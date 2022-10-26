Free Event: The Art of Champagne

Can you bottle over two and a half centuries of culture into one art show? The Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture exhibit in Beverly Hills does just that seamlessly, taking you on a journey that goes beyond that signature yellow and goes down as easy as a glass of Champagne. This free exhibition is open to the public starting October 26th, 2022, and features the work of ten female artists, along with priceless memorabilia that chronicles the life of Madame Clicquot and the 250-year-old Veuve Clicquot brand that she helped to build.

Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit Photo Credit: Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit

Who was Madame Clicquot?

Madame Clicquot was the well-educated daughter of a Baron from Reims, France. She was only married to François Clicquot for seven years before his death forced her to take over the company at only twenty-seven years old. She was not afraid of the challenge or of being a woman in business in the 1800s. She never married so that she could preserve her ownership of Veuve Clicquot and helped take it to the grandeur that it is today with multiple innovations and a spirit of entrepreneurship.

Madame Clicquot by Yayoi Kusama Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

The Exhibition

The Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture exhibit takes you back and forth between history and contemporary culture. The first room features the work of Yayoi Kusama, Rosie McGuinness, Inès Longevial, and Cece Philips, who offer interpretations of Madame Clicquot. Only one portrait exists of her, which Yayoi Kusama previously worked with in 2016 (above). The works of the other artists offer various expressions of what her life might have been like in her younger years.

Cece Philips and Work Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

The exhibit continues into a room filled with letters and relics from Madame Clicquot that have been archived and preserved. You can see for yourself the tenacity of a young woman who reflects in her writing that you can not be unhappy forever and should be dependent on no one.

Next, you'll find more paintings and sculptures that widen the lens and focus on the brand and its champagne, including a piece by Pénélope Bagieu on the invention of the first rosé blend by Madame Clicquot in 1818.

Work by Pénélope Bagieu Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Moving on, you can experience a three-minute video journey that takes place over a year in the Champagne region, along with a look at some of the great Veuve Clicquot accessories that have been created over the last few decades. All are designed to be functional as well as beautiful.

Ice Gift Box and Bucket Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Following your trip to the vineyards, you will find yourself in the cellars at Reims. Its 15 miles of underground cellars are a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the replica here depicts a flight of white stairs marked by different vintages that eventually take you up to the sun. The transition is beautiful and best experienced in person as opposed to this article.

Vintage Flight Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

The top floor of the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture exhibit includes works by Monique Frydman, among others, who created an interactive Tangerine space where you can feel the color for yourself. You can also enjoy the sounds of Solaire in personal audio spheres and take a look at Veuve Clicquot as seen in the entertainment industry.

Lastly, no visit would be complete without a visit to the gift shop and The Yellow Cafe for a glass of champagne.

The Yellow Cafe Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

The Yellow Cafe

Keeping in the spirit of the exhibition, the menu at The Yellow Cafe offers bespoke bites by female chefs, and all proceeds will support the non-profit, Regarding Her Food. The best way to try them all is with a Paired Tasting Flight where you can sample a Lobster Roll by Chef Brooke Williamson, a Salmon Maki by Chef Jeanne Cheng, and Falafel Sliders from Chef Lenora Marouani along with a Yellow Label Rosé La Grand Dame ($100).

Savor each sip while you enjoy the sunshine on the outdoor patio space; eventually, we all have to come down to earth.

Lobster Roll and Gelato Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

How to Visit the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit

Complimentary tickets can be reserved here. The exhibition runs from October 26th to November 17th, 2022. This is a 21-and-over event. The address is 468 North Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA.