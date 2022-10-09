8 Things to do in Los Angeles this Weekend

Are you wondering what to do in Los Angeles this weekend? EatDrinkLA has you covered with cuisine, culture, and kiddos.

What to Do in Los Angeles This Weekend Blog Banner Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Friday, October 7th

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art will be offering its weekly FREE Jazz Fridays concert at 6 p.m. Check the calendar for your favorites. No reservations are necessary.

Haunt O'Ween is fun for the whole family, with 200,000 square feet of tricks, treats, and more from 4 to 10 p.m. in Topanga Canyon. Ticket prices begin at $36. Choose a date if you dare! It's on all month long!

Benny Boy Brewing Oktoberfest Weekend begins today and runs until Sunday. This 21-and-over event features three Benny Boy German Beers on tap, along with eats and competitions. Those in costume save $1 off steins. October 9th features OktobHERfest Women-owned, pop-up food vendors. Hours vary by day.

Also, in Oktoberfest news, the Long Beach Oktoberfest is on tonight for just adults and then for the whole family on Saturday and Sunday. Come for Bavarian Brews and chews, music, and more for just $20 for the day.

Saturday, October 8th

The Vegan Street Fair Night Festival in North Hollywood kicks off today from 3 to 10 p.m. The entry is FREE, and Vegan food and drinks from vendors like Wolfie's Hot Chicken and Dina's Dumplings are available for purchase. are available for purchase. Reserve with Eventbrite, where you can also upgrade your passes to skip the line and bring home some swag. The event also takes place on Sunday.

Wolfie's Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Grand Park in DTLA is celebrating their 10th Anniversary with two days of FREE Concerts and Family Fun! Saturday night is all music from 6 to 10 p.m., while Sunday begins bright and early with CicLAvia's Heart of L.A. bicycle ride at 9 a.m. and Family Yoga at 9:10 a.m. Both days include food trucks and family-friendly live entertainment

Sunday, October 9th

Have you heard of Family Style Fest? In truth, I hadn't, but it might be one of the better food festivals out there right now. Taking place from 12 to 8 p.m. in the CBS lot, it's a chance to try some of the hardest restaurants to snag rezzies in. Enjoy bites from Osteria Mozza, Motherwolf, Antico Nuovo, Yangban Society, and more. BadMaash will also be there doing a super cool collaboration with Future Farm making plant-based Indian Nachos. The ticket prices are fairly affordable for a food festival, beginning at $60, but you still need to pay for food. VIP Tickets have more freebies attached - but those are currently sold out. Again, consider this your chance to try the restaurants with impossible reservations and just purchase the food you're most excited about. Bonus: kids under 12 are free! Usually, you can't even bring kids to a boozy food fest, so I'm really loving this one.

Also, on Sunday, it's World Sake Day, and OTOTO in Echo Park is celebrating with an afternoon tasting featuring 40 different Sakes along with Katsu Sando bites and other delicious nosh. The event takes place from 2 to 5 p.m., and you can secure your spot on the OTOTO Tock page. The cost is $65.