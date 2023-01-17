Where to Get Free Burgers and Shakes this Week

Is it just me, or is food getting much more expensive? I took myself out to a solo lunch this week and was shocked when I was upcharged for both a bread basket AND inflation! When extras like these get too much to stomach, it's fast food to the rescue. See which fast-casual restaurants are stepping up their game with limited-time fast food specials you need to know about right now.

Free Milkshakes at The Melt

The Melt in West Hollywood is shaking things up with a FREE Shake offer for any MeltBurger purchase. Use the code "shake it up" from now until January 31st, 2023, to enjoy one of five flavors like Snickerdoodle and Double Chocolate. Depending on your shake choice, you could be looking at almost a $7 savings. The MeltBurger begins at $8.79.

The Melt Meal with Shake Photo by The Melt

Wine Pairings at Carl's Jr

The A.1.® Double Cheeseburger is back at Carl's Jr.®, and the restaurant hopes to make this experience more special than ever by giving away a FREE Burger with Purchase and including wine pairings with Nocking Point Wines.

All you need to do to get your FREE A.1.® Double Cheeseburger is spend $1 or more on the Carl's Jr. App or with online ordering.

The wine pairing bundle includes a 2019 Blend Your Happy and 2020 NP Origins Pinot Noir, plus a FREE Burger! Unfortunately, you won't find the wines at Carl's Jr., but those can be easily ordered online ($62 plus $5 shipping).

Don't sleep on this offer! It's only available from January 11th until February 7th, 2023.

Wine Pairing Bundle Photo by Carl's Jr

Fruit Smoothies at HÄAGEN-DAZS® Shops

HÄAGEN-DAZS® Shops are bringing back the Fruit Smoothies starting January 15th, 2023. Flavors include newcomer Strawberry Mango along with favorites like Pomegranate Berry, Strawberry Banana, Wildberry, and Aloha Mango. They are all made with real fruit and corresponding sorbets. So it's healthy-ish :) Find your location here.

Fruit Smoothies Photo by HÄAGEN-DAZS®

Elevated Buns at The Habit Burger Grill

Famed breadmaker Röckenwagner Bakery is doing something totally twisted with The Habit Burger Grill for 2023. The Pretzel Pub Charburger features a handcrafted pretzel bun that takes two days to create, along with a seasoned chargrilled beef patty with white American cheese, caramelized onions, and tangy brewpub mustard. It's available now until February 21st, 2023, at participating locations nationwide!

The Pretzel Pub Charburger Photo by The Habit Burger Grill

