Get ready to be ho-ho-happy with the best holiday things to do in Los Angeles this week. Those out-of-town guests are guaranteed to fa-la-la in love with L.A. along with you.

Blog Banner Photo by EatDrinkLA

See Holiday Lights

Lightscape at the L.A. Arboretum in Arcadia features a complete garden takeover and is going on now until January 8th, 2023 . The Winter Cathedral walk-thru is a must-see.

Enchanted Photo by EatDrinkLA

Enjoy some JFC

Chef Charles Namba of OTOTO in Echo Park is serving up his second annual JFC (Japanese Fried Chicken) from December 21st to the 23rd. Guests will enjoy a whole Buttermilk Sansho Chicken, Shrimp and Macaroni gratin, Japanese coleslaw, and Biscuits with honey butter from All Day Baby ($80). This is available for dine-in only, and they don't take reservations. Doors open at 5 p.m.

JFC Photo by OTOTO

Relive the 1980s with Art

What's better than free art? Free art with vegan soft serve! The Beastie Boys Exhibition at Beyond the Streets on North La Brea Avenue is going on now until January 23rd, 2023, with FREE TICKETS, including Christmas and New Year's Eve. The exhibit features band history, memorabilia, and a special Vegan Soft Serve Pop-Up courtesy of Monty's Good Burger.

Book HERE for visits Wednesdays through Sundays.

Beastie Boys Exhibition Photo by Beyond the Streets

Visit Yuletide Cinemaland

There's nothing quite like enjoying Christmas Classics like Home Alone (December 20th) Love Actually (December 22nd), and Elf (December 23rd) with dozens of like-minded viewers like you. Screenings of Yuletide Cinemaland films include access to food trucks, holiday cocktails, and singalongs. Each night has two screenings at the Heritage Square Museum in Pasadena.

Go Ice Skating

These holiday rinks are sure to keep you on your toes:

Skate by the sea at the 3rd annual Ice Rink at Paséa Hotel & Spa from now until December 31st in Huntington Beach. Add on a firepit experience with holiday cocktails to make it a very merry evening. Tickets can be found here and are $35 an hour.

from now until December 31st in Huntington Beach. Add on a firepit experience with holiday cocktails to make it a very merry evening. Tickets can be found here and are $35 an hour. The L.A. Kings Holiday Ice Event features the largest outdoor skating rink in Los Angeles located at L.A. Live in DTLA. Dates are now through January 8th . Reserve your skate here.

features the largest outdoor skating rink in Los Angeles located at L.A. Live in DTLA. Dates are now through . Reserve your skate here. Skate at Santa Monica takes place near the third street promenade at 5th street and Arizona and is open DAILY from noon to 10 p.m. until January 16th, 2023. Tickets are just $20 and can be purchased on-site.

Feed Yourself and Feed Others

Help fight hunger in Los Angeles with the purchase of a truly amazing cookbook. Some of the most talented chefs from L.A. hotspots like Birdie G's and Jon & Vinny's are contributors in the Jewish Family Recipes Cookbook from Jewish Family Service LA. Best of all, 100% of the proceeds go to JFSLA Food & Hunger Programs. Purchase here for arrival in January ($36).

Jewish Family Recipes Book Photo by Jewish Family Service LA

Enjoy Real Snow

Take advantage of one of the things that make Los Angeles so great: the ability to be in snow and sand all in one day. Mountain High Resorts is just an hour and a half from downtown Los Angeles in Wrightwood, California. No stay is required, and you can sign up for Snow Play Day activities that range from tubing and sledding to just a chair lift.

Prefer to stay closer to the beach? The Snow N Glow Holiday Festival taking place at either the Ventura or Del Mar Fairgrounds, features tubing on real snow, private igloo rentals, holiday activities, fireworks, and more.

Hear the Sounds of the Season

These concerts are the perfect way to get Christmas ready - and keep your out-of-town guests entertained.

Arturo Sandoval’s Swinging Holiday on December 23rd at 8 p.m. really jazzes up Christmas along with the L.A. Phil. at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Purchase your seats here.

The 63rd Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration is a free concert on December 24th from 3 to 6 p.m. featuring a range of diverse artists and performances at the Dorothy Chandler Pavillion. Tickets are first-come, first-served on-site.

Sip on some Holiday Cheer

Did you know the Appletini was invented in West Hollywood in the 90's? Well, while this might not have much to do with Holiday Things to Do in Los Angeles, you can't deny the color makes you think of Christmas. Enjoy The Kiss at Gracias Madre in Weho this week, which is their take on an apple martini with Granny Smith Mal Bien Espadin, Green Syrup, and Lime ($18). Happy Hour is from 3 to 5 p.m.

Also, stop by Big Bar in Los Feliz for an Apricot Nog with St. Remy brandy and green apricot.

Lastly, enjoy a Makers 46 Cranberry Mule and some Rooftop Cinema at E.P. & L.P. on La Cienega. this week includes Home Alone, Bad Santa, and Elf.