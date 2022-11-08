Veterans Day is this Friday, Nov. 11th, 2022, and to thank the brave women and men of this country, many establishments are offering some great deals and free meals. Here's some of the best of the list of where to eat for free on Veterans Day in Los Angeles.
Acapulco
Head to Acapulco for a free 3-Item Combination Plate. Sample dishes include Chicken Tamale, Chile Relleno, and Chicken Taquitos with rice and beans. This will be available all day, and proof of service or uniform is required.
Corner Bakery
Any active and former military members with proof of ID can visit participating locations ALL DAY for 20% off their order. Combine that with a first-time rewards membership offer, and you can get an additional $5 off. Grab it online or with the app.
Denny's
Denny's offers a Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon for active and inactive military personnel (ID required).
Customize your breakfast with more than ten choices like Buttermilk Pancakes, Eggs, and Buttermilk Biscuits.
Coffee & Doughnuts
- Dunkin Donuts will be giving away a free Donut (in-store only) all day.
- Krispy Kreme will have a free Doughnut plus Coffee
- Starbucks will offer a free tall Hot or Iced Coffee to both military and spouses. This is the first year where Iced has been added to the offer.
For Even More Veterans Day Deals...
Head to Military.com for a list of nationwide foodie deals for veterans day!
Comments / 3