and whether or not you're tethered to another human on this Hallmark holiday, you should make it your business to say I love you for less!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Hop to It! It's Lunar New Year 2023 in Los Angeles

Lunar New Year 2023 in Los Angeles begins January 22nd and runs until February 9th. According to the Chinese Zodiac, this year is the year of the rabbit, which is predicted to be a year of hope. Here are all the things you should be hopping to for the next two weeks!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy