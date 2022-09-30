Los Angeles, CA

6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing About

Caroline at EatDrinkLA

This Tuesday, October 4th, the entire nation is finally getting on board with what Los Angeles has been doing on a daily basis: CELEBRATING TACOS! Best of all it's National Taco Day plus Taco Tuesday so things here are extra sabroso!

El Granjero Cantina (The Original Farmers Market)

Enjoy Loteria Taco Tuesday at El Granjero Cantina, where from 6 to 8 p.m. you can enjoy a game a chance while chowing down on $10 Taco Specials, $10 Frozen Margaritas, and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9Mtk_0iHKnWAH00
Frozen MargaritaPhoto Credit: Maddie Eickhoff

Chicas Tacos (Culver City/West 3rd)

Former Time Out’s Best Taco In LA. winner and James Beard nominated chef Eduardo Ruiz will have you feeling three times as lucky that it's National Taco Day.

Not only are Tacos $3, but Margaritas are $3 too! This special will be available at the Culver City and West 3rd locations only.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uXyDQ_0iHKnWAH00
TacosPhoto Credit: Chicas Tacos

Qué Padre Tacos (Palisades Village)

Just remember the number five when you visit Qué Padre Tacos. From 3 to 5 p.m. you can enjoy all the Signature Tacos on Chef Isaias's menu for just $5, as well as $5 Beers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43U1af_0iHKnWAH00
Birria TacoPhoto Credit: Photos by Tonelson

Acapulco/El Torito (Various)

Acapulco will be offering the first taco FREE when you say "Taco Day" to your server. This begins at 3 p.m. when they also start serving their $3 Taco and Drink Specials until close in the Cantina for Taco Tuesday. El Torito has a similar Happy Hour at 3 p.m. with $4 Margaritas, Live music, and a $3 Build your Own Taco Bar. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TUjgX_0iHKnWAH00
TacosPhoto Credit: El Torito

Santa Monica Taco Crawl (Santa Monica)

Enjoy seven different taco specials when you participate in the 1st annual Santa Monica Taco Crawl, hosted by Trejo's Tacos and Downtown Santa Monica. Begin the crawl at Trejo's Tacos at 4 p.m. where you can meet Danny Trejo and pick up your punch card. Participating restaurants like Tocaya, Cabo Cantina, and even Jameson's Pub will have FREE-ish Taco Deals and Drink Specials (a purchase is necessary to get your freebie).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eyI4E_0iHKnWAH00
Trejo's Tacos PlatterPhoto Credit: Trejo's Tacos

Published by

Specializing in the best of Los Angeles! I want to show you how to eat, drink, and live your best Los Angeles every day of the week. My favorite style of articles to share are listicles and "best of" roundups.

Los Angeles, CA
1719 followers

