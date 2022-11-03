The Best Fall Menu Items in Los Angeles

Generally, I'm about Pumpkin Spice everything, but this fall, my palate is craving something a little less overdone. Think brown sugar, gingersnap, cranberry, and pecan! Get ready to taste the best fall menu items that go way beyond the PSL.

Corner Bakery Cafe (Various Locations)

Enjoy something sweet or savory from the ever-changing menu at Corner Bakery Cafe. Available now through the holidays, get your taste buds ready for breakfast items like a stack of four Peach Brown Sugar Topped Pancakes and a Prime Rib & Eggs Panini. Lunch and dinner offer a Prime Rib & Provolone Panini. Lastly, the Brown Sugar Iced Latte is about to go head to head with the Pumpkin Spice.

Peach Brown Sugar Topped Pancakes Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Napoli's Pizza Kitchen (Sherman Oaks, Van Nuys)

Napoli’s Pizza Kitchen has crafted a fall pizza that will have you breaking out the cozy sweaters! Until November 15th, the Cranberry Pumpkin Pizza features pumpkin, cranberry, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and fresh herbs.

Cranberry Pumpkin Pizza Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

A.O.C. (Brentwood,3rd Street)

A.O.C. has a new cocktail menu, with drinks that match the fall foliage. Created by Ignacio Murillo, the ingredients feature seasonal produce like The Sunshine with tequila blanco and house-made golden beet liqueur and the Toki Old Fashioned with Suntory Toki Whiskey, allspice dram, and pecan bitters. The Red Angel features one of my favorite cocktail ingredients, fennel syrup, along with Ford's gin and pomegranate juice.

Red Angel Photo Credit: Suzanne Lanza

IHOP (Various)

IHOP is knee-deep in the holiday spirit with three new gingersnap-flavored items. There's Gingersnap Apple Thick ‘N Fluffy French Toast with cinnamon apple compote, gingersnap cookie pieces, red currants, and powdered sugar, a Gingersnap Milkshake, and a Gingersnap Hot Chocolate.

There's also a gift card deal available where you get a $5 Bonus gift card every time you spend $25 from 11/1/2022 through 1/1/2023. No one says you can't buy them for yourself :).

Apple Thick and Fluffy French Toast Photo Credit: IHOP

Maxine's Heavenly (Anywhere you Are)

If you're watching your waistline as we approach the holiday season, I've got the fall flavors for you! Maxine's Heavenly makes Pumpkin Pecan Spice Cookies that only have 4g of sugar and are made with natural ingredients like coconut nectar and organic pumpkin. They are also low glycemic, gluten-free, vegan, kosher, and non-GMO. So what does that mean for taste? They are chewy and delicious, with just the right amount of spice.

I got a chance to sample eight different flavors, and my personal favorite is the Chocolate Peppermint Candy Cane Flavor. You'll find this along with Gingerbread, Cinnamon Speculoos Crunch, and Pumpkin Pecan Spice in their holiday gift bundle ($29.99). All the cookies are chewy except the Cinnamon Speculoos Crunch, which is, as the name implies, crunchy, so you can please almost any cookie lover in your house with this bundle. You'll also find Maxine's Heavenly brand at Sprouts and Gelson's in the Los Angeles area, but I can't guarantee the holiday flavors will be there.