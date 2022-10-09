4 Ways to Celebrate World Sake Day

Happy New Year, Sake!! World Sake Day, or Nihonshu No Hi, was created in 1987 to mark the beginning of the Sake production season as well as celebrate the impact of the beverage on a global scale. It's celebrated on October 9th.

Sake Photo Credit: Pixabay

4. Participate in the OTOTO Sake Tasting

OTOTO in Echo Park is celebrating with an afternoon tasting featuring 40 different Sakes along with Katsu Sando bites and other delicious nosh. The event takes place from 2 to 5 p.m., and you can secure your spot on the OTOTO Tock page. The cost is $65.

OTOTO Photo Credit: OTOTO

3. Host a Sake and Cheese Party

Did you know Sake pairs even better than wine with cheese? Host your own party with a few different varietals of the female-owned moon bloom brand, available at Vinovore, with some awesome cheeses. Your guests will be blown away! Details on how to do it are in this link.

Moon B Photo Credit: Moon Bloom Sake Instagram

2. Slurp up a bowl of Marugame Udon

Nothing is a better Sake sidecar than a bowl of steaming hot noodles. Marugame Udon serves up made-to-order, freshly kneaded Udon noodles, cooked right in front of you every day of the week. They have locations all over Los Angeles.

Customize your own Udon bowl or Crispy Tofu Udon Salad with any one of 12 tempura-fried veggies and proteins before piling on those cold toppings and grated ginger and fresh wasabi.

Prices start at $6.50 for a Large Kake Udon, or give it that protein punch with a Nikutama Udon for just a few dollars more.

Kake Udon Photo Credit: Marugame Udon

1. Go to Dassai and Beyond

Years ago, I was fortunate enough to taste some of the best sake in the world at Q Sushi in Downtown, Los Angeles.

The Dassai brand Sake prides itself on creating the Junmai Daiginjo variety of sake-which roughly translates to: the best. Third-generation brewer, Hiroshi Sakurai, actually begins the milling process at the level where most Sake companies END! This is known as The Beyond.

Make it a splurge day and reserve a seat for an omakase experience at Q Sushi and prepare yourself to go to Dassai and beyond.