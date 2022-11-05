Los Angeles, CA

These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los Angeles

Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Nothing brings out the sunshine or the fall feels more than a good brunch! Here are a few fun new spots for Brunch in Los Angeles that are just right for this weekend!!

Brunch BannerPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA/Canva

Mother Tongue (Weho)

Only in Los Angeles can one of the hottest restaurants be found in a fitness club. Mother Tongue by Chef Michael Mina is located on the rooftop of HEIMAT, a concept fitness club that combines working out and hanging out. Weekend brunch launches Saturday, November 5th, and will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. All the food is designed with wellness in mind. Brunch highlights include Pacifico Striped Bass Crudo and Whole Grain Griddle Cakes. There are Cold-pressed Juices as well as alcoholic options like a Watermelon Sage Mimosa. The way to optimize this brunch is the 2-course prix-fixe menu for $39.

Make your reservations here for the main dining room or outdoors on the panoramic terrace.

Mother TonguePhoto Credit: Mother Tongue

Mama Shelter LA (Hollywood)

Brunch isn't just for early risers anymore. MAMA Shelter LA has launched LATE NIGHT BRUNCH for the Hollywood crowd. You can enjoy Short Rib Tacos, Dutch Baby Pancakes, and more from Midnight to 4 a.m. Thursday through Sunday night. Alcohol service and rooftop hours go all the way until 2 a.m.

If you do happen to enjoy eating eggs while the sun is overhead, they've got regular brunch service, too, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Make your reservations here for downstairs. No reservations are taken for the roof.

Dutch Baby PancakePhoto Credit: Mama's Shelter

Lemon Grove (Hollywood)

Lemon Grove from Chef Marcel Vigneron is igniting the Hollywood rooftop scene with a brand-new brunch service. Located on top of the Aster Members' Club and Hotel, you don't have to be a member to dine on dishes like Banana Foster Pancakes and Salmon Benedict.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Make your reservations here.

Lemon Grove BrunchPhoto Credit: Lemon Grove

Bub & Grandma's (Glassell Park)

While the name Bub & Grandma's isn't new, this brick-and-mortar location is. They serve breakfast sandwiches from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and then it's all about Lunch Sandwiches. Pastries are always available. On Sundays, you can only order Bread and Coffee, which you know and love them for from the Farmers Market circuit.

The Lonely Oyster (Echo Park)

The Lonely Oyster has got the hottest late-afternoon brunch, which runs from noon all the way to 5 p.m. Menu musts from this seafood-centric restaurant include the Smoked Salmon Tartine, a Lobster Roll Trio, and Wagyu and Eggs for the land-lovers. Classic brunch cocktails like Mimosas and the Sister Mary bloody mary rendition are also available.

Make your reservation here.

The Lonely Oyster SaucesPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

