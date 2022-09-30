6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing About

This Tuesday, October 4th, the entire nation is finally getting on board with what Los Angeles has been doing on a daily basis: CELEBRATING TACOS! Best of all it's National Taco Day plus Taco Tuesday so things here are extra sabroso!

Enjoy Loteria Taco Tuesday at El Granjero Cantina, where from 6 to 8 p.m. you can enjoy a game a chance while chowing down on $10 Taco Specials, $10 Frozen Margaritas, and more!

Frozen Margarita Photo Credit: Maddie Eickhoff

Former Time Out’s Best Taco In LA. winner and James Beard nominated chef Eduardo Ruiz will have you feeling three times as lucky that it's National Taco Day.

Not only are Tacos $3, but Margaritas are $3 too! This special will be available at the Culver City and West 3rd locations only.

Tacos Photo Credit: Chicas Tacos

Just remember the number five when you visit Qué Padre Tacos. From 3 to 5 p.m. you can enjoy all the Signature Tacos on Chef Isaias's menu for just $5, as well as $5 Beers.

Birria Taco Photo Credit: Photos by Tonelson

Acapulco/El Torito (Various)

Acapulco will be offering the first taco FREE when you say "Taco Day" to your server. This begins at 3 p.m. when they also start serving their $3 Taco and Drink Specials until close in the Cantina for Taco Tuesday. El Torito has a similar Happy Hour at 3 p.m. with $4 Margaritas, Live music, and a $3 Build your Own Taco Bar.

Tacos Photo Credit: El Torito

Santa Monica Taco Crawl (Santa Monica)

Enjoy seven different taco specials when you participate in the 1st annual Santa Monica Taco Crawl, hosted by Trejo's Tacos and Downtown Santa Monica. Begin the crawl at Trejo's Tacos at 4 p.m. where you can meet Danny Trejo and pick up your punch card. Participating restaurants like Tocaya, Cabo Cantina, and even Jameson's Pub will have FREE-ish Taco Deals and Drink Specials (a purchase is necessary to get your freebie).