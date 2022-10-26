Beverly Hills, CA

Free Event: The Art of Champagne

Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Can you bottle over two and a half centuries of culture into one art show? The Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture exhibit in Beverly Hills does just that seamlessly, taking you on a journey that goes beyond that signature yellow and goes down as easy as a glass of Champagne. This free exhibition is open to the public starting October 26th, 2022, and features the work of ten female artists, along with priceless memorabilia that chronicles the life of Madame Clicquot and the 250-year-old Veuve Clicquot brand that she helped to build.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Tm3R_0invQjRS00
Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitPhoto Credit: Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit

Who was Madame Clicquot?

Madame Clicquot was the well-educated daughter of a Baron from Reims, France. She was only married to François Clicquot for seven years before his death forced her to take over the company at only twenty-seven years old. She was not afraid of the challenge or of being a woman in business in the 1800s. She never married so that she could preserve her ownership of Veuve Clicquot and helped take it to the grandeur that it is today with multiple innovations and a spirit of entrepreneurship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LwU82_0invQjRS00
Madame Clicquot by Yayoi KusamaPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

The Exhibition

The Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture exhibit takes you back and forth between history and contemporary culture. The first room features the work of Yayoi Kusama, Rosie McGuinness, Inès Longevial, and Cece Philips, who offer interpretations of Madame Clicquot. Only one portrait exists of her, which Yayoi Kusama previously worked with in 2016 (above). The works of the other artists offer various expressions of what her life might have been like in her younger years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UmsGQ_0invQjRS00
Cece Philips and WorkPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

The exhibit continues into a room filled with letters and relics from Madame Clicquot that have been archived and preserved. You can see for yourself the tenacity of a young woman who reflects in her writing that you can not be unhappy forever and should be dependent on no one.

Next, you'll find more paintings and sculptures that widen the lens and focus on the brand and its champagne, including a piece by Pénélope Bagieu on the invention of the first rosé blend by Madame Clicquot in 1818.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Swm2U_0invQjRS00
Work by Pénélope BagieuPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Moving on, you can experience a three-minute video journey that takes place over a year in the Champagne region, along with a look at some of the great Veuve Clicquot accessories that have been created over the last few decades. All are designed to be functional as well as beautiful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pPjDc_0invQjRS00
Ice Gift Box and BucketPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Following your trip to the vineyards, you will find yourself in the cellars at Reims. Its 15 miles of underground cellars are a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the replica here depicts a flight of white stairs marked by different vintages that eventually take you up to the sun. The transition is beautiful and best experienced in person as opposed to this article.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ND807_0invQjRS00
Vintage FlightPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

The top floor of the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture exhibit includes works by Monique Frydman, among others, who created an interactive Tangerine space where you can feel the color for yourself. You can also enjoy the sounds of Solaire in personal audio spheres and take a look at Veuve Clicquot as seen in the entertainment industry.

Lastly, no visit would be complete without a visit to the gift shop and The Yellow Cafe for a glass of champagne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DH0cZ_0invQjRS00
The Yellow CafePhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

The Yellow Cafe

Keeping in the spirit of the exhibition, the menu at The Yellow Cafe offers bespoke bites by female chefs, and all proceeds will support the non-profit, Regarding Her Food. The best way to try them all is with a Paired Tasting Flight where you can sample a Lobster Roll by Chef Brooke Williamson, a Salmon Maki by Chef Jeanne Cheng, and Falafel Sliders from Chef Lenora Marouani along with a Yellow Label Rosé La Grand Dame ($100).

Savor each sip while you enjoy the sunshine on the outdoor patio space; eventually, we all have to come down to earth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AviWn_0invQjRS00
Lobster Roll and GelatoPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

How to Visit the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit

Complimentary tickets can be reserved here. The exhibition runs from October 26th to November 17th, 2022. This is a 21-and-over event. The address is 468 North Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tRLqH_0invQjRS00
Solaire Exhibit ExteriorPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture# Veuve Clicquot Champagne# Champagne Los Angeles# Art in Los Angeles# Culture Los Angeles

Comments / 0

Published by

Specializing in the best of Los Angeles! I want to show you how to eat, drink, and live your best Los Angeles every day of the week. My favorite style of articles to share are listicles and "best of" roundups.

Los Angeles, CA
1741 followers

More from Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Los Angeles, CA

7 Places to Raise the Dead on Dia de los Muertos

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday where families can reunite with the souls of relatives that have passed away. According to History.com, the holiday is celebrated each year from October 31st to November 2nd. The Catholic faith adopted November 1st and 2nd as All Saints Day and All Souls Day, respectively. The story goes that, "the gates of heaven are opened at midnight on October 31st for the spirits of children to rejoin their families for 24 hours while spirits of adults can do the same on November 2nd." Dia de los Muertos is meant to be a fun reunion, so in the spirit of gathering with those you love, these L.A. restaurants are serving some special ofrendas.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

10 Scares, Steals, and Foodie Deals for your L.A. Weekend

This weekend in Los Angeles is frightfully delicious. Take advantage of foodie deals, event steals, and scary feels. The most celebrated Banana Pudding in the world is going Vegan, and only in Los Angeles (for now). Magnolia Bakery will be serving a Vegan Pudding at the West Hollywood location from now until October 26th. Try it for yourself this weekend!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

20 Ways to Celebrate Halloween in Los Angeles

Happy Halloween, Los Angeles! Start celebrating now THROUGH October 31st with 20 Halloween ideas happening all over Los Angeles. Available now through Halloween, Primo’s Donuts will have Halloween-themed donuts at both the Westwood Village and Sawtelle locations. The variety includes black and orange donuts with seasonal sprinkles in addition to a line of pumpkin-spice cake donuts.

Read full story

Here's What to Eat at the Crypto.com Arena

The Crypto.com Arena, formerly Staples Center, is getting a facelift for the first time in twenty-three years and phase one of a three-year project is complete. Fans can expect brand new LED screens and ribbon boards in the arena space, an upgraded Impact Sports Bar & Grill, a gorgeous new Chairman’s Club for season ticket holders and VIPs, and some innovative changes to how the rest of us are going to get our concessions. Here’s what to eat at the Crypto.com Arena for the 2022-2023 season.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Tapizôn is the missing Ingredient in your Dining Life

There are certain restaurants in Los Angeles that you can't help but be happy in - and that's the feeling you'll get as soon as you arrive at Tapizôn Bar and Kitchen. It honestly begins in the parking lot, where a sweeping street mural accompanies your every step on the "jetway" into the restaurant. Located on a charming street in El Segundo, this carefully curated Tropi-Cali Brazilian restaurant will win you over with some tapioca pearls of wisdom and a bossa nova heart.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

4 Ways to Celebrate World Sake Day

Happy New Year, Sake!! World Sake Day, or Nihonshu No Hi, was created in 1987 to mark the beginning of the Sake production season as well as celebrate the impact of the beverage on a global scale. It's celebrated on October 9th.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

8 Things to do in Los Angeles this Weekend

Are you wondering what to do in Los Angeles this weekend? EatDrinkLA has you covered with cuisine, culture, and kiddos. What to Do in Los Angeles This Weekend Blog BannerPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA.

Read full story
1 comments

6 Ways to Pumpkin Spice your Life Up on National Pumpkin Day

Are you as obsessed with pumpkin spice as I am? Turns out there's not really much pumpkin involved. The "spice" is actually a combination of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. Either way, anytime I see pumpkin spice anything on a menu, I just have to order it. Here are a few ways you can pumpkin spice your life up even more - and some of them actually include real pumpkin :). It's perfect for National Pumpkin Day on October 26th.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

18 Things to do in October in Los Angeles

It's officially Fall, and although it might be warmer in the West, this list of the best things to do in Los Angeles in October will have you breaking out the cozy sweaters and crunching through invisible piles of golden leaves.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing About

This Tuesday, October 4th, the entire nation is finally getting on board with what Los Angeles has been doing on a daily basis: CELEBRATING TACOS! Best of all it's National Taco Day plus Taco Tuesday so things here are extra sabroso!

Read full story

6 Tips for Thriving During Sober October

Sober October is a challenge of 31 days of sobriety that was created across the pond in the UK in 2010 and has gained popularity in the United States over the last decade. Personally, I think October is the best month for abstaining from alcohol because it's just before the major boozy holiday months. So not only will you improve your health and reframe your relationship with alcohol, but you might also lose a few pounds before party season. Also, remember, Halloween falls on a Monday this year, so it's easier than ever to skip that spooky sip. Here are 6 tips for thriving during Sober October.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los Angeles

You might be over the National food holidays of 2022, but getting FREE coffee on National Coffee Day is too hot to pass up! Here are a few options you can pour over in your brain on Thursday, September 29th.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to find the last remaining Banksy mural in Los Angeles

The last remaining Banksy mural in Los Angeles is for sale, and it comes with a building! For most of us, a 30 million dollar price tag for a building with a work of art by famed British artist Banksy is a bit out of reach, but you can still see it for zero dollars! Find out all the details below.

Read full story
2 comments
Pasadena, CA

3 Tips to get the most out of your meal at Fogo de Chão in Pasadena

There's a new Fogo de Chão in Pasadena, and on a recent media visit, I found out there are many ways to fogo without having always to go full-on all-you-can-eat churrasco, although that's what they are known for. Here are some insider tips to make the most of your experience.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles

Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.

Read full story
3 comments
Glendale, CA

This restaurant only makes one thing, and it's really good

We live in a culture that demands multi-tasking and being able to live up to high standards of perfection while performing at all cylinders. We're expected to be everything to everyone all at once and do it with a smile on our faces. Well, maybe I'm digressing from restaurants a bit, but I love a place that knows what it does best and doesn't try to please the masses with a massive menu. This restaurant only makes one thing, and I bet you're going to love it too.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 Days

Sometimes all the food holidays in Los Angeles can feel like overkill, but when restaurants leverage them to offer free food to customers, it feels like a gastronomical Christmas. Here are the best free food and foodie deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 Days.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger Day

Did you know the Cheeseburger was invited in Pasadena, California? According to SpuceEats, the year was 1924 and the inventor was a 16-year old boy working at his father's restaurant, The Rite Spot. While the restaurant has since been replaced with a plaque, you can celebrate the birth of this great sandwich on September 18th with National Cheeseburger Day! Here are the best spots for cheesing it up.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This might be the Best Breakfast Sandwich in Los Angeles right now

One of the most popular Mexican bakeries in Los Angeles is expanding its menu to include savories for lunch and dinner. Here is a look at the new menu at La Monarca Bakery and why you might be thinking of them for more than just Pan Dulce. Read all the way to the end for my ultimate favorites.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy