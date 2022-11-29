Where to Watch the World Cup in Los Angeles based on Country

Photo by Canva/EatDrinkLA

The FIFA World Cup Qatar is in full swing until December 18th, 2022. Here's where to watch the World Cup in Los Angeles based on the country you're supporting.

Brazil

Tapizôn in the South Bay in your headquarters for all things Copa do Mundo. While you can enjoy all the games with them, it's the Brazil matches that will have that extra special something. Join them Friday, December 2nd at 11 a.m. for a taste of that spirit - and I'm not just talking about Caipirinhas.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made here.

Hand of God Photo by EatDrinkLA

England

West Hollywood newcomer, The Chap, named after British actor Charlie Chaplin, will be open for World Cup watching as early as 10 a.m. for the 11 a.m. matches. And as early as 8 a.m. for key weekend matches. Fans can expect a Special English Breakfast service and The Chap’s Sunday Roast on applicable days.

Make your reservations here.

Mexico

Guelaguetza in mid-city on Olympic Boulevard is nationally known for Oaxacan food and caters to all fans of futbol! While they accept walk-ins only, they have lots of different spots to get your game on. The next Mexico match takes place on Wednesday, November 30th, at 2 p.m.

South Korea

Cover both South Korea and Germany when you visit the fusion restaurant Biergarten L.A. in Koreatown. Get the event schedule here. South Korea next plays on Friday, December 2nd, and Biergarten will be open for that early 7 a.m. match-up. Walk-ins only.

USA

The Pub at Golden Road in Atwater Village covers all games listed on their website, and they've got an excellent booking system to reserve your spot and secure some specials. Stop in for a cold one even if America doesn't advance in the November 29th game against Iran.