18 Ways to Celebrate Halloween in Los Angeles

Happy Halloween, Los Angeles! Start celebrating now THROUGH October 31st with 18 Halloween ideas happening all over Los Angeles.

ENJOY KILLER CONFECTIONS

Available now through Halloween, Primo’s Donuts will have Halloween-themed donuts at both the Westwood Village and Sawtelle locations. The variety includes black and orange donuts with seasonal sprinkles in addition to a line of pumpkin-spice cake donuts.

Halloween Doughnuts Photo Credit: Primo's Donuts

SCARE YOURSELF WITH A HAUNTED HAYRIDE

The Haunted Hayride is back in Griffith Park for 2021 with timed Hayrides, a Trick or Treat Maze, and more.

Ticket prices begin at $29.99 for the Hayride only. Hours vary but generally run from 7 to 11 p.m. in the evenings. Choose a date if you dare!

Toddler Tip: Don’t bring them!!! 12 and older is what’s recommended.

RIDE THE WAVES IN THE WITCHES PADDLE

Do you feel like Halloween should be more athletic Well, then this is the event for you! The Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach is hosting a Beer Garden to correspond with the annual Witch Paddle event on Saturday, October 29th. The event begins at 10:30 a.m., and the Beer Garden opens at 11 a.m. for a guest’s viewing party. Tickets are $50 for adults and $20 for children. Register here for FREE for the Paddle portion and here for the Beer Garden.

Witch Paddle Photo Credit: Portofino Hotel & Marina

GET YOUR PICK OF THE PATCH

Get the best of Fall when you combine apple picking with pumpkin patching in Oak Glen, California. Los Rios Rancho is just one of the many spots where it’s ripe for some fun times! They are open for Pumpkin picking from Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ALSO NOT TO BE MISSED THIS YEAR

Nights of the Jack at Gilette Ranch in Calabasas offers acres of Jack-o-Lantern fun for all ages in from now until October 31st. The walking trail is 2/3 of a mile and includes a “Spookeasy Bar” for adults. The price begins at $29.99 per person, and kids under 2 are FREE.

Haunt O’Ween is fun for the whole family, with 200,000 square feet of tricks, treats, and more from 4 to 10 p.m. in Topanga Canyon. Ticket prices begin at $36, and kids under 2 are FREE.

Visit Mr. Bones for pumpkins, slides, and a petting zoo in Culver City. Tickets are $10. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. most days.

Tanaka Farms will be open for a U-pick Pumpkin Experience. Online reservations and parking passes are required but are free during weekday visits. The cost is $10 to enter, and that includes a pumpkin. Other events are additional but include Wagon Rides and other activities.

Hello Kitty Pumpkin Patch Photo Credit: Tanaka Farms

DELIGHT AND DISCOVER AT DESCANSO GARDENS

If you have little ones, then this is a must-visit spot in La Cañada Flintridge for Halloween. The gardens are decked out from now until October 31st in true pumpkin patch fashion for their Carved event. Best of all, there are no scares here, so even your littlest goblin will have a good time. Costumes are encouraged all month. Tickets are discounted if you’re a member, so it might be a good time to join Descanso Gardens, known for their Enchanted Forest that kicks off after Thanksgiving.

The pumpkins are on display all day, but they really come alive with lights after dark. Tickets for Carved begin at $32 and can be purchased here. Even Halloween night is still available.

Toddler Tip: Kids under 2 are FREE!

FACE YOUR FEARS

Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park promises EVEN MORE FEAR this year! The entire theme park is transformed for Halloween with rides, mazes, and over 1000 scary creatures. Tickets are as low as $59.

SIP ON SOME WITCHES’ BREW

Sip on these spooky cocktails at some of L.A.’s hottest haunts:

Encanto bar and restaurant in Los Feliz is serving an Ofrendas de la Noche or ”offerings of the night” with marigold and activated charcoal infused Illegal Mezcal and Ancho Reyes Verde Child Poblano Liqueur.

or ”offerings of the night” with marigold and activated charcoal infused Illegal Mezcal and Ancho Reyes Verde Child Poblano Liqueur. Visit a Haunted Treehouse Lounge at Paséa in Huntington Beach for a variety of spooky sips in a decked-out spot from October 25th to the 31st.

Esters Wine Shop & Bar in Santa Monica will be serving Spooky Cocktail Specials like Worm Food made with bourbon, lime, and pickle juice from October 28th to the 31st. Visit on Halloween and get a complimentary Spooky Cocktail when you come in costume and make a food purchase. Reservations are encouraged on the 31st.

HEAP UP SOME HORROR

Universal Studios Hollywood is back with Halloween Horror Nights when the theme park becomes one big scare zone with live entertainment, mazes, rides, and more.

Tickets begin at $94, and Halloween night is still available. Just don’t go alone

Toddler Tip: Kids under 13 are not encouraged.

RAISE THE DEAD ON THE ROOFTOP

The Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood is hosting a Fright Night Halloween Party on Saturday, October 29th on the I|O Rooftop. Tickets are $150 a person and include an open bar with Spooky Specialty Drinks, Live DJs, and a Costume Contest. Doors open at 9 p.m. Get all the gruesome details here.

STOP IN FOR SOME SPOOKY SCREENINGS

The newly renovated Culver Hotel will be celebrating Halloween with silent films every Monday on Lillie’s Garden Patio. Movies start at dusk and include free popcorn. Highlights include Dracula + Nosferatu on October 24th. Reserve on OpenTable.

The Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood will also be hosting double feature Halloween Movie Nights on their I|O Rooftop on Fridays and Halloween. Reserve tickets here.

Also, don’t miss Cinespia’s screenings at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. It’s a right of passage for any Angeleno. Tickets available here.