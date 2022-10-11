Los Angeles, CA

Tapizôn is the missing Ingredient in your Dining Life

Caroline at EatDrinkLA

There are certain restaurants in Los Angeles that you can't help but be happy in - and that's the feeling you'll get as soon as you arrive at Tapizôn Bar and Kitchen. It honestly begins in the parking lot, where a sweeping street mural accompanies your every step on the "jetway" into the restaurant. Located on a charming street in El Segundo, this carefully curated Tropi-Cali Brazilian restaurant will win you over with some tapioca pearls of wisdom and a bossa nova heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11tLsL_0iUbqIfk00
Mural by artist John ParkPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

What you can expect at Tapizôn

Tapizôn is unlike any other Brazilian restaurant you've ever been to. If you're expecting the usual gorgefest of sizzling meats served by gauchos, then you are in for an education. There's much more to the cuisine of Brazil than we Americans have come to know - and restaurant owners Eric Petterson and Almir Araújo want to tell that story. They have created an authentic cuisine with roots in Brazil, California, and El Segundo, which they call Tropi-Cali. The restaurant space feels like an art gallery, with no bad tables in the house. Whether you're in the cozy nook beside the bar enjoying a Caipirinha or at the antique table in the corner nibbling on a plate of Pão de Queijo Sliders below the colorful painting of Christ the Redeemer - you are home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iqt9t_0iUbqIfk00
Cozy corner by the barPhoto Credit: Tapizon

What to Eat

Pratinhos or small bites are a must, and they exemplify what the restaurant is all about: community. Sharable bites like Cheesy tapioca Dice and Fried Yuca Sticks are served with inventive sauces such as parmesan foam and guava ketchup. They are the perfect size for sneaking in bites between bouts of deep conversation. Dishes that are a little messier - but totally worth it - are the Tropi-Cali Ceviche with mango and coconut milk and the Grilled Sweet Corn with miso butter, sesame salt, and cotija cheese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjsMZ_0iUbqIfk00
Small Bites: Tapioca Dice, Ceviche, and Yucca FriesPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

The Tapi-Tacos or the Sliders are the way to go if you're looking for a bit more protein. All the proteins in the Tapi-Tacos are smoked to perfection for twelve hours and range from Brisket to Tofu. They're served on your choice of either tapioca flour or corn tortillas. The sliders have similar protein choices sandwiched between two Pão de queijo Buns for a dangerously decadent savory flavor combination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fqwiw_0iUbqIfk00
Brisket Tapi-TacosPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Missing your traditional Picanha? The restaurant does serve a 16-ounce Picanha Steak with collard greens, chimichurri sauce, and fries, but it's the burger you won't find anywhere else. The Picanha Burger is a hand-crafted picanha patty with tabasco glazed onions and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun, and it's fantastic! Side choices include french fries, salad, or yucca fries - which I urge you to order if you missed them during the pratinhos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L1hzf_0iUbqIfk00
Picanha BurgerPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Also among the more original dishes are the Tapi-pot Pies, which feature sweet plantain and a protein filling like sauteed cajun shrimp. They are similar to pot pies, except instead of a pastry shell, you'll find it's been wrapped in chewy tapioca.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hctjk_0iUbqIfk00
Tapi-Pot PiePhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

The restaurant also serves Brazilian Feijoada - which is the national dish of Brazil. It consists of black beans simmered with smoked beef, pork, and sausage which are served with white rice, corn farofa, orange slices, and grilled pork chops. A vegan-alternative is also in the future.

You'll also find also a section of the menu with P.F. Bowls, which is short for Prato Feito. The bowls begin with a rice base and are served with your choice of smoked protein. They also include many of the components of the Feijoada but without the stew. While speaking with Juliana Araújo, Almir's wife, she noted that this is what you'll find her eating almost daily.

Don't think they've forgotten the crianças! The Children's Menu features a selection of dishes for just $8. They include a Tapioca Pizzette with vegan mozzarella and those delicious Pão de Queijo Sliders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OIbgS_0iUbqIfk00
SlidersPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

What to Drink

The drink menu is eclectic, with a wine and beer selection that spans the globe, including a Finnish Long Drink. When in Rio, though, you ought to start with one of their six different Capipirinha combinations. One of the most popular drinks is the 1918 Original Caipirinha, made with Leblon cachaça, which is a liquor distilled from fermented sugar cane juice, and fresh lime and sugar.

Alcohol-free alternatives include a variety of Brazilian teas and sodas and my favorite, the Pink Cloud Mocktail. The mixture of passion fruit juice, blue butterfly tea, and fresh mint makes it hard not to float away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2ghw_0iUbqIfk00
Pink Cloud MocktailPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

What's for Dessert?

The desserts are sweet without being too sweet, and that even includes a Dulce de Leche Flan. The Tapioca Brigadeiro is similar to a crepe and features a blend of chocolate, coconut, and strawberry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SK1Zp_0iUbqIfk00
Brigadeiro and FlanPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

When to Visit

The restaurant is open every day except Monday for Dinner and Daily Happy Hour beginning at 4 p.m. Happy hour runs until 6:30 p.m. and can be enjoyed in the bar or the outdoor muraled patio space.

Brunch is served Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., and on Sundays, they have live Bossa Nova music, as well as Wednesday nights from 4 to 7 p.m.

During brunch, you'll enjoy much of the menu that's available during dinner, but with the addition of breakfast-themed items like Tapi-Two Ovos, a tapioca breakfast taco with two eggs, and Eggs Benedict with Pão de Queijo Muffins.

Tapizôn also aims to be your spot for the World Cup when they'll be open as early as 10:30 a.m. for brunch to match the 11 a.m. games. The World Cup Promotion will be a month-long viewing party event from November 20th to December 18th, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dw9FX_0iUbqIfk00
Hand of God CollagePhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

What's their Secret Ingredient?

If you haven't gleaned it already - it's Tapioca! The chef uses flours made from cassava root to create the gluten-free bases in everything from the tapioca Cheesy Dice to the tortillas in the Tapi-Tacos. Tapioca flour has fewer calories than other flours and a higher water content, but that doesn't sacrifice on taste.

The word Bossa Nova means "new wave," and the owners of Tapizôn are betting that the tapioca trend is about to wash over Los Angeles. Don't miss your chance to ride it for yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37k7lH_0iUbqIfk00
Tapizon RestaurantPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Tapizôn Bar and Kitchen is located at 450 Main Street in El Segundo, California 90245. Make your reservations on OpenTable or by calling (310) 648-8401.

The circumflexed ô means you have arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PupV1_0iUbqIfk00
circumflexed ô - exterior signagePhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tapizon# el segundo restaurants# where to watch the world cup# el segundo# best happy hour el segundo

Comments / 0

Published by

Specializing in the best of Los Angeles! I want to show you how to eat, drink, and live your best Los Angeles every day of the week. My favorite style of articles to share are listicles and "best of" roundups.

Los Angeles, CA
1735 followers

More from Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Los Angeles, CA

4 Ways to Celebrate World Sake Day

Happy New Year, Sake!! World Sake Day, or Nihonshu No Hi, was created in 1987 to mark the beginning of the Sake production season as well as celebrate the impact of the beverage on a global scale. It's celebrated on October 9th.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

8 Things to do in Los Angeles this Weekend

Are you wondering what to do in Los Angeles this weekend? EatDrinkLA has you covered with cuisine, culture, and kiddos. What to Do in Los Angeles This Weekend Blog BannerPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

5 Ways to Pumpkin Spice your Life Up!

Are you as obsessed with pumpkin spice as I am? Turns out there's not really much pumpkin involved. The "spice" is actually a combination of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. Either way, anytime I see pumpkin spice anything on a menu, I just have to order it. Here are a few ways you can pumpkin spice your life up even more - and some of them actually include real pumpkin :)

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

18 Things to do in October in Los Angeles

It's officially Fall, and although it might be warmer in the West, this list of the best things to do in Los Angeles in October will have you breaking out the cozy sweaters and crunching through invisible piles of golden leaves.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing About

This Tuesday, October 4th, the entire nation is finally getting on board with what Los Angeles has been doing on a daily basis: CELEBRATING TACOS! Best of all it's National Taco Day plus Taco Tuesday so things here are extra sabroso!

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

6 Tips for Thriving During Sober October

Sober October is a challenge of 31 days of sobriety that was created across the pond in the UK in 2010 and has gained popularity in the United States over the last decade. Personally, I think October is the best month for abstaining from alcohol because it's just before the major boozy holiday months. So not only will you improve your health and reframe your relationship with alcohol, but you might also lose a few pounds before party season. Also, remember, Halloween falls on a Monday this year, so it's easier than ever to skip that spooky sip. Here are 6 tips for thriving during Sober October.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los Angeles

You might be over the National food holidays of 2022, but getting FREE coffee on National Coffee Day is too hot to pass up! Here are a few options you can pour over in your brain on Thursday, September 29th.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to find the last remaining Banksy mural in Los Angeles

The last remaining Banksy mural in Los Angeles is for sale, and it comes with a building! For most of us, a 30 million dollar price tag for a building with a work of art by famed British artist Banksy is a bit out of reach, but you can still see it for zero dollars! Find out all the details below.

Read full story
2 comments
Pasadena, CA

3 Tips to get the most out of your meal at Fogo de Chão in Pasadena

There's a new Fogo de Chão in Pasadena, and on a recent media visit, I found out there are many ways to fogo without having always to go full-on all-you-can-eat churrasco, although that's what they are known for. Here are some insider tips to make the most of your experience.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles

Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.

Read full story
3 comments
Glendale, CA

This restaurant only makes one thing, and it's really good

We live in a culture that demands multi-tasking and being able to live up to high standards of perfection while performing at all cylinders. We're expected to be everything to everyone all at once and do it with a smile on our faces. Well, maybe I'm digressing from restaurants a bit, but I love a place that knows what it does best and doesn't try to please the masses with a massive menu. This restaurant only makes one thing, and I bet you're going to love it too.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 Days

Sometimes all the food holidays in Los Angeles can feel like overkill, but when restaurants leverage them to offer free food to customers, it feels like a gastronomical Christmas. Here are the best free food and foodie deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 Days.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger Day

Did you know the Cheeseburger was invited in Pasadena, California? According to SpuceEats, the year was 1924 and the inventor was a 16-year old boy working at his father's restaurant, The Rite Spot. While the restaurant has since been replaced with a plaque, you can celebrate the birth of this great sandwich on September 18th with National Cheeseburger Day! Here are the best spots for cheesing it up.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This might be the Best Breakfast Sandwich in Los Angeles right now

One of the most popular Mexican bakeries in Los Angeles is expanding its menu to include savories for lunch and dinner. Here is a look at the new menu at La Monarca Bakery and why you might be thinking of them for more than just Pan Dulce. Read all the way to the end for my ultimate favorites.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

What to Eat at the L.A. Coliseum

The Los Angeles Coliseum is 100 years old this year, but it looks as good as ever. Here is the best food at the LA Coliseum for the 2022-2023 season that will keep things feeling fresh.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Best Food to Eat at L.A. Rams Games

Football season begins Thursday, September 8th, with a matchup between the L.A. Rams and the Buffalo Bills. Here's a look at the best food at L.A. Rams Games and what you should be eating at SoFi Stadium.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.

Labor Day might be behind us, but that's no reason why this week shouldn't still feel like a holiday. Mix things up with these cool happenings. Starting today, you can get pizza on your taco or taco on your pizza in this unique foodie collaboration between Hail Mary Pizza and Trejo's Tacos. Stop into Hail Mary Pizza in Atwater Village now until the end of the month for a Mexican Pizza with barbacoa brisket, local sweet corn, and toasted coriander créma. Meanwhile, at Trejo's Tacos in Hollywood, you can feast on an Italian Taco made with Chef David’s Hail Mary meatballs along with burnt Monterey Jack, Asadero, and Mozzarella.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The 9 Easiest Labor Day Events in Los Angeles

I don't know about you, but the words labor day make me think of giving birth and Americans working themselves to death. While this holiday is actually a day" in honor of working people," wouldn't it be nice to get a break from fighting crowds in the name of FOMO events? Here's a list of the 9 easiest Labor Day weekend events in Los Angeles to do just that.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Lonely Oyster is about to get a lot more Friends

The Lonely Oyster in Echo Park is one of those impossibly cool restaurants that doesn't need to do too much to be remarkable. The door on Echo Park Blvd is unassuming, save for the signage when you look up into the California sky and spot the signature oyster symbol emblazoned on a tiny sailing flag. The dining room is maritime-themed without being kitschy, with dark navy blue walls and gold hardware, and a single red life preserver over the bar. The team behind the restaurant includes owner Don Andes (Little Joy/ Holloway), Creative Director Jena Corbin, Chef Carlos Lopez, and GM Sam Valle. The Lonely Oyster specializes in "Saltwater-inspired fare" that doesn't discriminate by region, so all briny bits are welcome here! Are you ready to dive in?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy