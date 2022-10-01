18 Things to do in October in Los Angeles

It's officially Fall, and although it might be warmer in the West, this list of the best things to do in Los Angeles in October will have you breaking out the cozy sweaters and crunching through invisible piles of golden leaves.

Part Two of Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month is still on for another 15 days. Take part by sampling a few of these delicious treats.

Specialty Ice Cream Flavors like Mantecado and Tamal de Elote at Wanderlust Creamery.

and at Wanderlust Creamery. Specialty Craft Beer Cerveza de los Siglos (beer of the centuries) at Golden Road Brewery.

(beer of the centuries) at Golden Road Brewery. Specialty Michelada at Casa Vega with proceeds going to No Us Without You.

World Vegetarian Day (October 1st)

Celebrate World Vegetarian Day with one of the top five vegetarian spots in Los Angeles, according to DoorDash. Mr. Charlie's is Vegan-Fast Food that specializes in Frowny Meals that make a lot of animals happy.

Frowny Meal Photo Credit: DoorDash

National Taco Day (October 4th)

National Taco Day is October 4th, and it's your chance to take advantage of some deals on drinks, chips, and of course, Tacos.

Follow the National Taco Day link above to learn mas.

Tacos AF Photo Credit: Tacos AF

Free Jazz Concerts at LACMA

Once strictly just a summer event, The Los Angeles County Museum of Art will be offering Free Jazz Fridays at 6 p.m. through December.

Check the calendar for your favorites.

Ray & Stark's Bar, LACMA Photo Credit: LACMA.Org

Oktoberfest (Various)

There are so many spots to get your stein on this season. Get more details in each of the links:

Benny Boy Brewing Oktoberfest Weekend (October 7th-9th). This 21-and-over event features three Benny Boy German Beers on tap along with eats and competitions. Those in costume save a $1 off steins. October 9th features OktobHERfest Women-owned, pop-up food vendors. Hours vary by day.

Women-owned, pop-up food vendors. Hours vary by day. Long Beach Oktoberfest (weekends in early October). This is a rare event that is not 21 and up on the weekends (just Friday nights). Come for Bavarian Brews and chews, music, and more for just $20 for the day.

Oktoberfest Figat7th (October 14th and 15th). This 21-and-over event is completely FREE and includes tastings to 6 different craft breweries. Make your free reservation here.

Oktoberfest Pomona Fairgrounds (weekends in early October). Tickets begin at $18.50 for this 21-and-over Bavarian boozefest.

dineLA (October 14-28th)

Fall dineLA Restaurant Week is here with tons of good deals to be had with prix-fixe lunches and dinners for as low as $15! This year there is even a Staycation option called Dine + Stay for restaurants located in hotels. While I don't see a discount coming through with that option, it's a nice reminder that you can book a room if you're feeling like a boozy dinner.

Barish Roll Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Spooky Tea at the Wayfarer DTLA (Wed-Sun in October)

The Wayfarer Downtown LA is serving up its second annual Spooky Tea. The themed afternoon tea includes Spooky Seasonal Petit Fours, Freaky Finger Sandwiches, a Salted Caramel Witches Tea, and more for $60. Tricks like Makers Mark Tea Infused Cocktails and extra Sweets are also available as add-ons.

Make your reservations for Lilly Rose restaurant 24 hours in advance here for seatings from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.

Spooky Tea The Wayfarer DTLA

Free Public Art (October 2nd-29th)

Don't forget to look down for the Halo x Hugman public art display happening at the Halo at Wells Fargo Center on Grand Avenue and the Bank of America Plaza during Grand Avenue Arts Access. This installation by Nathan Sawaya first began in New York City, and his little LEGO figures have hearts melting.

Halo x Hugman Photo Credit: Brookfield Properties

OC Japan Fair (October 21st-23rd)

Experience Japanese food and culture at one of the biggest Japanese Festivals in California, the O.C. Japan Fair. Guests can enjoy food vendors, performances, a very cool Tuna Cutting Show where you can sample the freshest tuna outside the Toyosu Market.

Tickets are $10, and Kids under 6 and kids at heart over 65 are FREE! The event takes place at the O.C. Fairgrounds.

Food from the Okamoto Kitchen Photo Credit: O.C. Japanfair

Haunt O' Ween (All October long)

Haunt O'Ween is fun for the whole family with 200,000 square feet of tricks, treats, and more from 4 to 10 p.m. in Topanga Canyon.

Ticket prices begin at $36. Choose a date if you dare!

Knott's Scary Farm (All October long)

Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park promises EVEN MORE FEAR this year! The entire theme park is transformed for Halloween with rides, mazes, and over 1000 scary creatures.

Get discounted tickets as low as $54 on certain nights (regularly $109) with this link.

Apple Picking (Weekends in October)

October is apple picking time, and the closest spot to Los Angeles is Oak Glen, California. You'll find this small town just a little more than an hour away, and all the orchards are almost in the same block. Willowbrook Apple Farm is my favorite for U-Pick apples and U-Press Cider.

They are open starting the first weekend in October from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

App Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch (October 7th-30th)

Take your pick of the patch at Mr. Bones for pumpkins, slides, and a petting zoo in Culver City.