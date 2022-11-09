Los Angeles, CA

Here's Everything you need to be doing this Veterans Day Weekend in Los Angeles

Caroline at EatDrinkLA

As if risking their lives for their country wasn't enough, Veterans extend their goodwill one step further by sharing their day off with the rest of America. Here's everything you need to be doing this Veterans Day Weekend in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Friday, November 11th - Veterans Day

If you're an active or retired military member, then THIS IS YOUR DAY TO EAT FOR FREE! This roundup summarizes a list of the best places to eat for free on Veterans Day in Los Angeles - with some deals extending to spouses.

If you're not in the military, there's still some FREE FUN to be had, like Chuck Johnson's Jazz Coalescence at LACMA at 6 p.m. The outdoor concert is free, and there's no reservation necessary.

Next, if you're in the Century City area, there's a pop-up experience titled "The People Portraits We Hate at the Wedding" from Prime Video to help celebrate their next big comedy, THE PEOPLE WE HATE AT THE WEDDING, staring Allison Janney, Ben Platt, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Kristen Bell.

The pop-up takes place at Westfield Century City on November 11th and 12th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., during which you can visit an awkward family photo booth and enter to win some awesome prizes. You might even get a Christmas card photo out of it :).

Photo Credit: Prime Video

While you're at Westfield, check out the IRVINS salted egg snack brand holiday pop-up that is doing giveaways with purchases for the first 300 customers until November 12th! Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The pop-up will be around until February 1st, 2023.

Also, at Westfield Century City, Eataly Los Angeles will be hosting their "Guilty Pleasures" Restaurant Fest from November 4th to the 20th with special two-course menus for just $19!

If you're in the holiday spirit, check out Lightscape at the L.A. Arboretum, which begins today at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $39 for adults, $20 for kids, and FREE for those under 2.

Lastly, in brand activation news, famed New Zealand grass-fed butter company Westgold is celebrating its launch in the states with a huge "spread" of pop-up butter bar trucks. You'll find them on November 11th and 12th on the 3rd Street Promenade from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check their Instagram for more dates and locations. You can also find the actual golden butter bars at Walmart.

Photo Credit: Westgold Instagram

Saturday, November 12th

Finally, a YouTube experience that's edible! Visit Doughbrik's in West Hollywood for the grand opening celebration for the collaboration of YouTube sensation David Dobrik and the restaurant Lemonade crafting some Chicago-style pizza. It kicks off November 12th at 1 p.m.

Today is also National Happy Hour Day. Since it's a Saturday, you'll need this Weekend Happy Hour Guide to keep you informed on where to go. Perfectly timed with the holiday, The Burbank Wine Walk and Street Fair is back from Noon until 8 p.m. on November 12th. The vendor portion and entertainment are FREE while the Wine Walk begins at 4 p.m. for $55+ Get your tickets here.

If you love all things Kimchi, you need to be at the 2022 Korean Kimchi Festival LA on Saturday, November 12th, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Ovation Hollywood. The event is free and includes demonstrations, food tastings, and a slew of influencers doing what they do best.

From there, you can end the night at the Hollywood Bowl singing along to the movie, Encanto for their live film-to-concert experience with the original cast. The show begins at 8 p.m. and also takes place Friday, November 11th. Tickets are still available.

Photo Credit: The Hollywood Bowl

Sunday, November 13th

The Westgold Butter Truck will be at Melrose Trading Post today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit them to taste some truly better butter!

Also, to keep things cultural (and I'm not talking butter here), why not check out the Veuve Cliquot Solaire Exhibition in Beverly Hills? Tickets are free, and it features the work of eight prominent female artists alongside decades of decadent drinking history. There's a glass of champagne waiting for you on the top floor (with purchase).

Photo Credit: Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit

