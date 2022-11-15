12 Spots to Gobble Up Thanksgiving in Los Angeles

Leave the work to the professionals this Thanksgiving and choose between dine-in and take-out for November 24th.

Loews Santa Monica (Santa Monica)

Enjoy your turkey by the sea when you choose to dine at Blue Streak Restaurant at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel. The meal will be served family-style and offers traditional Turkey, Cornbread Stuffing, Baked Yams, and more.

Make your reservations on Resy for seatings between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. The price is $95 per adult and $35 for children 10 and under.

Loews Santa Monica Thanksgiving Photo Credit: Loews Santa Monica

Coin & Candor (Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village)

There's no better place to taste the season than at the Four Seasons :). They are offering a 4-course dine-in menu with highlights like Butternut Squash Pappardelle and Roasted Turkey with Apple Sausage Stuffing and all the Trimmings. Desserts include Pumpkin Pie and Chocolate Silk Pie topped with Cajeta Ice Cream.

Make your reservations on OpenTable for dining between 11:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. The cost is $105 a person for adults. Children under 12 can order a la carte or enjoy a special 3-course menu for $39.

Four Seasons Westlake Village Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Kismet Rotisserie (Silverlake)

Is Turkey not your bird? Choose the Thanksgiving Party of 4 Pack and order a chicken instead. Highlights include a Whole Chicken, Schmaltzy Sweet Potatoes, Sweet + Spicy Brussels Sprouts, and Kambocha Baba Ghanouj. Add on an Apple Streusel Pie for $55. A portion of the sales will go to the Native American Food Sovereignty Alliance.

Pre-order by phone at 323-400-3700 from now until the 22nd. The cost is $120 without dessert.

Kismet Apple Streusel Photo Credit: Kismet Rotisserie Instagram

Sugar Palm at Viceroy Santa Monica (Santa Monica)

Enjoy a three-course Thanksgiving plus sides under the royal palms at Sugar Palm in Santa Monica. Menu highlights include classics like Turkey Breast, and Roasted Honey cut Squash alongside memorable mains like their Pinot Noir Braised Osso Buco. My favorite option is the ability to have the whole meal in a Dining Cabana for just you and your loved ones. Bikinis are optional :).

Make your reservations on OpenTable and call (310) 260-7511 for the cabana add-on. The cost is $125 for adults and $50 for children. Hours are 3 to 10 p.m.

Viceroy Santa Monica Patio Photo Credit: Sugar Palm Santa Monica

Castaway (Burbank)

Choose between a four-course brunch or an a la carte dinner with a view of all of Burbank as your main course. Brunch features seasonal favorites as well as Steak and Eggs Benedict and a Chilled Seafood Platter.

Dinner choices include a Thanksgiving Turkey Special and Filet Mignon.

Make your reservations on OpenTable. The cost is $92 for adults and $35 for children. Bottomless Mimosas are $30 more. Brunch takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and dinner is from 5 to 9 p.m.

View at Castaway Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Manuela (DTLA Arts District)

Chef Kris Tominaga is taking you down south for Thanksgiving. The menu includes a Soup Starter, Cream Biscuits, entree choices such as Turkey and Liberty Farms Duck Breast, an array of family-style side dishes, and desserts like Pumpkin Pie, Key Lime Pie, and Honey Cake.

Make your reservations via their website. The cost is $80 for adults and $35 for children.

Manuela Thankgiving Photo Credit: Manuela Restaurant

H&H Brazilian Steakhouse (DTLA/Beverly Hills)

Possibly the best deal for Thanksgiving is this all-you-can-eat Churrasco that includes 16 cuts of Meat Served on Swords PLUS everything you expect on the holiday, like Turkey and Sweet Potato Casserole.

Make your reservation here to dine between noon and 9:30 p.m. Adults are $65 a person while kids between 7 and 12 years old are half-price. Kids 6 and under are FREE - which is priceless.

Gaucho at H&H Steakhouse Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Veggie Grill (Various)

Pardon a turkey and get takeout from Veggie Grill this year instead! The Holiday Feast for 4 includes Turkey Wellington with Walnut Mushroom Stuffing, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, and assorted sides for $75.

Pre-order here by November 16th for pick-up on November 22nd or 23rd.

Veggie Grill Thanksgiving Photo Credit: Veggie Grill

Your Own Home

Leave the work to someone else without leaving your home when you order from Good Eggs. While they offer items a la carte like a Brined Frozen Turkey, I prefer a less-stressful meal kit that has it all perfectly organized for you. The Small Ultimate Thanksgiving Dinner feeds 4 people for $199 and includes a Baked Brie Starter, Thick Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, and more! For Dessert, there is Pumpkin Pie and Vanilla Ice Cream. It will look like you cooked all day, but really it takes only 60 minutes!

Pre-order is available now for delivery the week of Thanksgiving.

Good Eggs Thanksgiving Photo Credit: Good Eggs

Piesgiving

Do you spend the whole meal just looking forward to the dessert? Then cut to the chase with Piesgiving when you pick up Thanksgiving in Los Angeles.

Sqirl (Silverlake)

Nothing says Thanksgiving in Los Angeles like something from the chef that made Toast famous! Serve your family a pie in flavors they've only dreamt of, like Miso Sweet Potato on Valhrohna Crust and Pecan Date Pie that mimics a Sticky Toffee Pudding ($47).

Online ordering is available today, and you'll be picking it up on November 23rd!

Miso Sweet Potato Pie Photo Credit: Sqirl

The Pie Hole (Various)

Surprise and delight your loved ones with superb flavors like Moe's Pumpkin Pie and Earl Grey Tea Pie. Prices start at $45 for a whole pie and are also available by the slice.

Pre-order here until November 18th, pick up is available all the way until the 24th.

Pie Hole Pies Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Cafe Gratitude (Arts District/Larchmont/Venice)

Cafe Gratitude is your place for Holiday Pies and Sides! Everything is vegan, and their gluten-free pie options include Pumpkin Pie, Chocolate Coconut Cream Pie, and Baked Apple.

Pre-order through their website by November 20th for pick-up on the 23rd! Pies are $40.