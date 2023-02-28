Celebrate March in Los Angeles with 15 Must-Do Events for Women, Oreos, Pi, and More!

March in Los Angeles is a time to savor the sweet end to winter, with celebratory days filled with Oreos, Pi, and St. Patty's Day Parties. Remember the ladies all month long, including a special shout-out on International Women's Day, plus find out where to eat like a celebrity for Oscars Sunday.

*This piece contains affiliate links which may or may not benefit the author. Thank you for considering.

March in Los Angeles Photo by EatDrinkLA

Attend the Re:Her Festival

The Regarding Her’s (RE: Her) 10 Days Festival is back from March 3rd to the 12th. The goal is to lend some extra patronage to women-owned food and beverage businesses for Women's History Month - and then let that inspire the rest of your dining choices for the year. The festival also raises money for RE:Her's charitable works with women.

Events include A prix-fixe dinner Inspired by Molly Baz at Caldo Verde (March 3rd), RE:Her Smorgasburg LA Takeover (March 5th), Specialty Sandwiches at Milkfarm (all festival long), and many more events added daily at regardingherfood.com. Be sure to download the special Passport to stamp for your visits for a prize.

Re:Her Smorgasburg Event Photo by Regarding Her Food

Experience Color and Light in Los Angeles

Don't miss your chance to spend Sunday in the Park with George until March 19th, 2023. This limited run of the 1984 musical by Stephen Sondheim is happening at the Pasadena Playhouse and promises to color your life. Get your tickets for as low as $39 at www.pasadenaplayhouse.org or by calling 626-356-7529.

This is also the last month to visit the Felipe Pantone Kosmos exhibition at the Control Gallery on La Brea avenue. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday, and admission is free. The show closes on March 18th.

SUBTRACTIVE VARIABILITY KOSMOS #3 Photo by Photo Credit: Felipe Pantone

Take a Cook w.Her Class

Women-owned cooking class business IMPASTIAMO is launching COOK W: HER, a day of cooking classes on March 4th led by superb female chefs in the art of Focaccia making and more. The event takes place at Kings Roost in Silverlake beginning at 10 a.m. Other classes will also be available throughout the month. A glass of wine is included with the price of an adult ticket (and you can also BYOB).

Dumpling Making Photo by IMPASTIAMO

Celebrate National Oreo Day

March 6th is the sweetest day of the year because it celebrates America's (and my) favorite store-bought cookie. Visit 6 Best Limited Edition Oreo Flavors to find out about the 2023 Oreo flavor of the year.

Oreo Stack Photo by EatDrinkLA

Eat Donuts for a Good Cause

Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts is collaborating with Courtney Cowan’s Milk Jar Cookies to create a limited-edition Thin-mint Abuelita Glaze Donut from March 6th to the 31st. A portion of the $4.50 price tag will go to the CHLA Make March Matter campaign for Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Donuts are available at the Trejo's Coffee & Donuts in Hollywood.

Thin Mint Abuelita Glaze Donut Photo by Trejo's Coffee & Donuts

Celebrate International Women's Day

International Women's Day on March 8th is a day to make the achievements of women throughout the world. Focusing on the culinary microcosm, you can celebrate by eating out at the restaurants of some of the Best Female Chefs in Los Angeles or make a visit to The Ruby Fruit, which is Los Angeles’ first Sapphic wine bar since 2017. If you don't know what sapphic means, I invite you to use your imagination (or google).

Also going on that evening is a four-course pop-up dinner at Cafe Gratitude Larchmont with exceptional guest Chef Diana Biscoe. Tickets are available for purchase through Eventbrite for $100, including a bonus $20 gift card to Cafe Gratitude.

Eat like a Celebrity on Oscar Sunday

The 95th Annual Academy Awards take place on March 12th, and there's no better way to celebrate than to Eat like a Celebrity all day long - at some of the hottest celeb-owned restaurants in Los Angeles. The Oscars take place at 5 p.m. at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised on ABC.

Celebrity Owned Restaurants Photo by EatDrinkLA

Applaud Los Angeles Theatre Week

Los Angeles Theatre Week takes place from March 13th to the 26th (which is longer than a week...but hey, this is theatre, not math). Head to Hollywood for Hairspray, Pasadena for Sunday in the Park with George, and Downtown Los Angeles for The Secret Garden. Tickets begin at just $20.

Enjoy Endless Possibilities on Pi Day

Does the number 3.14 mean anything to you? Then you should pat yourself on the back on March 14th for paying attention in school. I like to honor Pi Day with a slice of the Best Pies in Los Angeles.

National Pi Day Photo by EatDrinkLA

Get down on St. Paddy's Day

St. Patrick's Day falls on Friday, March 17th, which means you might be in for a long weekend that begins and ends with green. There's a St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl that starts at 4 p.m. at The Tavern Off-Broadway in Downtown Los Angeles and one in Hollywood too. Tickets are available on both Friday and Saturday at begin at just $5 with the link above.

Ring in the First Day of Spring

March 20th marks the first day of Spring, and there's nothing trendier than to check out some Wildflowers. Local bloom spots include Point Dume in Malibu and Chino Hills State Park in Chino Hills. Venture out a little further to the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, open from March 1st through Mother's Day and includes a live cam on their website, so you don't waste your gas. I've also seen some nice spots near the 134 West and the 2 Freeway from my car window - no stopping necessary.

Superbloom Photo by Piz

Toast to National Cocktail Day

National Cocktail Day falls on Friday, March 24th, which is the perfect day to raise a glass at some great bars in Los Angeles. Check out Death & Co in the Arts District to sample some of the best cocktails in the country. Reservations can be made on Tock, and doors open at 6 p.m.

Get Silly on National Something on a Stick Day

March 28th is National Something on a Stick Day, which is a foodie holiday so ridiculous that it just needs to be mentioned. Get happy with Corndogs, Popsicles, and more adult items like Kabobs. Stay tuned for deals that will most likely pop up in mid-March.