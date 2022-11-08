Los Angeles, CA

Here are 22 Things to do in November in Los Angeles

The year might be winding down, but the holiday season is just getting started. Here are 17 things to do in November in Los Angeles that will have you wishing the month was longer!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JqkKq_0iupIXwH00
Things to do in November in Los AngelesPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Dia de Los Muertos

Celebrate the day of the dead with all your relatives in these Dia de los Muertos fiestas happening in Los Angeles on November 1st and 2nd. Details on specialty cocktails, altars, and more are in the link.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7f2W_0iupIXwH00
Dia de los Muertos CocktailPhoto Credit: Broken Shaker

Foodie Restaurant Pop-ups

IRVINS, the award-winning Singaporean salted egg snack brand, is coming to Westfield Century City for a holiday pop-up beginning on November 1st. Visit between November 5th and 12th for giveaways with purchases for the first 300 customers! Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The pop-up will be around until February 1st, 2023.

Also, at Westfield Century City, Eataly Los Angeles will be hosting their "Guilty Pleasures" Restaurant Fest from November 4th to the 20th. Enjoy Caviar "Bumps," Truffle Supplements, and special two-course menus for just $19!

Next, Esters will be doing a collab with Little Fish from Echo Park on November 9th from 5 to 9 p.m. Expect their signature Fried Fish Sandwiches with dill pickles alongside dishes from Esters Chef de Cuisine, not to mention the wine pairings. Reservations via Resy are encouraged, but walk-ins are allowed.

Lastly, Chili’s® Grill & Bar is collaborating with pop-up restaurant Chain, from B.J. Novak and Chef Tim Hollingsworth (Otium) to offer a gourmet twist on this fast-casual classic. Reserve your spot in advance on the Chain website for select nights in November beginning on the 12th. The West Hollywood location is disclosed after you're reservation is confirmed. A limited number of spots will be reserved for My Chili's Rewards® members as well. Dishes you can expect include Throwback Fries and Brand-New-World-Famous Desert-Dusted Southwest Eggrolls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OlwAz_0iupIXwH00
Caviar BumpPhoto Credit: Eataly

Fill your Heart with Art

Running from November 5th through December 3rd, explore a technicolor dreamworld with Australian artist's DABSMYLA at the Control Gallery. Also on view is Party at Megiddo, a debut solo show by Gregory Rick at BEYOND THE STREETS. Both galleries are at 434 La Brea.

Next, the Joan Didion: What She Means show at the Hammer Museum is an intricate chronological portrait of the writer and a must-see for anyone who has ever journeyed or journaled. It's on view until February 19th, 2023.

All are free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JxFJj_0iupIXwH00
DABSMYLAPhoto Credit: DABSMYLA

UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital's Party on the Pier

Head to Pacific Park at the Santa Monica Pier to have some fun and help raise money for a great cause. UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital’s Party on the Pier features Carnival Games with great Mattel prizes, Crafts and Kid Activities, a Catered VIP area, and more! The event takes place on Sunday, November 6th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Get your tickets here. Adult tickets are $150, and kids are $75.

Free Event - Arden Nights

Music meets conservation at this free event on Tuesday, November 8th, where Arden Records and Platoon will be promoting their lo-fi record National Parks, Vol. 1 and raising awareness about nature conservation. Expect an open bar by Wandering Spirits and food from Monty's Good Burger. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the National Park Foundation in support of their preservation efforts. The record features eight distinct sounds recorded at parks around our country and is truly an original soundtrack.

RSVP here for the event at The LA Art Box at 7 p.m.National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gqc8u_0iupIXwH00
National Parks Volume 1Photo Credit: Arden Records

National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day is November 9th, and there's never been a dish I want to celebrate more! Details in this Chicken Sandwich roundup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vRitE_0iupIXwH00
Fried Chicken SandwichPhoto Credit: Ziv Sade

Veterans Day

Friday, November 11th, is Veterans Day! Here's where to eat for FREE if it's your holiday. We thank you for your service.

National Happy Hour Day

While most people celebrate this "holiday" weekly, apparently, November 12th is also National Happy Hour Day. Since it's a Saturday, you'll need this Weekend Happy Hour Guide to keep you informed.

Burbank Wine Walk

It's the most wonderful time of year if you love drinking in the streets of Downtown Burbank! The Burbank Wine Walk and Street Fair is back from Noon until 8 p.m. on November 12th. The vendor portion and entertainment are FREE while the Wine Walk begins at 4 p.m. for $55+ Get your tickets here.

Korean Kimchi Festival

If you love all things Kimchi, you need to be at the 2022 Korean Kimchi Festival LA on Saturday, November 12th, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Ovation Hollywood. The event is free and includes demonstrations, food tastings, and a slew of influencers doing what they do best.

Officially Kimchi Day in California falls on November 22nd. California lawmakers made that official last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bo3mI_0iupIXwH00
Korean Kimchi FestivalPhoto Credit: Korean Kimchi Festival

Veuve Clicquot Solaire Exhibit

The Veuve Clicquot Solaire Exhibit offers the perfect blend of art and champagne. Enjoy the work of top female artists and celebrate 250 years of this brand in Beverly Hills. Don't forget to stop for a glass of champagne at the rooftop cafe. The FREE exhibit is on from now until November 17th. Reservation details are in the link.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Tm3R_0iupIXwH00
Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitPhoto Credit: Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit

The FIFA World Cup

The biggest event in soccer is on beginning November 20th! Catch the Qatar versus Ecuador game at 8 a.m. Pacific time. The world cup ends on December 18th. For me, soccer is more about the food and the fans than the actual game, so I'm looking forward to viewing parties most of all. Tapizôn Bar and Grill in El Segundo is definitely one to keep on your list for great cocktails and Tropi-Cali Brazilian bites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dw9FX_0iupIXwH00
The Hand of GodPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Thanksgiving

November 24th is Thanksgiving: a foodie holiday of such immense proportions that it needs several posts. Take a look at the best of Thanksgiving 2021, and stay tuned for news for 2022.

Light Shows

One of my favorite things to do in Los Angeles in November is to see the city transformed through lights. This list includes the start dates, as you can enjoy them through December.

