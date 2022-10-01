Los Angeles, CA

18 Things to do in October in Los Angeles

Caroline at EatDrinkLA

It's officially Fall, and although it might be warmer in the West, this list of the best things to do in Los Angeles in October will have you breaking out the cozy sweaters and crunching through invisible piles of golden leaves.

Part Two of Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month is still on for another 15 days. Take part by sampling a few of these delicious treats.

  • Specialty Ice Cream Flavors like Mantecado and Tamal de Elote at Wanderlust Creamery.
  • Specialty Craft Beer Cerveza de los Siglos (beer of the centuries) at Golden Road Brewery.
  • Specialty Michelada at Casa Vega with proceeds going to No Us Without You.

World Vegetarian Day (October 1st)

Celebrate World Vegetarian Day with one of the top five vegetarian spots in Los Angeles, according to DoorDash. Mr. Charlie's is Vegan-Fast Food that specializes in Frowny Meals that make a lot of animals happy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E2BZE_0iHUGUnQ00
Frowny MealPhoto Credit: DoorDash

National Taco Day (October 4th)

National Taco Day is October 4th, and it's your chance to take advantage of some deals on drinks, chips, and of course, Tacos.

Follow the National Taco Day link above to learn mas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZjGkz_0iHUGUnQ00
Tacos AFPhoto Credit: Tacos AF

Free Jazz Concerts at LACMA

Once strictly just a summer event, The Los Angeles County Museum of Art will be offering Free Jazz Fridays at 6 p.m. through December.

Check the calendar for your favorites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ruYy_0iHUGUnQ00
Ray & Stark's Bar, LACMAPhoto Credit: LACMA.Org

Oktoberfest (Various)

There are so many spots to get your stein on this season. Get more details in each of the links:

  • Benny Boy Brewing Oktoberfest Weekend (October 7th-9th). This 21-and-over event features three Benny Boy German Beers on tap along with eats and competitions. Those in costume save a $1 off steins. October 9th features OktobHERfest Women-owned, pop-up food vendors. Hours vary by day.
  • Long Beach Oktoberfest (weekends in early October). This is a rare event that is not 21 and up on the weekends (just Friday nights). Come for Bavarian Brews and chews, music, and more for just $20 for the day.
  • Oktoberfest Figat7th (October 14th and 15th). This 21-and-over event is completely FREE and includes tastings to 6 different craft breweries. Make your free reservation here.
  • Oktoberfest Pomona Fairgrounds (weekends in early October). Tickets begin at $18.50 for this 21-and-over Bavarian boozefest.

dineLA (October 14-28th)

Fall dineLA Restaurant Week is here with tons of good deals to be had with prix-fixe lunches and dinners for as low as $15! This year there is even a Staycation option called Dine + Stay for restaurants located in hotels. While I don't see a discount coming through with that option, it's a nice reminder that you can book a room if you're feeling like a boozy dinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xj3jX_0iHUGUnQ00
Barish RollPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Spooky Tea at the Wayfarer DTLA (Wed-Sun in October)

The Wayfarer Downtown LA is serving up its second annual Spooky Tea. The themed afternoon tea includes Spooky Seasonal Petit Fours, Freaky Finger Sandwiches, a Salted Caramel Witches Tea, and more for $60. Tricks like Makers Mark Tea Infused Cocktails and extra Sweets are also available as add-ons.

Make your reservations for Lilly Rose restaurant 24 hours in advance here for seatings from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S8LVB_0iHUGUnQ00
Spooky TeaThe Wayfarer DTLA

Free Public Art (October 2nd-29th)

Don't forget to look down for the Halo x Hugman public art display happening at the Halo at Wells Fargo Center on Grand Avenue and the Bank of America Plaza during Grand Avenue Arts Access. This installation by Nathan Sawaya first began in New York City, and his little LEGO figures have hearts melting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z4vQH_0iHUGUnQ00
Halo x HugmanPhoto Credit: Brookfield Properties

OC Japan Fair (October 21st-23rd)

Experience Japanese food and culture at one of the biggest Japanese Festivals in California, the O.C. Japan Fair. Guests can enjoy food vendors, performances, a very cool Tuna Cutting Show where you can sample the freshest tuna outside the Toyosu Market.

Tickets are $10, and Kids under 6 and kids at heart over 65 are FREE! The event takes place at the O.C. Fairgrounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIj8f_0iHUGUnQ00
Food from the Okamoto KitchenPhoto Credit: O.C. Japanfair

Haunt O' Ween (All October long)

Haunt O'Ween is fun for the whole family with 200,000 square feet of tricks, treats, and more from 4 to 10 p.m. in Topanga Canyon.

Ticket prices begin at $36. Choose a date if you dare!

Knott's Scary Farm (All October long)

Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park promises EVEN MORE FEAR this year! The entire theme park is transformed for Halloween with rides, mazes, and over 1000 scary creatures.

Get discounted tickets as low as $54 on certain nights (regularly $109) with this link.

Apple Picking (Weekends in October)

October is apple picking time, and the closest spot to Los Angeles is Oak Glen, California. You'll find this small town just a little more than an hour away, and all the orchards are almost in the same block. Willowbrook Apple Farm is my favorite for U-Pick apples and U-Press Cider.

They are open starting the first weekend in October from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KqkLa_0iHUGUnQ00
AppPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch (October 7th-30th)

Take your pick of the patch at Mr. Bones for pumpkins, slides, and a petting zoo in Culver City.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# best october# october events# october Los Angeles# halloween Los Angeles# fall Los Angeles

Comments / 0

Published by

Specializing in the best of Los Angeles! I want to show you how to eat, drink, and live your best Los Angeles every day of the week. My favorite style of articles to share are listicles and "best of" roundups.

Los Angeles, CA
1719 followers

More from Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Los Angeles, CA

6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing About

This Tuesday, October 4th, the entire nation is finally getting on board with what Los Angeles has been doing on a daily basis: CELEBRATING TACOS! Best of all it's National Taco Day plus Taco Tuesday so things here are extra sabroso!

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

6 Tips for Thriving During Sober October

Sober October is a challenge of 31 days of sobriety that was created across the pond in the UK in 2010 and has gained popularity in the United States over the last decade. Personally, I think October is the best month for abstaining from alcohol because it's just before the major boozy holiday months. So not only will you improve your health and reframe your relationship with alcohol, but you might also lose a few pounds before party season. Also, remember, Halloween falls on a Monday this year, so it's easier than ever to skip that spooky sip. Here are 6 tips for thriving during Sober October.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los Angeles

You might be over the National food holidays of 2022, but getting FREE coffee on National Coffee Day is too hot to pass up! Here are a few options you can pour over in your brain on Thursday, September 29th.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to find the last remaining Banksy mural in Los Angeles

The last remaining Banksy mural in Los Angeles is for sale, and it comes with a building! For most of us, a 30 million dollar price tag for a building with a work of art by famed British artist Banksy is a bit out of reach, but you can still see it for zero dollars! Find out all the details below.

Read full story
2 comments
Pasadena, CA

3 Tips to get the most out of your meal at Fogo de Chão in Pasadena

There's a new Fogo de Chão in Pasadena, and on a recent media visit, I found out there are many ways to fogo without having always to go full-on all-you-can-eat churrasco, although that's what they are known for. Here are some insider tips to make the most of your experience.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles

Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.

Read full story
3 comments
Glendale, CA

This restaurant only makes one thing, and it's really good

We live in a culture that demands multi-tasking and being able to live up to high standards of perfection while performing at all cylinders. We're expected to be everything to everyone all at once and do it with a smile on our faces. Well, maybe I'm digressing from restaurants a bit, but I love a place that knows what it does best and doesn't try to please the masses with a massive menu. This restaurant only makes one thing, and I bet you're going to love it too.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 Days

Sometimes all the food holidays in Los Angeles can feel like overkill, but when restaurants leverage them to offer free food to customers, it feels like a gastronomical Christmas. Here are the best free food and foodie deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 Days.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger Day

Did you know the Cheeseburger was invited in Pasadena, California? According to SpuceEats, the year was 1924 and the inventor was a 16-year old boy working at his father's restaurant, The Rite Spot. While the restaurant has since been replaced with a plaque, you can celebrate the birth of this great sandwich on September 18th with National Cheeseburger Day! Here are the best spots for cheesing it up.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This might be the Best Breakfast Sandwich in Los Angeles right now

One of the most popular Mexican bakeries in Los Angeles is expanding its menu to include savories for lunch and dinner. Here is a look at the new menu at La Monarca Bakery and why you might be thinking of them for more than just Pan Dulce. Read all the way to the end for my ultimate favorites.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

What to Eat at the L.A. Coliseum

The Los Angeles Coliseum is 100 years old this year, but it looks as good as ever. Here is the best food at the LA Coliseum for the 2022-2023 season that will keep things feeling fresh.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Best Food to Eat at L.A. Rams Games

Football season begins Thursday, September 8th, with a matchup between the L.A. Rams and the Buffalo Bills. Here's a look at the best food at L.A. Rams Games and what you should be eating at SoFi Stadium.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.

Labor Day might be behind us, but that's no reason why this week shouldn't still feel like a holiday. Mix things up with these cool happenings. Starting today, you can get pizza on your taco or taco on your pizza in this unique foodie collaboration between Hail Mary Pizza and Trejo's Tacos. Stop into Hail Mary Pizza in Atwater Village now until the end of the month for a Mexican Pizza with barbacoa brisket, local sweet corn, and toasted coriander créma. Meanwhile, at Trejo's Tacos in Hollywood, you can feast on an Italian Taco made with Chef David’s Hail Mary meatballs along with burnt Monterey Jack, Asadero, and Mozzarella.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The 9 Easiest Labor Day Events in Los Angeles

I don't know about you, but the words labor day make me think of giving birth and Americans working themselves to death. While this holiday is actually a day" in honor of working people," wouldn't it be nice to get a break from fighting crowds in the name of FOMO events? Here's a list of the 9 easiest Labor Day weekend events in Los Angeles to do just that.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Lonely Oyster is about to get a lot more Friends

The Lonely Oyster in Echo Park is one of those impossibly cool restaurants that doesn't need to do too much to be remarkable. The door on Echo Park Blvd is unassuming, save for the signage when you look up into the California sky and spot the signature oyster symbol emblazoned on a tiny sailing flag. The dining room is maritime-themed without being kitschy, with dark navy blue walls and gold hardware, and a single red life preserver over the bar. The team behind the restaurant includes owner Don Andes (Little Joy/ Holloway), Creative Director Jena Corbin, Chef Carlos Lopez, and GM Sam Valle. The Lonely Oyster specializes in "Saltwater-inspired fare" that doesn't discriminate by region, so all briny bits are welcome here! Are you ready to dive in?

Read full story
Glendale, CA

This is the Best Thing on Uber Eats in Glendale right now

It's not often that you'll find a restaurant written up by The New York Times on Uber Eats. Even less common is you find an extremely popular restaurant known for its difficulty in getting in there because of limited hours. This is the best thing on Uber Eats in Glendale right now, and I'm almost afraid to let everyone in on the secret...

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

How to Stay Connected to the L.A. Food Scene

You're going to blink 15 to 20 times in the next minute, and that's probably how many new restaurants open up every month. So how can you keep track of the L.A. food scene when there's always something new in your line of vision? Find out about some of the events happening this September that will help you do just that.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Here's how to get a Gourmet Burger for just $4.40 in Los Angeles

Do you need a weekday pick-me-up? Treat yourself to lunch on Thursday, August 25th, 2022, and get a Gourmet Burger for just $4.40! That's less than the price of a Big Mac, and you don't need to eat in your car! The details are below.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This is the only place you can get a Pumpkin Latte right now

August 24th, 2022 might seem like an early start to fall, but if you want a Pumpkin Latte right now, this will be like a cool breeze on a summer day to you. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® has new menu items, signature drinks you love, and an almost daily Be Happy Hour.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy