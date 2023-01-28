Los Angeles, CA

11 Places to Say I Love You for Less in Los Angeles

Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Happy Valentine's Day Los Angeles! February 14th is just around the corner, and whether or not you're tethered to another human on this Hallmark holiday, you should make it your business to say I love you for less!

Call me unromantic, but overpaying on a day of love is just plain heartless! Everything you'll find here is $100 per person or less, with some being $100 total!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hKatu_0kRJboBE00
Say I love you for lessPhoto byEatDrinkLA

Vincenzo's Pizza of NoHo (North Hollywood)

Eat your heart out, literally, when you order this special Heart-Shaped Pizza from Vincenzo's Pizza of Noho. The small size measures 14" and is made for two people to share, but you can order the heart as large as 28" if you've got a lot of love to spread around. Any series of toppings are available too.

Price: The 14" with one-topping is just $20. They are open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and until 11 p.m. on weekends. Order from their website or with your favorite delivery apps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WnOsD_0kRJboBE00
Heart Shaped PizzaPhoto byEatDrinkLA

Malibu Wines + Beer Garden (West Hills)

Make time for love anytime from February 10th to the 19th and enjoy a special Wine Tasting, including Chocolates and a Charcuterie Board.

Price: $65 per couple for a 2-hour table reservation. Hours are Noon to 7 p.m. except weekends when they stay open until 9 p.m. Book using Tock.

Baby Friendly Bonus: This is a 21 and older celebration (but do you really want your kids with you at a wine tasting?)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smWBp_0kRJboBE00
Couple with WinePhoto byPixabay

Mama Shelter Downstairs (Hollywood)

Mama always knows best when it comes to your love life, right? Trust MAMA Shelter LA on February 14th to show you a romantic time for less than $100 a person.

This Hollywood hotspot's downstairs restaurant will be serving a 3-course prix-fixe plus amuse bouche with highlights like Hawaiian Tuna Carpaccio, a Wild Mushroom Risotto main course, and sweet finishes like Chocolate Molten or Lemon Olive Oil Cake with lemon sorbet.

Price: $85 per person. Reserve on OpenTable for 5:30 p.m. on.

Juniper Lounge at 1 Hotel West Hollywood

Valentine’s Day at Juniper Lounge ($100 for two people)

Enjoy a candle-lit night plus live DJ music and bottle service for $100 a couple. Your night includes a bottle of Champagne plus a choice of Charcuterie or Cheese board.

Price: $100 per couple. Reserve here for 4 p.m. on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cAvYA_0kRJboBE00
Juniper LoungePhoto byEric Laignel

Akasha (Culver City)

Saying I love you for less means saying yes to a restaurant without a set menu on a holiday. Chef Akasha Richmond will be serving up some specialty items along with the regular menu, like Burrata Toasted Focaccia, Rose & Red Radicchio Salad, a 24-ounce Ribeye for Two, and a Chocolate Creme Brûlée, among others.

Price: The price ranges as it's a la carte. Reserve on OpenTable for 5:30 p.m. on. Takeout is also available a week in advance via their website.

Susie Cakes (Nationwide)

Surprise with sweetheart with a Red Velvet Cake on their doorstep from SusieCakes. Inscription options include sprinkles and your choice of a “Be Mine,” “XOXO,” or “Happy Valentine’s Day!” Pre-orders are open now for shipping beginning February 1st (Order by February 10th to guarantee arrival).

Price: The Southern Red Velvet Cake is $94, and shipping is FREE! Order here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChPlZ_0kRJboBE00
Valentine's Day CakesPhoto bySusie Cakes

El Cid (Silverlake)

Celebrate amor in this historic supper club surrounded by flamenco dancers. It will be a night to remember.

Price: The deposit is $10-$20 dollars for the show; everything else is at your will. Reserve on Tock for showtimes beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Lady Byrd Cafe (Echo Park)

Cozy up to that special someone inside your own garden greenhouse in this intimate and unique Los Angeles restaurant. Lady Byrd Cafe is offering a 3-course menu plus snack, which includes a Root Vegetable Salad, Pan Seared Duck Breast or Grilled Ahi Tuna with Rosemary, and Olive Oil Sour Cherry Cake or Ice Cream for dessert. Supplemental menu items are also available.

Price: $75 per person and $110 with wine pairing. See the website for more information. Reservations for after 5 p.m. can be made by calling the restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hiFR3_0kRJboBE00
Greenhouse DiningPhoto byVivien Killilea

Trejo's Coffee & Donuts (Hollywood)

Flowers are great, but donuts are better. Pick up a Flower of Love Bouquet with six mini heart-shaped donuts on February 11th and 12th. Flavors like Sweetie strawberry sugar with cream filling and Love You To Pieces made with Reese's are also available from January 31st to February 19th.

Price: The bouquet is $12, and the donuts begin at $4. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22a7e3_0kRJboBE00
Valentine's Day DonutsPhoto byTrejo's Coffee & Donuts

Otoño (Echo Park)

Chef Teresa Montaño is bringing back Ración, her much loved Pasadena restaurant, just for Valentine's Day. Guests can enjoy an extensive 6-course tasting menu plus snacks with highlights like Iberico y Langostino, Spanish Tuna Belly Crudo, and Crispy Baby Artichoke Chips with Jamon Candy and Anchovy Vinaigrette.

Cost: The menu is $95 a person with a $45 optional wine pairing. Reservations are required, but walk-ins can be accommodated at the bar for a la carte menu options. Book using Resy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AEiB6_0kRJboBE00
TapasPhoto byOtono

Sushi Roku (Manhattan Beach)

Would you rather be home for Valentine’s Day? Sushi Roku Manhattan Beach has you covered.

Their Sushi Fix Boxes begin at just $36 and include options like the White Lotus Roll, Tuna Poke over Rice, Nigiri, and more. Sushi Family Packs for 4 are also available if the romantic days of just you two are nothing but a distant memory.

Cost: Prices range from $36 to $128. Please make your order online or by calling the restaurant from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJVAh_0kRJboBE00
Sushi Fix BoxPhoto bySushi Roku

