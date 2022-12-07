Los Angeles, CA

The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!

Caroline at EatDrinkLA

The list of Michelin Starred restaurants for Los Angeles is officially out! While each year appears to be a little less shiny than the last, you'll see some new brilliance in the one-star category and some maintenance for the two-stars. The real winners can be found in the Bib Gourmand category with nine new additions of affordable luxury that represent more diversity than seen from the starred restaurants.

Below find your list of ALL two and one-star restaurants in Los Angeles, as well as the NEW Bib Gourmand. The only restaurant in Southern California to have the coveted three-star designation is Addison in Del Mar - but this list is focused on Los Angeles.

Two Star

  • n/naka (West LA/Palms)
  • Melisse (Santa Monica)
  • Hayato (DTLA)
  • Sushi Ginza Onodera (West Hollywood)
  • Providence (Hollywood)

The only change for 2022 was the disappearance of Vespertine, which is now closed. The pristine and dependable kaiseki experience from Chef Niki Nakayama at n/naka continues to keep the inspectors happy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SHAYq_0jZqlH9300
Razor Clam from N/NakaPhoto byEatDrinkLA

One Star

You'll find the newcomers at the top of the list, not in bold.

  • Camphor (DTLA)
  • Citrin (Santa Monica)
  • Gwen (Hollywood)
  • Hatchet Hall (Culver City)
  • Manzke (West Los Angeles)
  • 715 (3rd Street)
  • Sushi Kaneyoshi (DTLA)
  • Kato (DTLA Arts District)
  • Morihiro (Atwater Village)
  • Phenakite (Hollywood)
  • Kali (Hollywood)
  • Nozawa Bar (Beverly Hills)
  • Maude (Beverly Hills)
  • Orsa & Winston (DTLA)
  • Osteria Mozza (Hollywood)
  • Q Sushi (DTLA)
  • Shibumi (DTLA)
  • Shin Sushi (Encino)
  • Kato (West LA)
  • Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura (Beverly Hills)
  • Pasta | Bar (Encino)
  • Sushi I Naba (Manhattan Beach)

Vegetarian restaurant Le Comptoir, unfortunately, fell out of the sky while the tasting menu at Q Sushi continues to dazzle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qpgl8_0jZqlH9300
Vegetable Tasting from Le ComptoirPhoto byEatDrinkLA

Bib Gourmand

Below you'll find the new Bib Gourmands in Los Angeles.

  • All Day Baby (Silverlake)
  • Caboco (DTLA)
  • Chulita (Venice)
  • Flavors from Afar (Fairfax)
  • Lalibela(Fairfax)
  • Moo's Craft BBQ (DTLA)
  • Pijja Palace (Silverlake)
  • Pizzeria Bianco (DTLA)
  • Saffy's (Hollywood)

The best part about the Bib Gourmand is that it's affordable! The rules are, "a Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand restaurant must offer two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for around $50."

So while we can all keep reaching for the stars, it's nice to know you can keep a bib tied around your nc

