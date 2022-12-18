The city is lit up like a winter wonderland, with every palm tree twinkling with holiday lights. Savor the season by decking the halls outside your walls with these 24 meals of Christmas and Hanukkah in Los Angeles.

24 Meals of Christmas and Hanukkah Blog Banner Photo by EatDrinkLA/Canva

The Tower Bar (West Hollywood)

Celebrate Christmas old Hollywood style with dinner at The Tower Bar in the Iconic Sunset Tower Hotel. The prix-fixe menu is $175 for adults and $65 for children and includes classics like Deviled Eggs a la Russe, Rack of Lamb, and Sticky Toffee Pudding. All you're missing is Bing Crosby at the piano - although there is a high probability of live music.

When and How: Make your reservations on OpenTable for December 24th or 25th.

The Tower Bar Photo by The Tower Bar

Castaway (Burbank)

Castaway keeps things festive all weekend long with a 4-course brunch ($92/$35 kids) and a la carte dinner options. Menu highlights during brunch include Chilled Seafood and a Dessert Platter featuring Gingerbread Cheesecake and Cranberry Tarts. Bottomless Mimosas are just $30.

When and How: Make your reservations here for December 24th and 25th.

View at Castaway Photo by EatDrinkLA

I|O Rooftop at The Godfrey Hotel

The largest rooftop in Hollywood is transforming into a Gingerbread House where you can enjoy specialty holiday cocktails like their Gingerbread Martini. They are also holding special rooftop movie nights on December 17th (Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights / The Grinch), 23rd (Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights / The Grinch), and 30th (New Year's Eve - Let The Countdown Begin / 200 Cigarettes).

When and How: Visit The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood for more information. Movie night reservations can be made on Tock ($40 Minimum to attend).

Gingerbread Bar Photo by The Godfrey

Sugar Palm (Viceroy Santa Monica)

Enjoy a 3-course holiday feast under the palms. Menu highlights include A Cornish GAmehen and Eggnog Cheesecake ($125 or $100 for the vegan menu). Kids are $50 for 12 and under. A Buffet Brunch on the 25th is also available for $49 for adults and $29 for children.

When and How: Hours are 3 to 10 p.m. on December 24th. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

Milk Bar (your home)

James Beard award-winning Chef Christina Tosi (Milk Bar) is sharing part of her midwest holiday heritage with you! The Holiday Popcorn Cookie Cake ($48) combines cheddar, caramel, popcorn, and butter to create a dairy-filled delight! It's exclusive to the flagship NYC, Los Angeles, and DC stores - and you can get it delivered on Caviar.

When and How: Use the code COOKIEMAGIC and get $10 off your order from now until January 31st on Caviar.

Holiday Popcorn Cookie Cake Photo by Virginie Gosselin

1 Hotel West Hollywood

Visit Juniper at 1 Hotel West Hollywood for any Christmas a la carte needs. Menu must-haves include the Dungeness Crab Cake with herb aioli and cress avocado ($36) and a Pear Crostata for dessert ($15).

You can also enjoy takeaway options from 1 Kitchen, like a Peppermint Marble Chocolate Brownie ($8/each).

When and How: Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. on December 24th and 25th. Get more details here.

Peppermint Brownie Photo by 1 Hotel West Hollywood

Gwen (Hollywood)

The holiday traditions of Chef Curtis Stone can become yours when you choose Gwen for your holiday feast. Menu highlights include a Holiday Glazed Ham with a Pork Fat Fried Crust to start, an Herb Crusted Rib Roast with sides, and Holiday Cookies with Cocktail for dessert ($120).

When and How: Available Christmas Eve. Make your reservations here.

Holiday Glazed Ham Photo by Gwen

Akasha (Culver City)

The 24 meals of Christmas and Hanukkah in Los Angeles continue with some cocktails! Enjoy Vodka and Latkas for eight nights of lights when you visit Akasha. Cocktails include Dreidel Dreidel Dreidel with vodka and Limoncello or with The Jelly Donut made with jam and mint-infused vodka. Takeaway options are also available for Latkes, Desserts, and more.

When and How: Going on December 18th to December 23rd. Reserve on Tock. Christmas to-go is also available.

Latkes Photo by Anne Fishbein

Caldo Verde (DTLA)

Head to Caldo Verde at the Downtown L.A. Proper hotel for a James Beard award-winning kind of Christmas from Chef Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne. The star of the prix-fixe show their namesake Caldo Verde (Portuguese Green Soup) and Ricotta Gnocchi and Maine Lobster.

When and How: Dinner on December 25th begins at 4:30 p.m.($120/$65 for children under 12). Make your reservations here.

Kismet (Silverlake)

Kismetkkah is kicking off December 18th with six nights of different menus. Expect Mishmosh Soup, Latkes, Chicken Liver, and a Cookie Plate.

When and How: Reservations can be made through Resy.

Kismetkkah Photo by Kismet

Encanto (Los Feliz)

Another great spot for sipping holiday cheer is Encanto, with their Mexican Chocolate Raspberry Martini made with tequila and Abuelita Mexican chocolate ($19).

When and How: Find it now through December.

Mexican Chocolate Raspberry Martini Photo by Encanto

Bianca (Culver City)

If you have a craving for a touch of Europe, enjoy something from the hands of Federico Fernandez and Gianni Vietina. The bakery will be crafting their Signature Panettone, a Bûche de Noël, and a German Stollen, among others.

When and How: Pre-order here by Dec 18th for Christmas.

Panetone Photo by Bianca

Trejo's Coffee & Donuts (Hollywood)

Stop in all day this holiday season for festive bites like Merry and Bright and Christmas Cumpleaños donuts. ($3.50 each). You'll be the star of any office potluck.

When and How: Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holiday Donuts Photo by Trejo's Coffee & Donuts

HÄAGEN-DAZS® Shops (Various)

What's a dog's favorite holiday dessert? Well, it ain't pumpkin spice! HÄAGEN-DAZS® Shops have three ways to enjoy one of the season's most popular flavors, including a Peppermint Bark Dazzler®, Peppermint Bark Shake, and Peppermint Dipped Waffle Cone. It's sure to make anyone happy - no matter how many legs they have.

When and How: Find a shop here. These flavors will only be around until January 1st, 2023.

Peppermint Shakes Photo by HÄAGEN-DAZS®

El Torito (Various)

No Christmas in Los Angeles would be complete without some Tamales. Choose from Chicken, Carnitas, or Sweet Corn with the option to mix and match (increments of 6) for just $24 for 12.

When and How: Order your tamales online until December 26th. 24-hour notice is required.

Tamales Photo by Pixabay

Loews Santa Monica Hotel

Loews Santa Monica has got something for everyone in your family, from Breakfast with Santa and a Holiday Drag Brunch (12/18) to Christmas Eve with Mrs. Claus (12/24). There will also be nightly Menorah Lightings from 12/18 to 12/26. You don not need to be a guest to enjoy.

When and How: Dates vary by event. Get all the details on Seaside Holidays here.

Loews Santa Monica Globe Photo by Loews Santa Monica Hotel

Chicas Tacos (Culver City)

Feed more than yourself this holiday season when you order a Holiday Meal Kit from Chicas Tacos. Each build-your-own taco kit includes Tacos, Rice and Beans, and your choice of Margaritas or Spiked Horchata (4 cocktails). Choose between regular or vegetarian. A portion of all proceeds will benefit Imagine LA.



When and How: Purchase and pick up your kit at Chicas Tacos Culver City from December 15th to the 31st.

Chica's Tacos Holiday Kit Photo by Chica's Tacos

Cafe Gratitude (Various)

The kids will love making this, and you'll love sharing. The DIY Holiday Cookie Kits from Café Gratitude are plant-based and made with organic ingredients like beet juice instead of red dye #5. Nationwide shipping is available.

When and How: It's available now while supplies last, and you can order here. The cost is $35.

DIY Holiday Cookie Kit Photo by Cafe Gratitude

Talulla's (Santa Monica)

This is a no-stress Christmas served family-style. A la carte options include Tamales (starting at $27), Nacho Kits, and even Margaritas.



When and How: Pre-order now for pick-up or delivery from December 20th to the 23rd through their site.

Huckleberry (Santa Monica)

Get ready to wow your family this Christmas morning when you do takeout from Huckleberry. There's a Farmers Market Quiche ($65), Coffee Cake ($55), and even Cookie Decorating Kit ($20). They are made with so much love that no one will know it wasn't you.

When and How: Pre-order here by December 17th for pickup/delivery on December 24th.

Christmas Breakfast Photo by Huckleberry

Redbird (DTLA)

Spend Christmas with Chef Neal Fraser and enjoy a 3-course prix-fixe Christmas Eve dinner with optional wine pairing. Menu highlights include a Chicken Liver Tartine, a John Dory or Bacon Wrapped Saddle of Rabbit, and a Chocolate Bouche de Noel for dessert.

When and How: Make your reservations here. The cost is $135 per person, and the optional wine pairing is $75.

The Dolly Llama (Various)

The ice cream shop known for their waffles is wintering up your season with special holiday treats. The Winter Wonder treats are made with mint n' chip ice cream, whipped cream, and a marshmallow snowman in a sour candy scarf and then served in a bubble waffle, cup, or an OG liege.

When and How: Get more Dolly Llama details here. The Winter Wonder treats will be available until December 31st.

Holiday Cup Photo by The Dolly Llama

Casa Vega (Sherman Oaks)

Stop into this 66-year-old institution for holiday classics like Mole Enchiladas and your soon-to-be favorite Mistletoe Margarita.

When and How: It's going on now until December 25th, reserve here.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (Various)

There's nothing better than something seasonal for less than $6. Holiday flavors from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf include the new Macadamia White Chocolate Latte and the Peppermint Mocha Cream Cold Brew. Best of all, the Cookie Butter Latte is available all year round now, so you'll never have to lose the spirit.

Food-wise you've got Chrissy Teigen's internet-shattering Banana Bread and Gingerbread Doll Cookies.

When and How: All these goodies will be around until mid-January, except the Banana Bread, which heads back to the north pole on December 23rd.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Drinks Photo by The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

