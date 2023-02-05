This is the most insane Oreo flavor out right now!

This is a love story to the 6 Best Limited Edition Oreo flavors that have had me cheating on the original for years now. There's a brand new flavor out for 2023, and it's made it to the number 1 spot!

Oreo Stack Photo by EatDrinkLA

6. Maple Creme Oreo

This cookie is like a trip to Vermont! You’ve got maple syrup-flavored creme nestled between two golden cookies. It’s the best way to enjoy a stack of pancakes all day.

Availability: Unfortunately, the last time I saw these on the shelves was in September 2019, but I saw other folks enjoying them in 2020. Currently, the closest flavor on the shelves is Snickerdoodle - a brand-new one for 2023.

Maple Creme Oreo Photo by Oreo.com

5. The Most Stuf Oreo

They don’t call it America’s favorite cookie for nothing! So in the spirit of the good US of A, bigger is always better. This cookie is so stuffed with cream that you almost always need three chocolate cookies to balance this baby out. Unless you eat it all separately like I do: savoring the creamy center and finishing it off with the cookies at the end.

Availability: While the Most Stuf seems to have limited availability, you'll always find Double Stuf in stores. Walmart has them for $4.58.

The Most Stuf (2nd from the top) Photo by EatDrinkLA

4. Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Oreo

Has there ever been a better combination in the history of taste buds than peanut butter and chocolate? Well, if you’re a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup fan, you will love this cookie, which is peanut butter and chocolate between two graham cracker-flavored cookies. It’s also much easier to justify eating 4 Oreos over two packs of Reese’s...

Availability: A little rarer than Double Stuf, but generally available year-round. Target often carries them for $4.89.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Oreo Photo by Target.com

3. Strawberry Frosted Donut Oreo

This is what I like to call the Homer Simpson doughnut. It’s got strawberry-flavored creme with a hint of pastry that’s decked out in glitter between two golden cookies. Once you taste this, you will be scouring the stores for more!! I had trouble letting my firstborn have the last cookie in our house :)

Availability: You'll find some on Amazon for about $26 dollars. Sounds slightly insane to pay so much - but you'll savor every last crumb!

Strawberry Frosted Donut Oreo Photo by Amazon.com

2. Brookie-O Oreo



This is not one for the faint of heart because it combines an already decadent brownie flavor with cookie dough PLUS original creme and then puts that between two MORE cookies! Hence the reason it’s so thick!



This was number one on my list because, at first bite, I just couldn’t believe they were able to make this insane flavor, but it's since been demoted to the number two spot just because I can't find it anywhere.

Availability: It was last widely available in December 2020 - and as of now, I only see it on Amazon for $15.90. You might see that it's for sale at Vons - but it's a total bait-and-switch operation.

Brookie-O Oreo Photo by Amazon.com

1. The Most Oreo - Cookies-N-Creme

I think this is the Oreo people have been waiting all their lives for. Not only is the flavor a delicious Cookies-N-Creme, but it's triple stuffed with all that delicious taste! Calories-wise, this is probably the highest I've ever seen (110 for just one cookie), but with something this decadent, you can only handle one.

Availability: It's a limited edition cookie, and it's on the shelves as of February 2023! Get it at Walmart for less than $5.