Highland, CA

The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LA

Caroline at EatDrinkLA

DrinkLAAre you looking for a getaway from Los Angeles that's less than two hours away? Well, the ultimate adult staycation is closer than you think! Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel is located in Highland, California, which is just about an hour east of the city. It's a hub for both entertainment and tranquility and offers some superior dining options. Take a look at what you're missing and find out how to make it your next staycation.

Ultimate Adult Staycation ImagePhoto byEatDrinkLA/Canva

Where to Stay

Upon arrival at Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel, you're welcomed in with a sweeping valet and a series of fountains and smiling faces. Check-in is a breeze, and although it begins at 4 p.m., you might find that your room is ready earlier. The resort opened in 2021 and features 17 floors and 432 rooms. The Standard Rooms are almost 400 feet and offer either a king-size bed or two queens, but I recommend upgrading to the next category, the Executive Suite, if you can. Not only do you get a separate living room area with an Eames Chair, but this room category includes Lounge Access on the 17th floor. Room rates begin at $500, and when you join Club Serrano, you can enter your number for discounts and points redemption.

The Executive Suite with Balcony

The Executive Suite with Balcony is almost 600 square feet and includes a separate sitting area with a full sofa and Eames Chair, as well as a balcony off the sitting area. You'll also find a nook with a fridge stocked with Water and a Coffee Machine with large Nespresso pods.

Sitting RoomPhoto byEatDrinkLA

The bathroom features a Shower and Double-Vanity and includes amenities like Make-up Remover Pads, Emery Boards, and Q-Tips. Following turn-down service, you'll most likely return to even more goodies than before.

BathroomPhoto byEatDrinkLA

The bedroom has a plush King-Size Bed, a Desk area, and a nice oversized Chair to relax in. While a door does not separate the bedroom, the room's layout allows for a great deal of privacy from the sitting area. I should mention that the resort does not allow children, so this room is designed for a pleasant, restful experience for two guests.

Definitely take advantage of the turn-down service by leaving your privacy light off when you go for the night. You'll return to a sleep oasis with meditative music, low lighting, and eye masks by the bed.

BedroomPhoto byEatDrinkLA

Y Lounge Access

Access to the Y Lounge on the 17th floor comes with the executive room stays. It includes access to the lounge for Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then again from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Light Bites are served from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the Bar is open from 5 p.m. on. The Separate Bar area high above the resort is a great place for a drink without the chaos of the casino area. All alcoholic beverages are for purchase, which helps keep the resort from becoming too debaucherous.

Y LoungePhoto byEatDrinkLA

Resort Activities

Pool

The pool deck on the 3rd floor is open year-round and stays heated to 81 degrees. There's also poolside dining at The Radiance Cafe and Helix Bar. On game day, there's no better place to be than sitting in a hot tub and staring up at the giant screen beside Helix Bar. It's the best of both worlds for everyone in your group.

PoolPhoto byEatDrinkLA

Serrano Spa

The word Yaamava’ is a Serrano word that means spring, and the Serrano Spa is the pinnacle of what this resort is all about. All the treatments, from Massages to Facials, are rooted in gemstones and designed to take you on a journey of rebirth. Before beginning a treatment like a Restorative Massage, you'll discuss wellness goals with your technician and choose aromatherapy scents and areas to work on.

All treatments also include access to the Steamroom, Sauna, Experiential Shower, and Co-Ed Wellness Pool.

The Spa also includes a Salon area for Hair and Nail Services if you're looking for a bit of grooming.

SpaPhoto byEatDrinkLA

The Fitness Center

The Fitness Center is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and features state-of-the-art machines and a view of the hills surrounding the resort. There's a separate room for Spinning and an area for Weight Training and TRX. The level of hospitality is so high at Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel that you shouldn't be surprised when someone approaches you during your workout to offer fruit and cold water.

Spinning RoomPhoto byEatDrinkLA

What to Do

Casino

Once you decide to step away from the tranquility of the hotel, you'll be immersed in the bustling heart of the resort that is the casino! There are over 7000 Slot Machines and 150 Table Games spread out over two floors. Your first step toward having a great time will be to join Club Serrano and earn some Free Play to get you started.

CasinoPhoto byEatDrinkLA

Once you've won enough money, go spread it around at some of their 8 Retail Shops. Cache and Carry has everything you need for travel, while His and Hers offer luxury boutique items. The 1891 Boutique is also a great option for smaller, seasonal items. Best of all, there is a price point for any level of winner :).

Hers BoutiquePhoto byEatDrinkLA

Live Entertainment

No matter what day it is, there is a show for you! Yaamaava' Theater is where you'll go for comedians like Adam Sandler or John Mulvaney and concerts like Bush and Boy Band Christmas. The Rock & Brews venue offers a more intimate stage but the same level of talent from artists like Lit and L.A. Guns. They also do a weekly Blues Brunch.

If you haven't pre-purchased tickets, you can still find nightly live music at Tukut Lounge, Bar Bar Bar, Chingon Kitchen, or Aces Bar. Check the Entertainment Schedule to find out what's in store during your stay.

Bar Bar BarPhoto byEatDrinkLA

What to Eat

There are over 14 dine-in options at Yaamava Resort and Casino at San Manuel, including some entertainment venues like Chingon Kitchen and Rock & Brews. While on the property, you'll most likely indulge in a decadent dinner and a more casual lunch, which can be had at Pines Steakhouse and The 909 Food Hall.

Pines Steakhouse

This award-winning steakhouse is famous for its selection of Wagyu Beef, Hand-Crafted Pastas, Tempting Seafood, and a Superior Wine List. You can experience the best of the restaurant when you partake in their seasonal four-course prix-fixe, which includes an optional wine pairing ($115 for the meal/ $65 for the wine).

Pines SteakhousePhoto byEatDrinkLA

The meal begins with an Amuse Bouche, most likely with Caviar, along with a Bread Basket and several different spreads. The first course on the winter menu is Crab Cake Oscar, served with spinach instead of asparagus, as the restaurant only wants to provide the most seasonal produce.

Amuse BouchePhoto byEatDrinkLA

The next course is a Bone Marrow & Winter Truffle Risotto with Parmigiano Reggiano, which offers just the right amount of richness.

Bone Marrow RisottoPhoto byEatDrinkLA

For the main, you'll find a Dry Aged Striploin Snake River Farms American Wagyu, with a portion size that is just perfect if you want to leave room for dessert. Below you'll find a Caramel Apple Cheesecake topped with edible gold.

Dry Aged StriploinPhoto byEatDrinkLA

The meal ends with a Truffle and a gift to take home.

Even if you don't partake in the Wine Pairing, the menu offers a wide range of by-the-glass options to complete your meal, as well as a full Spirits list.

Seasoning Salt and Truffle to take homePhoto byEatDrinkLA

The 909 Food Hall

The 909 Food Hall is the newest dining venue at Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Menu and offers the best of food, sports, and gaming all in one location. There is literally no bad seat in the house when you have 150 screens to choose from, along with what feels like a cinema-sized mega screen. There are 78 seats for bar top gaming, and the fun goes on 24/7.

909 Food HallPhoto byYaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel

If you're there for food, you can choose from Get it Grill, Thai Chi 2, Pizza Mayhem, and Just Barbecue (JBQ); and best of all, you can order it from one kiosk. Executive Chef Everton Clarke calls this a place to, "be seen and see," and it's a destination for entertainment and dining and even has a DJ on the weekends. Must-have menu items include the Triple Play with Loaded Fries, a Hot Dog, and Wings from Get it Grill as well as the Mayhem Stella from Pizza Mayhem which features a basil and ricotta stuffed crust.

Food DisplayPhoto byEatDrinkLA

As far as beverages go, there is a Full Bar; however, you can't partake during school hours. The tribes that founded the resort have such deep respect for the residents that they discourage intoxication on the property and help protect the surrounding neighborhoods by eliminating the possibility of drunk driving through school zones. If you'd like to imbibe, you'll have to visit on weekends, holidays, or after 5 p.m. During that time, check out Collection 86, which includes a range of Craft Beers from California breweries that you won't find anywhere else.

collection 86Photo byEatDrinkLA

When to Visit

Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel is a luxury resort that always has something going on, so there's never a bad time to visit. Room prices don't range too much, but mid-week will always be lower than weekends, and remember, they reward Serrano Club Members with discounts. You can see a calendar of room rates on their website.

To experience the best of the resort, combine a weekend stay with a weeknight. That way, you can enjoy the common areas when they're both roaring with people and quietly humming with the excitement that comes from feeling a world away when you're still close to home.

Book your stay here.

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel is located at 777 San Manuel Blvd. Highland, CA 92346

Yaamava' Resort and Casino RenderingPhoto byYaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel

