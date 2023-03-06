8 Mouthwatering fried fish sandwiches in Los Angeles: where to get the best fish fry Friday fix!

It's time for Fish Fry Friday! Whether or not you might be abstaining from meat for religious reasons, there's never been a better day to get your hands on some of the best fried fish sandwiches in Los Angeles. They don't call it fry-day for nothing.

daybird (Virgil Village)

When the best fried chicken sandwich spot in Los Angeles decides to dip its toe in the fish pond, you better expect that people will start to swarm! The Hot Fried Fish Sandwich from daybird in Virgil Village is so popular that it sold out on its first day - so get there early! Hours are noon to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday.

Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich Photo by daybird Instagram

Bar Moruno (Silverlake)

Spanish restaurant Bar Moruno is serving one of the freshest fish sandos to hit this list. The Battered Orata Bar Sandwich is topped with remoulade, pickled carrots, and cabbage and served on a butter-toasted bun ($18). It's open nightly beginning at 5 p.m. most evenings. You'll find this delicacy on the bar menu exclusively.

The Battered Orata Bar Sandwich Photo by Ron de Angelis

Connie & Ted's (West Hollywood)

The Deep Fried Batter Dipped Cod with a side of fries ($19) from Connie & Ted's is one of the great pleasures of life. Come when you also have time to have the other great pleasure, the Bloody Mary ($16). The secret is in the olive brine.

All Day Baby (Silverlake)

The LT's Hot Catfish Sandwich is too hot to handle, so much so that it's got limited availability. Get your hands on this cayenne peppered fish on a potato bun when you see it hasn't swum away from you ($15). You'll find it on the day menu from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lt's Hot Catfish Sandwich Photo by All Day Baby Instagram

Oui Melrose (Melrose)

Are you looking for more than just one flavor in a fish sandwich? Well, if the answer is "oui," then this is your place. Enjoy two different Cod Sandwich flavors like Fried and Nashville Hot when you dine at Oui Melrose. All are served with American Cheese on a sesame seed bun. It's priced around $13.

The Nashville Hot Cod Photo by Oui Melrose

Fishing with Dynamite (Manhattan Beach)

Their Fried Fish Sandwich is crafted with haddock, Tillamook cheddar, and dill pickle remoulade on a brioche bun ($19). Enjoy this before hopping down to the beautiful beachside, just about a block away.

The Fried Fish Sandwich Photo by Fishing with Dynamite Instagram

Little Fish (Highland Park)

This Smorgasburg L.A. vendor-turned pop-up is hard to "catch" unless you follow their Instagram. The next pop-up is at Brain Dead Studios in the Fairfax district the weekend of February 24th. The Fried Fish Sandwich made with pacific striped bass, kewpie mayo, and dill pickles on a potato roll is an ever-popular choice ($16).

The Fried Fish Sandwich Photo by Little Fish Instagram

McDonald's (Various)

When you need your Filet-O-Fish Fix, head to the original creator of the phenomenon. According to Smithsonian Magazine, it was a choice between a Hula Burger (pineapple on a bun) and a Filet-O-Fish on Good Friday in 1962. The result is a sandwich that's always in season ($4.39 or $2 for 5 with a coupon).