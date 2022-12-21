Los Angeles, CA

The Best Holiday Things to Do in Los Angeles this Week

Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Get ready to be ho-ho-happy with the best holiday things to do in Los Angeles this week. Those out-of-town guests are guaranteed to fa-la-la in love with L.A. along with you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjUEi_0jpOlkYK00
Blog BannerPhoto byEatDrinkLA

See Holiday Lights

  • Lightscape at the L.A. Arboretum in Arcadia features a complete garden takeover and is going on now until January 8th, 2023. The Winter Cathedral walk-thru is a must-see.
  • Enchanted at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada, Flintridge offers a nightly light-up of the botanical gardens and a chance to feel what it’s like to walk a forest at night. Get tickets here. The event ends on January 8th.
  • L.A. Zoo Lights features light-up animals at night while the real animals sleep tight. Enjoy it until January 23rd.
  • There's also a newcomer, Illuminate Silverlakes presented by Pluto TV in Norco, California which promises lightscapes, a holiday market, and much more family fun. Get tickets and information here.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35yGej_0jpOlkYK00
EnchantedPhoto byEatDrinkLA

Enjoy some JFC

Chef Charles Namba of OTOTO in Echo Park is serving up his second annual JFC (Japanese Fried Chicken) from December 21st to the 23rd. Guests will enjoy a whole Buttermilk Sansho Chicken, Shrimp and Macaroni gratin, Japanese coleslaw, and Biscuits with honey butter from All Day Baby ($80). This is available for dine-in only, and they don't take reservations. Doors open at 5 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ZTO5_0jpOlkYK00
JFCPhoto byOTOTO

Relive the 1980s with Art

What's better than free art? Free art with vegan soft serve! The Beastie Boys Exhibition at Beyond the Streets on North La Brea Avenue is going on now until January 23rd, 2023, with FREE TICKETS, including Christmas and New Year's Eve. The exhibit features band history, memorabilia, and a special Vegan Soft Serve Pop-Up courtesy of Monty's Good Burger.

Book HERE for visits Wednesdays through Sundays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrTIW_0jpOlkYK00
Beastie Boys ExhibitionPhoto byBeyond the Streets

Visit Yuletide Cinemaland

There's nothing quite like enjoying Christmas Classics like Home Alone (December 20th) Love Actually (December 22nd), and Elf (December 23rd) with dozens of like-minded viewers like you. Screenings of Yuletide Cinemaland films include access to food trucks, holiday cocktails, and singalongs. Each night has two screenings at the Heritage Square Museum in Pasadena.

Go Ice Skating

These holiday rinks are sure to keep you on your toes:

  • Skate by the sea at the 3rd annual Ice Rink at Paséa Hotel & Spa from now until December 31st in Huntington Beach. Add on a firepit experience with holiday cocktails to make it a very merry evening. Tickets can be found here and are $35 an hour.
  • The L.A. Kings Holiday Ice Event features the largest outdoor skating rink in Los Angeles located at L.A. Live in DTLA. Dates are now through January 8th. Reserve your skate here.
  • Skate at Santa Monica takes place near the third street promenade at 5th street and Arizona and is open DAILY from noon to 10 p.m. until January 16th, 2023. Tickets are just $20 and can be purchased on-site.

Feed Yourself and Feed Others

Help fight hunger in Los Angeles with the purchase of a truly amazing cookbook. Some of the most talented chefs from L.A. hotspots like Birdie G's and Jon & Vinny's are contributors in the Jewish Family Recipes Cookbook from Jewish Family Service LA. Best of all, 100% of the proceeds go to JFSLA Food & Hunger Programs. Purchase here for arrival in January ($36).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WUfgu_0jpOlkYK00
Jewish Family Recipes BookPhoto byJewish Family Service LA

Enjoy Real Snow

Take advantage of one of the things that make Los Angeles so great: the ability to be in snow and sand all in one day. Mountain High Resorts is just an hour and a half from downtown Los Angeles in Wrightwood, California. No stay is required, and you can sign up for Snow Play Day activities that range from tubing and sledding to just a chair lift.

Prefer to stay closer to the beach? The Snow N Glow Holiday Festival taking place at either the Ventura or Del Mar Fairgrounds, features tubing on real snow, private igloo rentals, holiday activities, fireworks, and more.

Hear the Sounds of the Season

These concerts are the perfect way to get Christmas ready - and keep your out-of-town guests entertained.

Sip on some Holiday Cheer

Did you know the Appletini was invented in West Hollywood in the 90's? Well, while this might not have much to do with Holiday Things to Do in Los Angeles, you can't deny the color makes you think of Christmas. Enjoy The Kiss at Gracias Madre in Weho this week, which is their take on an apple martini with Granny Smith Mal Bien Espadin, Green Syrup, and Lime ($18). Happy Hour is from 3 to 5 p.m.

Also, stop by Big Bar in Los Feliz for an Apricot Nog with St. Remy brandy and green apricot.

Lastly, enjoy a Makers 46 Cranberry Mule and some Rooftop Cinema at E.P. & L.P. on La Cienega. this week includes Home Alone, Bad Santa, and Elf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYa0v_0jpOlkYK00
The KissPhoto byGracias Madre

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# winter wonderland# things to do in Los Angeles# winter in Los Angeles# Christmas Los Angeles# holiday things to do

Comments / 0

Published by

Specializing in the best of Los Angeles! I want to show you how to eat, drink, and live your best Los Angeles every day of the week. My favorite style of articles to share are listicles and "best of" roundups.

Los Angeles, CA
1840 followers

More from Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Los Angeles, CA

24 Meals of Christmas and Hanukkah in Los Angeles

The city is lit up like a winter wonderland, with every palm tree twinkling with holiday lights. Savor the season by decking the halls outside your walls with these 24 meals of Christmas and Hanukkah in Los Angeles.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los Angeles

Make LA your winter wonderland when you head to the best spots to see holiday lights in Los Angeles. Events like Descanso Gardens, Enchanted Forest of Light, The Griffith Park Railroad, and more will help you celebrate the season in light, bright style!!

Read full story
Highland, CA

The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LA

DrinkLAAre you looking for a getaway from Los Angeles that's less than two hours away? Well, the ultimate adult staycation is closer than you think! Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel is located in Highland, California, which is just about an hour east of the city. It's a hub for both entertainment and tranquility and offers some superior dining options. Take a look at what you're missing and find out how to make it your next staycation.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!

The list of Michelin Starred restaurants for Los Angeles is officially out! While each year appears to be a little less shiny than the last, you'll see some new brilliance in the one-star category and some maintenance for the two-stars. The real winners can be found in the Bib Gourmand category with nine new additions of affordable luxury that represent more diversity than seen from the starred restaurants.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

25 Things you have to do in December in Los Angeles

It's the holiday season, and the city of angels is quickly becoming the city of lights. No matter how you celebrate, it's impossible to avoid the holiday spirit - so you might as well let it move you. Here are 25 things to do in December in Los Angeles.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to Watch the World Cup in Los Angeles based on Country

The FIFA World Cup Qatar is in full swing until December 18th, 2022. Here's where to watch the World Cup in Los Angeles based on the country you're supporting. Tapizôn in the South Bay in your headquarters for all things Copa do Mundo. While you can enjoy all the games with them, it's the Brazil matches that will have that extra special something. Join them Friday, December 2nd at 11 a.m. for a taste of that spirit - and I'm not just talking about Caipirinhas.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. Foodie

It's that time of year again, and the Los Angeles Foodie Holiday Gift Guide is here to help you fulfill your wildest gifting dreams! Select your gift below based on the type of foodie you are shopping for.

Read full story
3 comments

A One-of-a-Kind Gift of Commissioned Art is not as Out of Reach as you Think...

After giving gifts to the same people for decades, one often runs out of ideas. How do you surprise that special someone when you've already done all the personal photo gifts and scrapbooks you can think of? In an era where we all get the things we want, the second we want it anyway, how are we supposed to shop for people anymore? If you're looking for a truly unique and thoughtful present for someone, I'm here to tell you that a one-of-a-kind gift of commissioned art might be just what you're looking for, and you don't have to have Medici money to do it.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

12 Spots to Gobble Up Thanksgiving in Los Angeles

Leave the work to the professionals this Thanksgiving and choose between dine-in and take-out for November 24th. Loews Santa Monica (Santa Monica) Enjoy your turkey by the sea when you choose to dine at Blue Streak Restaurant at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel. The meal will be served family-style and offers traditional Turkey, Cornbread Stuffing, Baked Yams, and more.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Here's Everything you need to be doing this Veterans Day Weekend in Los Angeles

As if risking their lives for their country wasn't enough, Veterans extend their goodwill one step further by sharing their day off with the rest of America. Here's everything you need to be doing this Veterans Day Weekend in Los Angeles.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to Eat for Free on Veterans Day in Los Angeles

Veterans Day is this Friday, Nov. 11th, 2022, and to thank the brave women and men of this country, many establishments are offering some great deals and free meals. Here's some of the best of the list of where to eat for free on Veterans Day in Los Angeles.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Where to Get Chicken Sandwich Deals on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day in L.A.

Although the birria craze appears to be going strong, the popularity of chicken sandwiches in Los Angeles hasn't ever been overtaken. These are the best six chicken sandos in the city, including vegan varieties in order of clucking-awesomeness. Plus, for National Chicken Sandwich Day on November 9th, check out the deals after the number 1 spot.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los Angeles

Nothing brings out the sunshine or the fall feels more than a good brunch! Here are a few fun new spots for Brunch in Los Angeles that are just right for this weekend!!. Only in Los Angeles can one of the hottest restaurants be found in a fitness club. Mother Tongue by Chef Michael Mina is located on the rooftop of HEIMAT, a concept fitness club that combines working out and hanging out. Weekend brunch launches Saturday, November 5th, and will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. All the food is designed with wellness in mind. Brunch highlights include Pacifico Striped Bass Crudo and Whole Grain Griddle Cakes. There are Cold-pressed Juices as well as alcoholic options like a Watermelon Sage Mimosa. The way to optimize this brunch is the 2-course prix-fixe menu for $39.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Best Fall Menu Items in Los Angeles

Generally, I'm about Pumpkin Spice everything, but this fall, my palate is craving something a little less overdone. Think brown sugar, gingersnap, cranberry, and pecan! Get ready to taste the best fall menu items that go way beyond the PSL.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Here are 22 Things to do in November in Los Angeles

The year might be winding down, but the holiday season is just getting started. Here are 17 things to do in November in Los Angeles that will have you wishing the month was longer!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

7 Places to Raise the Dead on Dia de los Muertos

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday where families can reunite with the souls of relatives that have passed away. According to History.com, the holiday is celebrated each year from October 31st to November 2nd. The Catholic faith adopted November 1st and 2nd as All Saints Day and All Souls Day, respectively. The story goes that, "the gates of heaven are opened at midnight on October 31st for the spirits of children to rejoin their families for 24 hours while spirits of adults can do the same on November 2nd." Dia de los Muertos is meant to be a fun reunion, so in the spirit of gathering with those you love, these L.A. restaurants are serving some special ofrendas.

Read full story
Beverly Hills, CA

Free Event: The Art of Champagne

Can you bottle over two and a half centuries of culture into one art show? The Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture exhibit in Beverly Hills does just that seamlessly, taking you on a journey that goes beyond that signature yellow and goes down as easy as a glass of Champagne. This free exhibition is open to the public starting October 26th, 2022, and features the work of ten female artists, along with priceless memorabilia that chronicles the life of Madame Clicquot and the 250-year-old Veuve Clicquot brand that she helped to build.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

10 Scares, Steals, and Foodie Deals for your L.A. Weekend

This weekend in Los Angeles is frightfully delicious. Take advantage of foodie deals, event steals, and scary feels. The most celebrated Banana Pudding in the world is going Vegan, and only in Los Angeles (for now). Magnolia Bakery will be serving a Vegan Pudding at the West Hollywood location from now until October 26th. Try it for yourself this weekend!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

20 Ways to Celebrate Halloween in Los Angeles

Happy Halloween, Los Angeles! Start celebrating now THROUGH October 31st with 20 Halloween ideas happening all over Los Angeles. Available now through Halloween, Primo’s Donuts will have Halloween-themed donuts at both the Westwood Village and Sawtelle locations. The variety includes black and orange donuts with seasonal sprinkles in addition to a line of pumpkin-spice cake donuts.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy