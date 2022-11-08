Veterans Day is this Friday, Nov. 11th, 2022, and to thank the brave women and men of this country, many establishments are offering some great deals and free meals. Here's some of the best of the list of where to eat for free on Veterans Day in Los Angeles.

Acapulco

Head to Acapulco for a free 3-Item Combination Plate. Sample dishes include Chicken Tamale, Chile Relleno, and Chicken Taquitos with rice and beans. This will be available all day, and proof of service or uniform is required.

Tacos Photo Credit: Acapulco/1on1 PR

Corner Bakery

Any active and former military members with proof of ID can visit participating locations ALL DAY for 20% off their order. Combine that with a first-time rewards membership offer, and you can get an additional $5 off. Grab it online or with the app.

Coffee and Pastry Photo Credit: Corner Bakery

Denny's

Denny's offers a Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon for active and inactive military personnel (ID required).

Customize your breakfast with more than ten choices like Buttermilk Pancakes, Eggs, and Buttermilk Biscuits.

Grand Slam Photo Credit: Denny's

Coffee & Doughnuts

Dunkin Donuts will be giving away a free Donut (in-store only) all day.

will be giving away a free (in-store only) all day. Krispy Kreme will have a free Doughnut plus Coffee

will have a free plus Starbucks will offer a free tall Hot or Iced Coffee to both military and spouses. This is the first year where Iced has been added to the offer.

Glazed Doughnuts Photo Credit: Krispy Kreme Website

For Even More Veterans Day Deals...

