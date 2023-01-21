6 Ways you Haven't Thought of Yet to Feel the Love in Los Angeles

No matter if you celebrate Valentine's Day with your gals, pals, or significant others, there are multiple ways to ways to feel the love in Los Angeles that you probably haven't thought of yet. Here are 6 to get your mojo going.

Blog Banner Photo by EatDrinkLA/Canva

Book a Brunch at Bacari Silverlake

You’ll feel like you’re eating in a treehouse when you enjoy brunch at Bacari Silverlake. Dishes are served cicchetti, or small plates style, so this is an excellent option for groups as well as lovers who are most interested in quiet corners over large entrees. The 90-minute bottomless bar of mimosas, bloody marys, and more doesn’t hurt either.

Bacari Treehouse Dining Room Photo by EatDrinkLA

Explore the Secret Caves of Laguna Beach

There’s no better place for a first kiss than the secret caves of Laguna Beach. Visit during low tide to get inside the cavernous ocean nooks, usually filled to the brim with water. Laguna beach is less than an hour away from Los Angeles - which is the same time you’ll spend driving to Malibu - so don't be shy about making a trip.

Secret Caves Photo by Visit Laguna Beach

Say I Love you for less with Sunset at the Griffith Observatory

Make Los Angeles your Love LA LA Land when you visit as the sun goes down. Enjoy sweeping historical views of the city plus access to telescopes, hiking trails, and more just for the price of parking. Set your sights on sunset around 5:30 p.m. if you’re really looking to take someone’s breath away.

Griffith Observatory Photo by Pixabay

Visit the Los Angeles Museum of Love for a Romantic Revup

The Los Angeles Museum of Love in East Los Angeles is an interactive museum designed by a relationship psychologist with the sole purpose of spreading love in Los Angeles. Each ticket includes a 2-hour “Couples Connection” experience where you’ll rediscover one another once again. There’s also a “Crimes of Passion” experience next door if you’re more interested in the darker side of relationships.

Lovers Photo by Pixabay

Enjoy an Unforgettable Evening at El Cielo

Rock it like it's 1990 with dinner at El Cielo in Beverly Hills. The romantic garden restaurant has been making memories for decades thanks to its stellar al fresco dining under the twinkling lights and stars. Visit on Valentine’s Day and experience a 3-course meal with snow on the ground and rose petals on your table.

Il Cielo Garden Dining Room Photo by Brittany Newell

Meet your Match with Tantra Speed Dating

If you’re tired of dating apps, try doing things the old-fashioned way: IN PERSON! Tantra Speed Date is a mix of speed dating, yoga, and mindful partner activities. You’re guaranteed lots of laughs and might even fall in love. There are several events on February 14th at 7 p.m., or you can sign up for February 9th if you want to have your Valentine’s Day date nailed down by then.