Hop to It! It's Lunar New Year 2023 in Los Angeles

Lunar New Year 2023 in Los Angeles begins January 22nd and runs until February 9th. According to the Chinese Zodiac, this year is the year of the rabbit, which is predicted to be a year of hope. Here are all the things you should be hopping to for the next two weeks!

RabbitPhoto byPixabay

The Original Farmers Market (Mid-City)

Enjoy over 20 Lucky 8 Specials at stalls at The Original Farmers Market from January 21st to February 5th. Highlights include a Teriyaki Bowl with Steamed Rice from China Depot for $8.88, Lottery Scratchers for just $1 to win $888 from the Newstand, and a glass of Bunny with a Chainsaw IPA for $8.00 from Bar 326.

Stop by on Friday, February 4th, to enjoy a Lunar New Year Celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. with Lion Dances, Red Envelope Giveaways, and Rabbit Crown Making.

The Shops at Santa Anita (Arcadia)

Head to The Shops at Santa Anita for Live Performances, Dragon Dances, Crafts, and more Sunday, January 29th, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Americana at Brand (Glendale)

The Americana at Brand is celebrating with multiple shopping offers from January 17th to the 31st.

Stop into Din Tai Fung for a tray of signature Xiao Long Bao soup dumplings. Any purchase also includes a Lucky Red Envelope. At Sprinkles, guests can enjoy Gold Bunny Cupcakes, while at Nordstrom, there are free gifts with purchases over $200.

The festivities conclude with a lion and dragon dances parade on January 29th from 2 to 5 p.m.

Soup DumplingPhoto byDin Tai Fung

Lunasia Dim Sum (Alhambra, Pasadena, Cerritos)

Known for award-winning Cantonese classics like Har-Gow and Pork Shumai, Lunasia is also your spot for the authentic Lunar New Year dish: Buddha Jump Over the Wall (or Buddha's Temptation). It's a delicacy simmered over several days with a combination of meats, mushrooms, and more. The taste is so good, "even (Vegetarian) Buddha would jump over the wall" to sample it.

Buddha's TemptationPhoto byPixabay

