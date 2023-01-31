18 Fun and Fabulous Things to do in February in Los Angeles

Now that you've wrapped up Dry January, February is here to give you several excuses to wet your whistle. Read on for ways to celebrate Love, Mardi Gras, and National Margarita Day. Here are the best 18 things to do in February in Los Angeles.
Start a Wednesday Night Game Night
Wednesday night means game night at Hollywood's newest British-style pub, The Chap! Stop in beginning February 1st and every Wednesday following for an alternating Bingo Night or Pub Quiz. Prizes include swag from The Chap and FREE Pints and Desserts. The fun begins at 7:30 p.m.
Meet the Dos Hombres
If you're still slightly obsessed with Breaking Bad, this event will make your month. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will be signing bottles of their Mezcal brand, Dos Hombres, at Total Wine & More in Woodland Hills. There is no RSVP but arrive early as the lines get long. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 2nd, so you might be taking your Dos Hombres back to your desk...
Attend First Fridays
First Fridays are fabulous and sometimes even FREE! First Fridays at the National History Museum takes place on February 3rd and includes live music and lively discussion on the theme of Fantasy and Fandom from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.
Also, on February 3rd, enjoy First Fridays on Abbot Kinney for Food Trucks from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Admission is free, but the food is not. Check the website for parking details and get outside and mingle!
Celebrate Lunar New Year
- Celebrate the year of the rabbit at The Original Farmer's Market on Saturday, February 4th, from 2 to 4 p.m. with Lion Dances, Red Envelope Giveaways, and Rabbit Crown Making.
- Also happening on February 4th is the Chinese New Year Festival at The Huntington Library in Pasadena, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Advanced tickets are required, even for members.
- Lastly, on Saturday, February 4th, Smorgasburg is holding its annual Dumpling Day at Santa Anita Race Track in Arcadia. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. and runs until 4:30 p.m. Discounted tickets are just $25 (Originally $34) and include a Dumpling Package plus a beer, wine, or soda.
Eat FREE Wraps
The Kebab Shop is celebrating the opening of its fifth restaurant in Los Angeles by giving away A FREE WRAP of your choice on Sunday, February 5th, from Noon to 2:00 p.m. at all their locations. Check their website to see which is closest to you: El Segundo, Burbank, Northridge, Encino, or Cerritos.
Watch The Grammy Awards
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be taking over The Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5th, and you can feel the music along with the presenters at these events.
- A GRAMMY Salute to the Beach Boys with John Legend, Beck, Weezer, Lady A, and Norah Jones, on February 8th at 6:30 p.m. at The Dolby Theatre. Discounted tickets are available here.
- Also happening on multiple dates, beginning February 1st, is the Bob Marley One Love Experience at Ovation Hollywood. It's the first time this immersive experience has been on view in the United States. Tickets begin at $20.
Attend the Elysian Valley Arts Open House
Start Valentine's Day early with this ART + LOVE, a Valentine's Day Event in Frogtown. Taking place at the Blake Lofts, it's a family-friendly art open house including Artist Pop-Ups, Craft Making, and a Kitten Kissing Booth with local rescue kitties. Bites and Drinks will be served, and you can RSVP for the FREE event on February 11th at evartscollective@gmail.com.
Watch The Super Bowl
Super Bowl LVII takes place in Phoenix this year on Sunday, February 12th, but you can enjoy it right here in Los Angeles at these fun spots.
- Tallula’s in Santa Monica is starting their watch party as early as 1 p.m. in Felix’s Bar with a new bar-only snack menu. Highlights include Oaxacan Chicken Wings and Birria Fries. It's walk-in only, so there is no need to commit. The game officially begins at 3:30 p.m.
- The 909 Food Hall and Sports Bar at Yaamava' Resort & Casino in Highland, CA, invites you to watch the game at 50 feet wide! They have more than 150 screens in The 909 Food Hall, along with 32 Craft Beers and four Restaurants within reach. Food specials include a BBQ Brisket Burger ($20) and Brisket Waffle Fries ($18). Reservations are not necessary.
Grab your Girls for Galentine's Day
Galentine's Day officially falls on Monday, February 13th, but festivities begin on February 11th. Read all about the brunches and fun events happening all over the city in this Galentine's Day post.
Feel the Feels on Valentine's Day
This year, say I love you for Less on Valentine's Day with 11 ideas on how to celebrate Tuesday, February 14th. Details are in the link above. You can also dance the night away with a Salsa Class happening at Evolution studios in Burbank. The event includes Chocolates, Drinks, and you don't have to have a partner to participate ($89).
Also, for your consideration, is this anti-Valentine's Day event at the Million Dollar Theater in the Heritage Square museum with showings of horror movies like Jennifer's Body on February 14th. Doors open at 6 p.m. for an 8 p.m. show. Food and drinks are available for purchase ($22).
Fill up on Fat Tuesday
Stack it up on National Pancake Day
National Pancake Day also falls on Fat Tuesday, so be on the lookout for freebies from IHOP; details are on their way.
Imbibe on National Margarita Day
National Margarita Day falls on Wednesday, February 22nd, which also happens to be Ash Wednesday. If you're a practicing Catholic (or had a little too much fun on Fat Tuesday), then you'll probably be sitting this one out. BUTTT, if you're always looking for a margarita deal, then stayed tuned to this post for discounts flowing later in February.
Start a movement at the Be the Change Book Festival
Come celebrate diverse voices at the Be the Change Book Festival in downtown Glendale on Saturday, February 25th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event features author talks, book vendors, food trucks, and more and takes place at the Glendale Central Library. Details are in this link.
