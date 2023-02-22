Los Angeles, CA

Where to celebrate National Margarita Day in Los Angeles

Caroline at EatDrinkLA

The origins of the Margarita cocktail are widely debated, but L.A. has certainly made it feel like it was invented here. Your next olé is just a sip away! Here's where to celebrate National Margarita Day in Los Angeles, which falls on 2.22.23 this year. It's also Ash Wednesday, so you'll either be rubbing dust off your forehead or salt off your fingers at the end of the day.

Casa Vega (Sherman Oaks)

An institution since 1956, Casa Vega has been famous for its margaritas. I can't think of a better spot to savor National Margarita Day than in one of the first spots to be serving them.

Visit during Happy Hour from 2:30 to 6 p.m. for a famous Casa Vega Margarita for just $8

Casa Vega MargaritaPhoto byCasa Vega

Gracias Madre (West Hollywood)

Say the words "Margarita Madre" to receive a FREE "Chef's Special" Taco with any margarita purchase at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood.

Chef's Special TacoPhoto byGracias Madre

Broken Shaker Los Angeles (DTLA)

Celebrate National Margarita Day with a one-day-only cocktail special, the Marg Simpson ($12). It's made with Tromba Tequila, Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro, blueberry syrup, cherry bitters, lime, and coco salt. Visit during Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m. and pair your cocktail with some bites for $12 or less.

Marg SimpsonPhoto byBroken Shaker

Charcoal Venice (Venice)

Margaritas don't have to mean Mexican food. Chef Josiah Citrin's Charcoal Venice is your neighborhood barbecue spot specializing in meat, oysters, and veggies on the outdoor fire. Visit during their Evening Glass Off from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. and get the Midnight Margarita with El Charro Tequila, charcoal, and lime for just $12!

Midnight MargaritaPhoto byCharcoal Venice

Your Own Home

Enjoy a cocktail recipe courtesy of two Grammy-award-winning musicians and party like you're a celebrity! The Chainsmokers are co-owners of the JAJA Margarita brand; one of the smoothest on the market. The recipe below is made with JAJA Blanco, which features black pepper and citrus notes and tastes great even on its own.

Pick up a bottle at Total Wine & More! for $26 and have your own Margarita Day party with the recipe below!

Recipe for a JAJA Watermelon Lime Mashup Margarita by The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart.

  1. Add the ingredients below to a highball glass. 1.5 oz. JAJA Blanco
    2.0 oz. Limeade
    Spiked Seltzer to the rim

  2. Garnish Add a Watermelon slice to the Salted Rim.
  3. Enjoy :)
Jaja TequilaPhoto byThe Chainsmokers


Trejo's Tacos and Trejo's Coffee & Donuts (Hollywood)

Stop into Trejo's Tacos for an OG Margarita ($10) and then hop down the street to Trejo's Coffee & Donuts for a Margarita Donut ($3). It's the best of both worlds.

National Margarita DayPhoto byEatDrinkLA

