Los Angeles is consistently ranked as one of the healthiest cities in the nation, thanks to a sunny climate and a willingness to try anything new in the quest for everlasting life. Here are 7 Places to Feel Superhuman in Los Angeles for 2023 that will have you loving life.

Places to Feel Healthier in Los Angeles Photo by Canva/EatDrinkLA

See and Be Seen at Heimat

Heimat in West Hollywood touts itself as the world’s first concept fitness club that combines the gym, spa, and your social life. Luckily you don’t need to be a member to enjoy the rooftop restaurant, Mothertongue, by Chef Michael Mina. Brunch features a live DJ and a $39 dollar prix-fixe menu that’s organic, free-range, and fabulous.

Mothertongue Photo by Heimat

Stay Dry at The New Bar

The New Bar in Venice is one of the latest alcohol-free spaces to hit Los Angeles, but it’s so spirited that you’ll hardly notice the lack of spirits. Stop in for a tasting or enjoy your purchase on their outdoor patio.

Heat Things Up at Haute

Haute Infrared Sauna Studio in Montrose offers one of the more innovative ways to work up a sweat in this city. Your 60-minute session includes trampoline rebounding, followed by a private infrared sauna, and then halotherapy in their salt room. Their system is designed to improve the benefits that you might receive from halotherapy on its own.

Enjoy a Guilt-free Cheat at Junkyard Dog Bar & Grill

Junkyard Dog Bar & Grill is the only vegan sports bar in Los Angeles and offers a variety of comfort foods that you can feel a little better about indulging in. Stop in for Breakfast Burritos in the A.M. and enjoy Junkyard Nachos until midnight. There are also Salads and Gluten-free goodies if you’re really on a health kick.

Bowl Photo by Junkyard Dog Bar & Grill

Slough off some Skin at Wi Spa

This 24-hour Korean spa experience takes your massage and facial to the next level. Along with your treatment, you can enjoy delicious Korean Food, a variety of Sauna Experiences, and even a room for just Napping. Clothing is not optional (except in co-ed areas) so leave your modesty at the door of Wi Spa. You can pick it up again to replace all the skin you’ve left behind if you choose to do a Full Body Scrub.

Tone up with a Trainer

After years of trying to do it all on your own, isn't it time you enlisted the help of an expert? Sage Fitness has three studios and counting and is the number 1 studio in the Glendale/Burbank area. Session times range from 30 to 60 minutes, depending on your preference, and include the amenities you might expect in a spa, like towel service and bottled water. You'll have such a luxurious time that you just might forget you're even working out.

Sage Fitness Brand Photo by Sage Fitness

Cool down with some Cryo

Prepare to take the plunge - cold plunge, that is - with some cryotherapy treatments in Los Angeles. The process involves subjecting your body to sub-240-degree temperatures to improve physical well-being, enhance energy, and even lose weight. Some great spots to try it for yourself include Cryohealthcare in Woodland Hills and West Hollywood, as well as Pause Studio, also in WeHo.