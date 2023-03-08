Discover the 5 best healthy and affordable meal delivery services in Los Angeles

What do you do if you can't eat out?? Rely on the best healthy meal delivery services in Los Angeles instead!

Even when I'm not making reservations, I still want to eat like a restaurant at home! But constantly ordering Postmates and Doordash doesn't do much for keeping the calories in check.

These healthy meal delivery services in Los Angeles are guaranteed to both minimize kitchen time and maximize eating!

Macro Plate

Macro Plate offers healthy meal plans and à la carte options to keep you humming like a well-oiled engine all day. The menu is designed by a nutritionist and gets delivered fresh to you EVERY MORNING before 6 a.m. You just have to leave a little lunch box out at night when you're done. If you go with a meal plan your decision-making will be minimal; just choose Traditional, High Protein, or Paleo. Best of all, it cooks in 90 seconds or less.

Menu highlights from Traditional include Paleo Waffles and the Pot Roast for dinner.

Pricing ranges based on your dietary restrictions, but for 3 meals a day, 5 times a week, it's $175. Take $40 off your first subscription with this link.

Pros: Every meal is different and comes FRESH each day.

Cons: A little more money than the competition, but you are paying for freshness. Like having a personal chef.

Everytable

Everytable is an L.A.-based social enterprise company whose vision is to make healthy food affordable for all. How do they do it? With a unique pricing model that is based on your delivery zip code.

Now before you cry classism, I should let you know that even in Westwood, a delicious Turkey Taco Bowl or Trap Kitchen Curry Chicken only costs you $8.55, and it's worth every extra dollar!! This pricing model allows Everytable to open up locations in more underserved communities and offer those items for the same price that you might pay for fast food.

My personal favorites from my delivery bundle were the Elote Caesar Salad, the Curry Chicken Protein Bowl, and the Nashville Hot Chicken Pasta. They are all under 600 calories, with the lowest being the Nashville Hot Chicken Pasta! You can also order Essentials like extra Roasted Salmon or Lemon Pepper Chicken for less than you'll find at your local market. Make Everytable part of your every day when you add Breakfast Burritos, Golden Sunrise Oats, Immunity Drinks, and sweets like Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies to your order.

Pros: Delicious food that gives back with every bite and is under $10 a dish! Free shipping is also available if you spend over $65 - which is pretty easy to do if you're eating it every day.

Cons: They don't deliver everywhere in Los Angeles yet, but they are getting close. You can also stop by one of their forty locations and counting. Chances are, there is one by you.

FACTOR_

FACTOR_ (formerly Factor 75) is an improved version of the popular meal delivery company, Freshly. Instead of just being able to order one kind of meal, you can choose from Keto, Calorie Smart (less than 550 calories), Vegan/Veggie, and Chef's Choice. The menu changes weekly with over 35 options, and it's freshly made food that you can microwave up quickly. You can choose from 6 to 18 meals a week, and the more you buy, the less it is - with the average cost is about $12.50. There are also Desserts and Smoothies to add on if you'd like to supplement your meals.

Pros: Your first box can be 50% off with the code GOFACTOR50 (found on the freshly.com website).

Cons: You have to pay for shipping, which is $10.99.





Muscle Up Meals

Muscle Up Meals was created by Adam Karapetyan, who lost 200 pounds in less than 2 years just by taking care of the diet and exercise portion of his life.

The meal categories here go beyond your daily three square by including Ketogenic, Low Carb, and Balanced and Tasty. And while you might think this is a little too restrictive for you, I have to add that it's BEYOND DELICIOUS, and you barely notice you're eating something "healthy."

The average price is about $15, and I recommend starting with a 10-pack of meals to get an even further 10% discount.

Pros: Delicious, healthy meals that have been portioned out for you to perfection.

Cons: You have to pay for delivery, and it can only be made on Sunday or Tuesday (but you don't have to be there).

Diet to Go

Diet-to-go powered by Freshology is a great way to lose weight while eating nutritious meals that you don't have to think about and that have been customized based on diet preferences and your own personal stats.

Choose between four menu plans like Balance and KetoCarb30, and decide if you want two or three meals a day and how many calories you want (women's or men's).

Pros: The cost is pretty good at about $12 a meal if you are ordering two a day, and you can get 50% off your first order.

Cons: Delivery is limited and costs $10!